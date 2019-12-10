Food Explorer Club App Creates Unique Solution For Families With Picky Eaters

A Birmingham couple with two picky eaters and 20 years of experience in the tech world created the app as a fun and creative solution to encourage their daughters to explore new foods outside of their regular diet of pizza and chicken fingers. "We wanted to build a one-stop tool that aided kids and their parents to develop healthier eating habits that will last a lifetime, and to help parents end mealtime battles," said Kassady Gibson, Food Explorer Club App Co-Creator.

In summer 2019, a prototype smartphone app was created and tested with 100 Birmingham-area families. The positive response received from the experiment confirmed the need for an app of this type. One mom stated in her testimonial that the app has inspired her child to sample and enjoy foods such as blueberries, raisins, peanuts and brussels sprouts.

After the successful beta test, the app was launched in the Apple App Store and Google Play in October 2019. It currently has over 3,000 downloads and approximately 600 badges are awarded each day.

A recent study conducted by the American Academy of Pediatrics on the prevalence of obesity in children showed that behaviors in high-risk groups starting at a young age suggests that efforts to address the issue need to focus early in children's lives. Additionally, the prevalence of childhood obesity has increased dramatically among all age groups since 1988.

"We believe the app has the potential to help shift the way children are eating by using their natural competitive spirit and their love for technology and gaming," Gibson said. "By encouraging kids to eat healthy foods, we can help break the cycle of obesity in children and adults."

For more information on the Food Explorer Club App, visit www.foodexplorerclub.com.

