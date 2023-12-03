Food enzymes market to grow by 5.67% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: North America held the largest market share, valued at USD 725.33 million. -Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2017, the food enzymes market was valued at USD 2,034.01 million. From a regional perspective, North America held the largest market share, valued at USD 725.33 million. The food enzymes market size is estimated to grow by USD 914.04 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 6.28% according to Technavio.

Food enzymes market Insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Food Enzymes Market
  • Vendors: 15+, Including Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd., Amano Enzyme Inc., Associated British Foods Plc, Aum Enzymes, BASF SE, Biocatalysts Ltd., Chr Hansen Holding AS, Deerland Probiotics and Enzymes Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Dyadic International Inc., Jiangsu Boli Bioproducts Co. Ltd., Koninklijke DSM NV, Maps Enzymes Ltd., Nagase and Co. Ltd., Noor Enzymes Pvt. Ltd., Novozymes AS, Puratos Group NV, Specialty Enzymes and Probiotics, Sunson Industry Group Co. Ltd., VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland Ltd., among others
  • Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors
  • Segments: Application (Processed foods, Beverages, Animal feed and poultry, Dairy, and Bakery), Product (Carbohydrates, Protease, Lipase, and Others), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa)

The food enzymes market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Global food enzymes market - Customer landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

  • Key purchase criteria
  • Adoption rates
  • Adoption lifecycle
  • Drivers of price sensitivity
Global food enzymes market - Vendor insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including –

  • Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd. - The company offers food enzymes that are used for enhancing the quality of the products, food and beverage for consumers and users around the globe.
  • Amano Enzyme Inc. - The company offers food enzymes that improve functionality, flavor, and many other properties such as the texture of the food.
  • Associated British Foods Plc - The company offers food enzymes that are used for use in effec­tive mac­er­a­tion of botan­i­cal tis­sue for the effi­cient extrac­tion of active flavors from their bound inac­tive forms.

Global food enzymes market Market dynamics

Major drivers – 

  • Increasing demand from the beverage industry
  • Rise in awareness about healthy and nutritional food
  • High demand for food enzymes from the dairy industry

Key challenges – 

  • Availability of substitutes
  • Safety regulations for food enzymes
  • High prices affecting product consumption

What are the key data covered in this food enzymes market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period
  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the food enzymes market between 2023 and 2027
  • Precise estimation of the food enzymes market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • Growth of the food enzymes industry across North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of food enzymes market vendors

Related Reports:

The animal feed enzymes market share is expected to increase by USD 501.59 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.07%.

The food enzymes market share in Canada is expected to increase by USD 35.41 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.47%. 

TOC

  1. Executive Summary
  2. Market Landscape
  3. Market Sizing
  4. Historic Market Size
  5. Five Forces Analysis
  6. Market Segmentation by Application 
  7. market Segmentation by Product
  8. Customer Landscape
  9. Geographic Landscape
  10. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
  11. Company Landscape
  12. Company Analysis
  13. Appendix

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

