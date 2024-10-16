Food Emulsifiers Market size is set to grow by USD 999.4 Million from 2024-2028, growing demand from bakery and confectionery industries to boost the revenue- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is redefining market landscape - The Global Food Emulsifiers Market size is estimated to grow by USD 999.4 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 5.2% during the forecast period. Growing demand from bakery and confectionery industries is driving market growth, with a trend towards new product development. However, rising demand for enzymes as substitutes for emulsifiers poses a challenge - Key market players include Archer Daniels Midland Co., BASF SE, Cargill Inc., Corbion nv, Croda International Plc, Estelle Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, Ingredion Inc., Kerry Group Plc, Koninklijke DSM NV, LASENOR EMUL SL, Lonza Group Ltd., Oleon NV, Palsgaard AS, Puratos, Riken Vitamin Co Ltd., Solvay SA, Stepan Co., Taiyo Kagaku Co. Ltd., and Univar Solutions Inc..

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Product (Mono-di-glycerides and derivatives, Lecithin, and Others), Application (Bakery and confectionery, Convenience foods, Dairy products, and Others), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Archer Daniels Midland Co., BASF SE, Cargill Inc., Corbion nv, Croda International Plc, Estelle Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, Ingredion Inc., Kerry Group Plc, Koninklijke DSM NV, LASENOR EMUL SL, Lonza Group Ltd., Oleon NV, Palsgaard AS, Puratos, Riken Vitamin Co Ltd., Solvay SA, Stepan Co., Taiyo Kagaku Co. Ltd., and Univar Solutions Inc.

The food emulsifiers market has witnessed significant growth due to the increasing consumption of processed and convenience foods. In response to consumer demand for clean label products, leading manufacturers like Kerry Group Plc have introduced new emulsifier formulations. For instance, in September 2022, they launched Puremul, an acacia-based emulsifier that can replace sunflower lecithin and mono- and diglycerides. Sourced from the sustainable acacia tree, Puremul is expected to positively impact the market's growth during the forecast period.

The Food Emulsifiers Market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing trends in processed foods, convenience, and texture stability. Mono- and Di-glycerides, Stearoyl Lactylates, and other emulsifiers play crucial roles in combining oil and water in various food products, ensuring consistency, product uniformity, and shelf life. Texture and flavor are key factors driving demand, with applications in bakery & confectionery, dairy, and alcoholic beverages. Urbanization and veganism are also influencing market expansion, leading to increased investment in natural alternatives like Crystal Modification and Emulsifier Extraction. Top companies focus on product stability, food safety, and hydrophilic-lipophilic balance to cater to consumer preferences for healthier, clean-label options. Regulations and manufacturing costs are crucial considerations, with a growing emphasis on regulations, raw materials, and food processing technologies. Industrial expansion in the food sector, driven by global population growth, presents opportunities for innovation in natural food emulsifiers and food processing technologies. Biodiversity and regenerative agriculture are also gaining attention as potential sources for sustainable raw materials. Key applications include processed meals, culinary items, and beverages, with a focus on product stability, flavor & aroma, and texture stability. Emulsifying agents play a vital role in ensuring the longevity and consistency of these food products, making them essential ingredients in the modern food industry.

• The bakery industry utilizes both enzymes and food emulsifiers as stabilizing agents. However, advancements in enzyme manufacturing have shown that baking enzymes like transglutaminase and lipases can effectively replace emulsifiers. Enzymes form a network of gluten proteins, enhancing dough stability and consistency. Although enzymes may act faster than emulsifiers with certain ingredients, they offer cost advantages. Transglutaminase and lipases are commonly used during dough handling, mixing, and fermentation stages. Their effectiveness in food processing may hinder the growth of the global food emulsifiers market during the forecast period.

