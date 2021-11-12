Food Encapsulation Market worth $15.6 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the report "Food Encapsulation Market by Shell Material (Polysaccharides, Emulsifiers, Lipids, Proteins), Technology (Microencapsulation, Nanoencapsulation, Hybrid Encapsulation), Application, Method, Core Phase, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Food Encapsulation Market is estimated to be valued at USD 10.6 billion in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 15.6 billion by 2026, recording a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period. Encapsulation is majorly done to produce particles that can control mass transport behavior. The diffusion of the material is prevented by the shell material used in encapsulation. Encapsulants act as the wall material and protect the core that consists of a sensitive bioactive agent, from water, oxygen, and light, to avoid any reaction on the core phase. The materials used for the encapsulation of food bioactive agents must be of food-grade because they are incorporated into foods.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=68

Polysaccharides are considered appropriate shell material because of their enormous molecular structure.

Polysaccharides are easily chemically modifiable and provide numerous textures and viscosities. Because of their enormous molecular structure and ability to entrap bioactives, polysaccharides are considered the appropriate building blocks for delivery systems. Owing to this, they are widely used as inexpensive and safe shell materials for encapsulation. There are numerous types of polysaccharides available in the market for the encapsulation process.

Atomization is preferred over other physical methods because of its large-scale production ability

The atomization process of encapsulation is the suspension of small droplets of the core phase and shell material in the gas phase with the help of spray chillers, spray dryers, spinning disks, and many similar equipment types. The atomization process is a widely used process for the encapsulation of food ingredients. The atomization process is preferred over other processes because of some major advantages offered, which include the possibility of employing a wide variety of encapsulating agents; availability of large equipment; simplicity of equipment; the ability of large-scale production; larger efficiency; and lower transport, storage, and process costs. The major disadvantage of this process is that the materials produced are non-uniform in size.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Food Encapsulation Market"

281 – Tables

58 – Figures

316 – Pages

Hybrid encapsulation is projected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Hybrid encapsulation technology of bioactive agents is a developing field capable of developing functional food products. Health-promoting food ingredients, such as vitamins, essential oils, antioxidants, antimicrobials, and flavors, can be delivered successfully in functional food products by doing hybrid encapsulation, which helps in enhancing the stability and bioactivity for targeting health benefits. Hybrid encapsulation is used in numerous applications, such as hybrid encapsulation of essential oils & nutrients, antimicrobials, probiotics, and antioxidants. Hybrid encapsulates are formed by emulsification of an aqueous solution of starch, an oil phase containing the active core. The emulsion is obtained and mixed with a core-shell capsule suspension. The spray drying process is performed on the resulting mixture, and hybrid encapsulates are obtained.

Request for Customization: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=68

Key Players:

Key players in this market include Cargill, Incorporated (US), BASF SE (Germany), DuPont (US), DSM (Netherlands), FrieslandCampina (Netherlands), Kerry (Ireland), Ingredion (Switzerland), International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. IFF (US), Symrise (Germany), Sensient Technologies Corporation (US), Blachem Inc. (US), Firmenich SA (Switzerland), Vitablend (Netherlands), Advanced Bionutrition Corp (US), Encpasys LLC (US), Clextral (France), Sphera Encapsulation (Italy), Aveka (US), Lycored (Israel), and Tastetech (US).

Related Reports:

Frozen Bakery Products Market by Type (Bread, Pizza Crusts, Cakes & Pastries), Distribution Channel (Conventional Stores, Specialty Stores), and Form of Consumption (Ready-to-Proof, Ready-to-Bake, Ready-to-Eat) - Global Forecast to 2026

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/frozen-bakery-market-789.html

Lactic Acid Market by Application (Biodegradable Polymers, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical Products), Form, and Region, Polylactic Acid Market, by Application (Packaging, Fiber & Fabrics, Agriculture), Form, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/polylacticacid-387.html

Browse Adjacent Reports: Food and Beverage Market Research Reports & Consulting

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/food-encapsulation-advanced-technologies-and-global-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/food-encapsulation.asp

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets