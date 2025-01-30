Food Enzymes Market to grow by USD 1.04 Billion from 2025-2029, driven by rising demand from beverage industry, Report on AI's role in market transformation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with market evolution powered by AI - The global food enzymes market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.04 billion from 2025-2029, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 6.4% during the forecast period. Increasing demand from beverage industry is driving market growth, with a trend towards product innovations. However, availability of substitutes poses a challenge. Key market players include Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd., Amano Enzyme Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Associated British Foods Plc, Aum Enzymes, BASF SE, BRAIN Biotech AG, Chr Hansen AS, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Dyadic International Inc., Jiangsu Boli Bioproducts Co. Ltd., Koninklijke DSM NV, Lumis Biotech Pvt. Ltd., Maps Enzymes Ltd., Nagase and Co. Ltd., Noor Enzymes Pvt. Ltd., Novozymes AS, Puratos Group NV, Sunson Industry Group Co. Ltd., and VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland Ltd..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Food Enzymes Market 2025-2029

Food Enzymes Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2024 Historic period 2019 - 2023 Forecast period 2025-2029 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.4% Market growth 2025-2029 USD 1036.9 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.1 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key countries US, China, Germany, Japan, India, UK, France, Brazil, Italy, and Singapore Key companies profiled Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd., Amano Enzyme Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Associated British Foods Plc, Aum Enzymes, BASF SE, BRAIN Biotech AG, Chr Hansen AS, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Dyadic International Inc., Jiangsu Boli Bioproducts Co. Ltd., Koninklijke DSM NV, Lumis Biotech Pvt. Ltd., Maps Enzymes Ltd., Nagase and Co. Ltd., Noor Enzymes Pvt. Ltd., Novozymes AS, Puratos Group NV, Sunson Industry Group Co. Ltd., and VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland Ltd.

Market Driver

The Food Enzymes Market is witnessing significant growth due to increasing demand for processed foods and beverages. Food enzymes, such as carbohydrases, amylases, cellulases, pectinases, lactases, mannanases, and pullulanases, play crucial roles in various food applications. They improve shelf life, flavor, color, texture, and reaction rate under different environmental conditions, including temperature and pH. Food enzyme manufacturers use C1 platform technology and genetically modified microorganisms for enzyme synthesis. Safety and toxicity are key concerns, with regulations governing their use. In the bakery and confectionery sector, enzymes are used for dough fermentation, improving texture, and enhancing taste. In the dairy sector, they aid in protein and starch processing, while in the beverage industry, they contribute to alcohol fermentation and beverage formulation. Environmental factors, such as temperature and pH stability, influence enzyme activity. Enzymes are used as catalyzers in various food processing methods, including enzymatic hydrolysis, which results in peptides and amino acids. Food enzymes are also used as healthy food additives, responding to consumer preferences for natural and minimally processed foods. The market for food enzymes is diverse, catering to various sectors, including meat products, baking industry, fruit juice manufacturing, and cheese manufacturing.

The food enzymes market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing demand and industry penetration. Manufacturers are investing in R&D to differentiate their products and reduce costs. For instance, DowDuPont's DuPont Axtra PRO, a single protease enzyme in North America, enhances protein digestibility in animal diets without affecting performance or animal health. Additionally, DowDuPont's POWERFresh and POWERSoft enzymes have received approval in Japan as processing aids. These innovations provide manufacturers with competitive advantages and lucrative growth opportunities.

Market Challenges

The Food Enzymes Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for processed foods and the application of food enzymes in various industries. Food enzymes are used to improve the texture, flavor, color, and shelf life of processed foods. However, challenges such as temperature, pH, and reaction rate must be carefully managed during enzymatic hydrolysis. Food enzyme manufacturers use C1 platform technology and genetically modified microorganisms to produce a range of enzymes, including carbohydrases like amylases, cellulases, pectinases, lactases, mannanases, and pullulanases. These enzymes are used in bakery and confectionery, dairy, processed food, soups, sauces, ready-to-eat meals, canned food, and frozen food products. Environmental conditions, such as abiotic factors, can impact enzyme stability. Enzyme synthesis is often carried out using genetically modified microbes. Food enzymes are used as processing aids, healthy food additives, and catalyzers in various industries, including the baking industry, fruit juice manufacturing, cheese manufacturing, and brewing. Regulation, safety, and toxicity are important considerations in the food enzymes market. Chemical additives like potassium bromates are being replaced with food enzymes in industries like bakery and confectionery. Consumer preferences for natural and healthy food additives are driving the adoption of food enzymes in convenience food, meat products, and beverages. Food enzymes are used in the conversion of carbohydrates to simple sugars, protein processing, and starch processing. Biocatalysts and biochemical reactions are essential in the production of peptides, amino acids, taste enhancers, and other valuable compounds. The variety and quality of food enzymes continue to evolve, with ongoing research and development in fermentation techniques using bacteria, fungi, and yeast.





The food enzymes market faces a significant challenge from the widespread use of emulsifiers in the food and beverage industry. Emulsifiers like glycerol monostearate (GMS), diacetyl tartaric acid esters of mono- and diglycerides (DATEM), calcium stearoyl-2-lactylate (CSL), and sodium stearoyl-2-lactylate (SSL) are commonly used for stabilizing emulsions in bakery and dairy products. The European and APAC food and beverage industries are intensely competitive in terms of emulsifier and enzyme usage. Although enzymes offer functional advantages, emulsifiers' superior stability and versatility make them a preferred choice for manufacturers. Emulsifiers are essential for creating stable mixtures of immiscible substances, making them indispensable in the food industry.

Segment Overview

This food enzymes market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 Carbohydrases

1.2 Protease

1.3 Lipase

1.4 Others Application 2.1 Processed foods

2.2 Beverages

2.3 Animal feed and poultry

2.4 Dairy

2.5 Bakery Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 APAC

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Carbohydrases- The carbohydrase segment led the global food enzymes market in 2024, and this trend is expected to continue throughout the forecast period. Carbohydrase includes enzymes such as alpha- and beta-amylase, glucoamylase, cellulases, lactase, hemicellulase, glucose isomerase, pectinase, and others. These enzymes break down complex carbohydrates into simpler units, which are then used as active ingredients in food and beverages (F&B), nutraceuticals, and animal feeds. The demand for carbohydrase is driven by the rising consumption of amylase, alpha-galactosidase, lactase, and other enzymes in the brewery and dairy industries. Amylases, particularly alpha amylase, are used in baking applications and the production of starch-based sweeteners and ethanol. Lactase, another carbohydrase, catalyzes the breakdown of lactose in milk, enhancing its sweetness and enabling the production of lactose-free milk products. Manufacturers in the ice cream, yogurt, and frozen desserts industries use lactase to improve scoopability, creaminess, sweetness, and digestibility. The increasing use of carbohydrase in various end-user industries will fuel the growth of the global food enzymes market through the carbohydrase segment.

Research Analysis

Food enzymes are biological catalysts used in the processing of food to enhance desirable qualities and improve the overall quality of various processed foods. They find extensive applications in the production of baked goods such as cakes, bread, pastries, and doughnuts, as well as in the manufacture of alcoholic beverages and convenience foods. Enzymes play a crucial role in modifying the texture, flavor, color, and shelf life of these products. Environmental conditions, including temperature, pH, and reaction rate, significantly impact the effectiveness of food enzymes. Thermal agitation and catalyzers are often used to optimize these conditions. Food enzymes can be synthesized using genetically modified microbes, and their use is preferred over chemical additives like potassium bromates due to their natural origin and superior quality. Enzymes are also used for coagulation, fragrance production, preservation, and tenderization in various food applications.

Market Research Overview

Food enzymes are biological catalysts used in the processing of various food products to improve their quality and shelf life. They find extensive applications in the food industry, particularly in processed foods, bakery and confectionery, dairy, and beverage industries. Enzyme applications include improving flavor, color, texture, and shelf life by catalyzing biochemical reactions under specific environmental conditions. Temperature, pH, and reaction rate are crucial factors affecting enzyme activity. Thermal agitation and enzyme supplements can enhance their performance. Carbohydrases, such as amylases, cellulases, pectinases, lactases, mannanases, and pullulanases, are commonly used food enzymes. They catalyze the conversion of complex carbohydrates into simple sugars, improving the nutritional content and taste of food. Food enzymes are also used in the production of peptides and amino acids, which serve as taste enhancers in soups, sauces, ready-to-eat meals, canned food, and frozen food products. Environmental conditions, safety, toxicity, and regulation are critical factors in food enzyme manufacturing. C1 platform technology and genetically modified microorganisms are used to produce food enzymes. However, concerns regarding the use of chemical additives like potassium bromates and genetically modified microbes persist. The food enzymes market is driven by consumer preferences for convenience food, healthy food additives, and high-quality processed food. The market is diverse, with applications in various sectors, including bakery and confectionery, dairy, processed food, beverage, meat products, and brewing. Enzymes play a vital role in the processing of these food products, enhancing their quality and nutritional value through biocatalytic reactions.

