Food Enzymes Market size is set to grow by USD 914.04 million from 2022 to 2027, Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd. and Amano Enzyme Inc. emerge as key contributors to market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The food enzymes market size is set to grow by USD 914.04 million from 2022 to 2027 and register a CAGR of 6.28%, according to Technavio's latest market research report. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read our Sample Report

The report also covers the following areas:

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Food Enzymes Market 2023-2027

Food Enzymes Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

The food enzymes market is segmented as follows:

Application

Processed Foods



Beverages



Animal Feed And Poultry



Dairy



Bakery

Product

Carbohydrases



Protease



Lipase



Others

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

The market share growth by the processed foods segment will be significant for the market's growth during the forecast period. This segment includes food products such as breakfast cereals, tinned vegetables, bread, and convenience foods such as microwave meals or ready meals, which use food-grade enzymes to break down proteins, carbohydrates, and starch into simpler units. Also, the consumption of processed foods has gained prominence as a result of the hectic lifestyles of individuals coupled with rising spending expenditure. Hence, such factors boost the segment growth during the forecast period.

Learn more about the factors assisting the growth of the market, download a sample report!

Food Enzymes Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Some of the major vendors of the food enzymes market include Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd., Amano Enzyme Inc., Associated British Foods Plc, Aum Enzymes, BASF SE, Biocatalysts Ltd., Chr Hansen Holding AS, Deerland Probiotics and Enzymes Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Dyadic International Inc., Jiangsu Boli Bioproducts Co. Ltd., Koninklijke DSM NV, Maps Enzymes Ltd., Nagase and Co. Ltd., Noor Enzymes Pvt. Ltd., Novozymes AS, Puratos Group NV, Specialty Enzymes and Probiotics, Sunson Industry Group Co. Ltd., and VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland Ltd. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market.

Vendor Offerings

Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd. - The company offers food enzymes that are used for enhancing the quality of the products, food, and beverage for consumers and users around the globe.

The company offers food enzymes that are used for enhancing the quality of the products, food, and beverage for consumers and users around the globe. Amano Enzyme Inc. - The company offers food enzymes that improve functionality, flavor, and many other properties such as the texture of the food.

The company offers food enzymes that improve functionality, flavor, and many other properties such as the texture of the food. Associated British Foods Plc - The company offers food enzymes that are used for use in effec­tive mac­er­a­tion of botan­i­cal tis­sue for the effi­cient extrac­tion of active flavors from their bound inac­tive forms.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!

Food Enzymes Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

There is a rising demand from the beverage industry, which drives the food enzymes market during the forecast period. The beverage industry, particularly in the production of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks extensively uses food enzymes. This is because they play a crucial role in the brewing industry, with the most common enzymes being beta-glucanase, protease, alpha-amylase, and beta-amylase.

Food enzymes improve the quality attributes of beer. Texture, flavor, and color are all improved because of the use of food enzymes. Pectinases are used to break down pectins into simpler compounds in the extraction of fruit and vegetable juices. This increases juice quality and reduces waste. Hence, such a wide range of uses in the beverage industry drives the growth of the food enzymes market during the forecast period.

Major Trends

An emerging market trend influencing the growth of the food enzymes market is product innovations. The growing demand from the food and beverage industries leads to increased investment in research and development by manufacturers. Such efforts aim to offer new products, lower costs, and reduce environmental impact, providing them with a competitive advantage.

For instance, DowDuPont has developed DuPont Axtra PRO, a protease enzyme for animal diets in North America, and POWERFresh and POWERSoft enzymes for bakery products in Japan. Furthermore, these enzymes use G4 amylase technology, provide anti-staling properties, and maintain bakery freshness throughout the shelf life of bakery products. Hence, the global food enzyme market is expected to grow due to rising product developments in the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

The availability of substitutes poses a major challenge to the growth of the food enzymes market during the forecast period. The global market faces a significant challenge from emulsifiers, which share many similarities and uses.GMS, DATEM, and CSL/SSL are some of the commonly used substitute products in bakery and dairy products to stabilize mixtures of immiscible substances or emulsions.

They offer benefits such as increased production efficiency, improved organoleptic properties, and extended shelf life. Hence, the availability of alternatives like emulsifiers is expected to impede the demand for food enzymes and negatively impact the global food enzymes market's growth during the forecast period.

Food Enzymes Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist food enzymes market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the food enzymes market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the food enzymes market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of food enzymes market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The Marine Enzymes Market is projected to grow by USD 47.54 million with a CAGR of 6.02% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. Furthermore, this report extensively covers the marine enzymes market segmentation by application (food and beverages, medicine, nutraceutical, cosmetics, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The growing demand for food enzymes is notably driving the marine enzymes market growth.

The animal feed enzymes market size is expected to increase by USD 501.59 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.07%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers animal feed enzymes market segmentation by form (dry and liquid) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). One of the key factors driving the global animal feed enzymes market growth is the rise in global meat consumption.

