Food Enzymes Market size to grow by USD 914.04 million from 2022 to 2027 - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The food enzymes market is expected to grow by USD 914.04 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 6.28% during the forecast period. Increasing demand from the beverage industry is notably driving the food enzymes market. However, factors such as the availability of substitutes may impede the market growth. The market is segmented by Application (processed foods, beverages, animal feed, poultry, dairy, and bakery), Product (carbohydrases, protease, lipase, and others), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Food Enzymes Market

Key Segment Analysis

The market share growth by the processed foods segment will be significant during the forecast period. Food products, consisting of breakfast cereals, tinned vegetables, bread, and convenience foods like microwave dinners or ready meals use food-grade enzymes for the extraction of proteins, carbohydrates, and starches to more uniform units. Moreover, due to a growing number of individuals' hectic lifestyles and rising expenditure, consumption of processed food has become more prominent. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Geographical Market Analysis

North America is estimated to contribute 31% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The developing food and beverage sector in this region, which promotes demand for products, changes in lifestyle as well as increased consumer disposable income, has been a major factor behind the regional growth. The major contributors to this region are the US, Canada , and Mexico . In addition, the growing consumption of carbohydrases, proteases, and lipases in meat processing is a major driver for the food enzyme market with North America being one of the world's top meat consumers. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Company Insights

The food enzymes market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd., Amano Enzyme Inc., Associated British Foods Plc, Aum Enzymes, BASF SE, Biocatalysts Ltd., Chr Hansen Holding AS, Deerland Probiotics and Enzymes Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Dyadic International Inc., Jiangsu Boli Bioproducts Co. Ltd., Koninklijke DSM NV, Maps Enzymes Ltd., Nagase and Co. Ltd., Noor Enzymes Pvt. Ltd., Novozymes AS, Puratos Group NV, Specialty Enzymes and Probiotics, Sunson Industry Group Co. Ltd., and VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland Ltd.

