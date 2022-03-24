Food Emulsifiers Market In India records a CAGR of 6.20% by 2026| Growing demand from the bakery and confectionery industries to boost market growth| Technavio

Food Emulsifiers Market In India is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including AAK AB, Archer Daniels Midland Co., BASF SE, Cargill Inc., Corbion NV, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd., Ingredion Inc., Kerry Group Plc, and Puratos Group NV among others.

Top 3 Food Emulsifiers Market In India Players

AAK AB: The company offers food emulsifiers products such as Lecithin.

Archer Daniels Midland Co.: The company offers food emulsifiers products such as ADM PurelyForm Emulsifier.

BASF SE: The company offers food emulsifiers products such as Lamemul K 2000 K and Lamemul K 2001 S.

Food Emulsifiers Market In India 2022-2026: Segmentation

The food emulsifiers market in India is segmented as below:

Source

Plant-Based :

:

A collection of natural emulsifiers is known as plant-based emulsifiers. Many vegan or plant-based emulsifiers, such as wheat, soy, pea protein-based, or any sort of healthful unsaturated vegetable oil, are utilized in the preparation of recipes. Agar-agar, guar gum, and other plant-based emulsifiers are among the most well-known. All of these plant-based emulsifiers are in high demand, which will fuel market expansion throughout the projection period.



Animal-Based

The food emulsifiers market in India is driven by growing demand from bakery and confectionery industries, growing awareness among consumers about the health benefits of food emulsifiers, and the multifunctionality of food emulsifiers.

In addition, other factors such as growing demand from the bakery and confectionery industries is expected to trigger the food emulsifiers market in India toward witnessing a CAGR of over 6.20% during the forecast period.

Key Market Dynamics

Key Market Drivers

One of the major drivers of the food emulsifiers market in India is rising demand from the bakery and confectionery sectors. There are many different types of emulsifiers on the market. As a result, the expansion of the bakery and confectionery business in India is inextricably linked to the growth of the food emulsifiers market. Emulsifiers are used in both chocolate and sugar confectionery items. They work as useful additions in chocolate and sugar confectioneries, providing benefits during manufacturing and storage.

is rising demand from the bakery and confectionery sectors. There are many different types of emulsifiers on the market. As a result, the expansion of the bakery and confectionery business in is inextricably linked to the growth of the food emulsifiers market. Emulsifiers are used in both chocolate and sugar confectionery items. They work as useful additions in chocolate and sugar confectioneries, providing benefits during manufacturing and storage. Key Market Challenges

Although different enzymes take different amounts of time to function with components than emulsifiers, some enzymes work faster. This suggests that enzymes could be a useful replacement for food emulsifiers. In addition, enzymes are less expensive. On the market, there are a variety of enzymes to choose from. They're frequently employed in the dough handling, mixing, and fermentation stages. As a result, enzymes aid in the better digesting of food in the baking process.

Food Emulsifiers Market In India Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.20% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 40.74 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.81 Regional analysis India Performing market contribution India at 100% Key consumer countries India and Rest of APAC Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AAK AB, Archer Daniels Midland Co., BASF SE, Cargill Inc., Corbion NV, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd., Ingredion Inc., Kerry Group Plc, and Puratos Group NV Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1

Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2

Exhibit 03: Key Finding 5

Exhibit 04: Key Finding 6

Exhibit 05: Key Finding 7

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 06 Parent market

Exhibit 07: Market characteristics

2.2 Value Chain Analysis

Exhibit 08: Value chain analysis: Commodity chemicals

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Inbound logistics

2.2.3 Operations

2.2.4 Outbound logistics

2.2.5 Marketing and sales

2.2.6 Support activities

2.2.7 Innovations

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 10: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

Exhibit 11: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 (GW)

Exhibit 12: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 13: Five forces analysis 2021 - 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 14: Bargaining power of the buyer

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 15: Bargaining power of the supplier

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 16: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 17: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 18: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 19: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5. Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Dairy products

Bakery and confectionery

Convenience foods

Others

Exhibit 20: Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 21: Comparison by Application

5.3 Dairy products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 22: Dairy products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 23: Dairy products - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Bakery and confectionery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 24: Bakery and confectionery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 25: Bakery and confectionery - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Convenience foods - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 26: Convenience foods - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 27: Convenience foods - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 29: Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 30: Market opportunity by Application

6 Market Segmentation by Source

6.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Plant-based

Animal-based

Exhibit 31: Source - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Source

Exhibit 32: Comparison by Source

6.3 Plant-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Plant-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: Plant-based - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Animal-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 35: Animal-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 36: Animal-based - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Source

Exhibit 37: Market opportunity by Source

7. Customer landscape

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

7.1 Overview

Exhibit 38: Customer landscape

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Growing demand from bakery and confectionery industries

8.1.2 Growing awareness among consumers about the health benefits of food emulsifiers

8.1.3 Multifunctionality of food emulsifiers

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Rise in the demand for enzymes as a substitute for emulsifier

8.2.2 Stringent government regulations on the application of food emulsifiers

8.2.3 Fluctuations in the availability of raw materials due to adverse weather conditions and natural calamities

Exhibit 39: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Growing demand for emulsifiers from emerging economies

8.3.2 Growing shift among producers towards non-PHO derived emulsifier

8.3.3 Increasing demand for natural emulsifiers in packaged foods

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 40: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 41: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 42: Industry Risk

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 43: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 44: ?Market positioning of vendors?

10.3 AAK AB

Exhibit 45: AAK AB - Overview

Exhibit 46: AAK AB - Business segments

Exhibit 47: AAK AB - Key News

Exhibit 48: AAK AB - Key offerings

Exhibit 49: AAK AB - Segment focus

10.4 Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Exhibit 50: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Overview

Exhibit 51: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 52: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Key News

Exhibit 53: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 54: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Segment focus

10.5 BASF SE

Exhibit 55: BASF SE - Overview

Exhibit 56: BASF SE - Business segments

Exhibit 57: BASF SE - Key News

Exhibit 58: BASF SE - Key offerings

Exhibit 59: BASF SE - Segment focus

10.6 Cargill Inc.

Exhibit 60: Cargill Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 61: Cargill Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 62: Cargill Inc. - Key News

Exhibit 63: Cargill Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 Corbion NV

Exhibit 64: Corbion NV - Overview

Exhibit 65: Corbion NV - Business segments

Exhibit 66: Corbion NV - Key offerings

Exhibit 67: Corbion NV - Segment focus

10.8 DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Exhibit 68: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 69: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 70: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Key News

Exhibit 71: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 72: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Segment focus

10.9 Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd.

Exhibit 73: Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 74: Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 75: Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 76: Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd. - Segment focus

10.10 Ingredion Inc.

Exhibit 77: Ingredion Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 78: Ingredion Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 79: Ingredion Inc. - Key News

Exhibit 80: Ingredion Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 81: Ingredion Inc. - Segment focus

10.11 Kerry Group Plc

Exhibit 82: Kerry Group Plc - Overview

Exhibit 83: Kerry Group Plc - Business segments

Exhibit 84: Kerry Group Plc - Key News

Exhibit 85: Kerry Group Plc - Key offerings

Exhibit 86: Kerry Group Plc - Segment focus

10.12 Puratos Group NV

Exhibit 87: Puratos Group NV - Overview

Exhibit 88: Puratos Group NV - Product and service

Exhibit 89: Puratos Group NV - Key offerings

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 90: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 91: Research Methodology

Exhibit 92: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 93: ??Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 94: List of abbreviations