Food Enzymes Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.28% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 914.04 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 5.67 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 31% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd., Amano Enzyme Inc., Associated British Foods Plc, Aum Enzymes, BASF SE, Biocatalysts Ltd., Chr Hansen Holding AS, Deerland Probiotics and Enzymes Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Dyadic International Inc., Jiangsu Boli Bioproducts Co. Ltd., Koninklijke DSM NV, Maps Enzymes Ltd., Nagase and Co. Ltd., Noor Enzymes Pvt. Ltd., Novozymes AS, Puratos Group NV, Specialty Enzymes and Probiotics, Sunson Industry Group Co. Ltd., and VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global food enzymes market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global food enzymes market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Processed foods - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Processed foods - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Processed foods - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Processed foods - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Processed foods - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Beverages - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Beverages - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Beverages - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Beverages - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Beverages - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Animal feed and poultry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Animal feed and poultry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Animal feed and poultry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Animal feed and poultry - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Animal feed and poultry - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Dairy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Dairy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Dairy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Dairy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Dairy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Bakery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on Bakery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Bakery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Bakery - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Bakery - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 55: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 57: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Comparison by Product

7.3 Carbohydrases - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Carbohydrases - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Carbohydrases - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Carbohydrases - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Carbohydrases - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Protease - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Protease - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Protease - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Protease - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Protease - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Lipase - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 67: Chart on Lipase - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Lipase - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Chart on Lipase - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Lipase - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 71: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 73: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 75: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 76: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 77: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 79: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 80: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 85: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 87: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 101: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 103: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 104: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 107: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 109: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 111: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 113: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 115: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 116: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 117: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 118: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 119: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 120: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 121: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 122: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 123: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 124: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 125: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 126: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 127: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd.

Exhibit 128: Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 129: Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd. - Key offerings

12.4 Amano Enzyme Inc.

Exhibit 131: Amano Enzyme Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 132: Amano Enzyme Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: Amano Enzyme Inc. - Key offerings

12.5 Associated British Foods Plc

Exhibit 134: Associated British Foods Plc - Overview



Exhibit 135: Associated British Foods Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 136: Associated British Foods Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 137: Associated British Foods Plc - Segment focus

12.6 Aum Enzymes

Exhibit 138: Aum Enzymes - Overview



Exhibit 139: Aum Enzymes - Product / Service



Exhibit 140: Aum Enzymes - Key offerings

12.7 BASF SE

Exhibit 141: BASF SE - Overview



Exhibit 142: BASF SE - Business segments



Exhibit 143: BASF SE - Key news



Exhibit 144: BASF SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 145: BASF SE - Segment focus

12.8 Biocatalysts Ltd.

Exhibit 146: Biocatalysts Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 147: Biocatalysts Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 148: Biocatalysts Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 149: Biocatalysts Ltd. - Key offerings

12.9 Chr Hansen Holding AS

Exhibit 150: Chr Hansen Holding AS - Overview



Exhibit 151: Chr Hansen Holding AS - Business segments



Exhibit 152: Chr Hansen Holding AS - Key news



Exhibit 153: Chr Hansen Holding AS - Key offerings



Exhibit 154: Chr Hansen Holding AS - Segment focus

12.10 Deerland Probiotics and Enzymes Inc.

Exhibit 155: Deerland Probiotics and Enzymes Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 156: Deerland Probiotics and Enzymes Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 157: Deerland Probiotics and Enzymes Inc. - Key offerings

12.11 DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Exhibit 158: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 159: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 160: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 161: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 162: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Segment focus

12.12 Dyadic International Inc.

Exhibit 163: Dyadic International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 164: Dyadic International Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 165: Dyadic International Inc. - Key offerings

12.13 Jiangsu Boli Bioproducts Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 166: Jiangsu Boli Bioproducts Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 167: Jiangsu Boli Bioproducts Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 168: Jiangsu Boli Bioproducts Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.14 Koninklijke DSM NV

Exhibit 169: Koninklijke DSM NV - Overview



Exhibit 170: Koninklijke DSM NV - Business segments



Exhibit 171: Koninklijke DSM NV - Key news



Exhibit 172: Koninklijke DSM NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 173: Koninklijke DSM NV - Segment focus

12.15 Maps Enzymes Ltd.

Exhibit 174: Maps Enzymes Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 175: Maps Enzymes Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 176: Maps Enzymes Ltd. - Key offerings

12.16 Novozymes AS

Exhibit 177: Novozymes AS - Overview



Exhibit 178: Novozymes AS - Business segments



Exhibit 179: Novozymes AS - Key news



Exhibit 180: Novozymes AS - Key offerings



Exhibit 181: Novozymes AS - Segment focus

12.17 Puratos Group NV

Exhibit 182: Puratos Group NV - Overview



Exhibit 183: Puratos Group NV - Product / Service



Exhibit 184: Puratos Group NV - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 185: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 186: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 187: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 188: Research methodology



Exhibit 189: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 190: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 191: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio