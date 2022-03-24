Food Emulsifiers Market In India records a CAGR of 6.20% by 2026| Growing demand from the bakery and confectionery industries to boost market growth| Technavio

Mar 24, 2022, 08:30 ET
Businesses will pass through the response, recovery, and renewal phases.
The Food Emulsifiers market in India will have AAK AB, Archer Daniels Midland Co., and BASF SE as major participants during 2022-2026
NEW YORK, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Technavio Research Analysis, the food emulsifiers market in India is likely to register a CAGR of 6.20% while registering an incremental growth of USD 40.74 million from 2021 to 2026. Download Free Sample Now!
Vendor Insights
Food Emulsifiers Market In India is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including AAK AB, Archer Daniels Midland Co., BASF SE, Cargill Inc., Corbion NV, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd., Ingredion Inc., Kerry Group Plc, and Puratos Group NV among others.
Top 3 Food Emulsifiers Market In India Players
AAK AB: The company offers food emulsifiers products such as Lecithin.
Archer Daniels Midland Co.: The company offers food emulsifiers products such as ADM PurelyForm Emulsifier.
BASF SE: The company offers food emulsifiers products such as Lamemul K 2000 K and Lamemul K 2001 S.
If you purchase a report that is updated in the next 60 days, we will send you the new edition and data extract FREE!: Read Free Sample Report.
Food Emulsifiers Market In India 2022-2026: Segmentation
The food emulsifiers market in India is segmented as below:
- Source
- Plant-Based:
- A collection of natural emulsifiers is known as plant-based emulsifiers. Many vegan or plant-based emulsifiers, such as wheat, soy, pea protein-based, or any sort of healthful unsaturated vegetable oil, are utilized in the preparation of recipes. Agar-agar, guar gum, and other plant-based emulsifiers are among the most well-known. All of these plant-based emulsifiers are in high demand, which will fuel market expansion throughout the projection period.
- Animal-Based
The food emulsifiers market in India is driven by growing demand from bakery and confectionery industries, growing awareness among consumers about the health benefits of food emulsifiers, and the multifunctionality of food emulsifiers.
In addition, other factors such as growing demand from the bakery and confectionery industries is expected to trigger the food emulsifiers market in India toward witnessing a CAGR of over 6.20% during the forecast period.
Get Actionable Insights on each Contributing Segments. Speak to our Analyst now!
Key Market Dynamics
- Key Market Drivers
- One of the major drivers of the food emulsifiers market in India is rising demand from the bakery and confectionery sectors. There are many different types of emulsifiers on the market. As a result, the expansion of the bakery and confectionery business in India is inextricably linked to the growth of the food emulsifiers market. Emulsifiers are used in both chocolate and sugar confectionery items. They work as useful additions in chocolate and sugar confectioneries, providing benefits during manufacturing and storage.
- Key Market Challenges
- Although different enzymes take different amounts of time to function with components than emulsifiers, some enzymes work faster. This suggests that enzymes could be a useful replacement for food emulsifiers. In addition, enzymes are less expensive. On the market, there are a variety of enzymes to choose from. They're frequently employed in the dough handling, mixing, and fermentation stages. As a result, enzymes aid in the better digesting of food in the baking process.
Download a free sample for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges affecting the Food Emulsifiers Market In India
Corresponding Reports:
Elderberry Market in the US by Distribution Channel and Application - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Food Sweetener Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
|
Food Emulsifiers Market In India Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.20%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
$ 40.74 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
5.81
|
Regional analysis
|
India
|
Performing market contribution
|
India at 100%
|
Key consumer countries
|
India and Rest of APAC
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
AAK AB, Archer Daniels Midland Co., BASF SE, Cargill Inc., Corbion NV, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd., Ingredion Inc., Kerry Group Plc, and Puratos Group NV
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1. Executive Summary
1.1 Market Overview
Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1
Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2
Exhibit 03: Key Finding 5
Exhibit 04: Key Finding 6
Exhibit 05: Key Finding 7
2. Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
Exhibit 06 Parent market
Exhibit 07: Market characteristics
2.2 Value Chain Analysis
Exhibit 08: Value chain analysis: Commodity chemicals
2.2.1 Inputs
2.2.2 Inbound logistics
2.2.3 Operations
2.2.4 Outbound logistics
2.2.5 Marketing and sales
2.2.6 Support activities
2.2.7 Innovations
3. Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
Exhibit 10: Market segments
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets
3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets
Exhibit 11: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 (GW)
Exhibit 12: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)
4. Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five Forces Summary
Exhibit 13: Five forces analysis 2021 - 2026
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
Exhibit 14: Bargaining power of the buyer
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
Exhibit 15: Bargaining power of the supplier
4.4 Threat of new entrants
Exhibit 16: Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
Exhibit 17: Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
Exhibit 18: Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
Exhibit 19: Market condition - Five forces 2021