• The Food Emulsifiers Market faces several challenges in the food sector. Emulsifier extraction poses a significant hurdle due to the complex process involved. Gut microbiome and food safety are key concerns, requiring continuous investment in research and development. Product stability, texture stability, and flavor & aroma retention are crucial for consumer acceptance. Hydrophilic-lipophilic balance is essential to ensure consistency and longevity in various food products. Top companies in the market focus on combining oil and water to create uniformity in processed meals, while adhering to regulations and maintaining food safety. Natural food emulsifiers are gaining popularity due to health and wellness trends, increasing demand for clean-label products. Manufacturing costs and raw materials availability are critical factors influencing the market. Global population growth and the need for longer shelf life further boost the demand for emulsifying agents. The market also faces challenges from food processing technologies, biodiversity, regenerative agriculture, and carbon emissions reduction.

Product 1.1 Mono-di-glycerides and derivatives

1.2 Lecithin

1.3 Others Application 2.1 Bakery and confectionery

2.2 Convenience foods

2.3 Dairy products

2.4 Others Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Mono-di-glycerides and derivatives- The Food Emulsifiers Market is experiencing steady growth due to increasing demand for convenience foods and beverages. Emulsifiers improve product quality and shelf life, making them essential in various food applications. Key players in the market include Cargill, Ingredion, and Danisco. They invest in research and development to introduce new products and expand their customer base. The market is expected to reach significant value by 2025.

The Food Emulsifiers Market is a dynamic and growing industry that focuses on producing textured and stable food products. Emulsifiers play a crucial role in preventing the separation of oil and water in processed foods, ensuring consistent consistency and longevity. They are widely used in various industries, including bakery & confectionery, convenience foods, dairy applications, alcoholic beverages, and more. Mono- and di-glycerides, stearoyl lactylates, and other emulsifiers are commonly used to improve the texture and flavor of food products. The market is driven by urbanization, veganism, and the demand for clean-label and healthier food options. However, regulations, manufacturing costs, and raw materials availability can impact market growth. Emulsifiers are essential in industrial expansion, particularly in the production of processed foods. They help maintain consistency and prevent separation in culinary items, ensuring a desirable eating experience. In the dairy industry, they are used to improve the texture and stability of dairy products, while in bakery & confectionery, they help create the desired consistency and prevent oil and water separation. In the beverage industry, emulsifiers are used to stabilize alcoholic beverages, ensuring a consistent and desirable taste and texture. The market for food emulsifiers is expected to grow as consumers demand longer shelf life, better taste, and healthier options. However, concerns over food safety and the impact of emulsifiers on health and wellness may limit market growth. Overall, the food emulsifiers market is a complex and evolving industry, driven by consumer demand, technological advancements, and regulatory requirements. Companies must balance the need for cost-effective production with the demand for high-quality, clean-label, and healthy food options. Emulsifiers play a critical role in achieving these goals while ensuring food safety and meeting regulatory requirements.

The Food Emulsifiers Market is a dynamic and growing industry that focuses on producing ingredients used to combine and stabilize oil and water in various food products. These emulsifiers play a crucial role in enhancing texture, flavor, and shelf life, making them essential in the production of processed foods, bakery & confectionery, convenience foods, and beverages. Emulsifiers come in various forms, including mono- and diglycerides, stearoyl lactylates, and others. The market is driven by urbanization, veganism, and the demand for natural alternatives. Industrial expansion in the food sector, especially in dairy applications, alcoholic beverages, and culinary items, is also fueling growth. Key trends include investment in product stability, hydrophilic-lipophilic balance, and emulsifier extraction. The gut microbiome and food safety are also significant considerations. Regulations and manufacturing costs are key challenges, while natural food emulsifiers, biodiversity, and regenerative agriculture offer opportunities for innovation. The market is expected to grow due to global population growth, health and wellness trends, and the demand for clean-label and processed meals. Food processing technologies and the need for product uniformity are also driving demand. However, carbon emissions and the impact on the environment are concerns that must be addressed.

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Product

Mono-di-glycerides And Derivatives



Lecithin



Others

Application

Bakery And Confectionery



Convenience Foods



Dairy Products



Others

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



Middle East And Africa



7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