5. Market Segmentation by Application
5.1 Market segments
The segments covered in this chapter are:
- Dairy products
- Bakery and confectionery
- Convenience foods
- Others
Exhibit 20: Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
5.2 Comparison by Application
Exhibit 21: Comparison by Application
5.3 Dairy products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 22: Dairy products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 23: Dairy products - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.4 Bakery and confectionery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 24: Bakery and confectionery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 25: Bakery and confectionery - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.5 Convenience foods - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 26: Convenience foods - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 27: Convenience foods - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 28: Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 29: Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.7 Market opportunity by Application
Exhibit 30: Market opportunity by Application
6 Market Segmentation by Source
6.1 Market segments
The segments covered in this chapter are:
- Plant-based
- Animal-based
Exhibit 31: Source - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
6.2 Comparison by Source
Exhibit 32: Comparison by Source
6.3 Plant-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 33: Plant-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 34: Plant-based - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
6.4 Animal-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 35: Animal-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 36: Animal-based - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
6.5 Market opportunity by Source
Exhibit 37: Market opportunity by Source
7. Customer landscape
Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria
7.1 Overview
Exhibit 38: Customer landscape
8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.1.1 Growing demand from bakery and confectionery industries
8.1.2 Growing awareness among consumers about the health benefits of food emulsifiers
8.1.3 Multifunctionality of food emulsifiers
8.2 Market challenges
8.2.1 Rise in the demand for enzymes as a substitute for emulsifier
8.2.2 Stringent government regulations on the application of food emulsifiers
8.2.3 Fluctuations in the availability of raw materials due to adverse weather conditions and natural calamities
Exhibit 39: Impact of drivers and challenges
8.3 Market trends
8.3.1 Growing demand for emulsifiers from emerging economies
8.3.2 Growing shift among producers towards non-PHO derived emulsifier
8.3.3 Increasing demand for natural emulsifiers in packaged foods
9. Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
Exhibit 40: Vendor landscape
9.2 Landscape disruption
Exhibit 41: Landscape disruption
Exhibit 42: Industry Risk
10. Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
Exhibit 43: Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
Exhibit 44: ?Market positioning of vendors?
10.3 AAK AB
Exhibit 45: AAK AB - Overview
Exhibit 46: AAK AB - Business segments
Exhibit 47: AAK AB - Key News
Exhibit 48: AAK AB - Key offerings
Exhibit 49: AAK AB - Segment focus
10.4 Archer Daniels Midland Co.
Exhibit 50: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Overview
Exhibit 51: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Business segments
Exhibit 52: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Key News
Exhibit 53: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Key offerings
Exhibit 54: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Segment focus
10.5 BASF SE
Exhibit 55: BASF SE - Overview
Exhibit 56: BASF SE - Business segments
Exhibit 57: BASF SE - Key News
Exhibit 58: BASF SE - Key offerings
Exhibit 59: BASF SE - Segment focus
10.6 Cargill Inc.
Exhibit 60: Cargill Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 61: Cargill Inc. - Product and service
Exhibit 62: Cargill Inc. - Key News
Exhibit 63: Cargill Inc. - Key offerings
10.7 Corbion NV
Exhibit 64: Corbion NV - Overview
Exhibit 65: Corbion NV - Business segments
Exhibit 66: Corbion NV - Key offerings
Exhibit 67: Corbion NV - Segment focus
10.8 DuPont de Nemours Inc.
Exhibit 68: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 69: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 70: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Key News
Exhibit 71: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Key offerings
Exhibit 72: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Segment focus
10.9 Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd.
Exhibit 73: Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 74: Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd. - Business segments
Exhibit 75: Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd. - Key offerings
Exhibit 76: Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd. - Segment focus
10.10 Ingredion Inc.
Exhibit 77: Ingredion Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 78: Ingredion Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 79: Ingredion Inc. - Key News
Exhibit 80: Ingredion Inc. - Key offerings
Exhibit 81: Ingredion Inc. - Segment focus
10.11 Kerry Group Plc
Exhibit 82: Kerry Group Plc - Overview
Exhibit 83: Kerry Group Plc - Business segments
Exhibit 84: Kerry Group Plc - Key News
Exhibit 85: Kerry Group Plc - Key offerings
Exhibit 86: Kerry Group Plc - Segment focus
10.12 Puratos Group NV
Exhibit 87: Puratos Group NV - Overview
Exhibit 88: Puratos Group NV - Product and service
Exhibit 89: Puratos Group NV - Key offerings
11. Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.1.1 Market definition
11.1.2 Objectives
11.1.3 Notes and caveats
11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
Exhibit 90: Currency conversion rates for US$
11.3 Research methodology
Exhibit 91: Research Methodology
Exhibit 92: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
Exhibit 93: ??Information sources
11.4 List of abbreviations
Exhibit 94: List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article