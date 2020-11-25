Food Fire + Knives: A Safe 5-star Private Chef Experience For The Holidays

CHARLESTON, S.C., Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With COVID-19 still looming and the holidays quickly approaching, people are planning festivities while trying to figure out what activities are still possible. Party planners and business owners are organizing gatherings for now and into 2021 - but safety is on the forefront of everyone's mind. One option is to host small gatherings in homes or offices where people can have fun and be entertained.

When planning a home party or business event, hosting and figuring out entertainment can be challenging. One way to have both is to hire a private chef. Food Fire + Knives is a leading company that provides chefs to private events and business functions. Their top chefs from around the country create opportunities for families, couples and friends to achieve a 5-star restaurant experience from the comfort and safety of their own homes.

"We understand that cooking for a group of people can be overwhelming, especially during the holidays and during a pandemic," said founder Michael Casciello. "That's why we created the opportunity to hire a private chef for a customized, affordable, safe and unique experience that allows for a stress-free environment."

This year, due to social distancing, holidays are more important than ever and people are eager to reunite with friends and family. Finding unique ways to entertain is essential. With their menu and chef variety, award winning customer service and COVID cancellation policy, Food Fire + Knives provides a safe, flexible and one-of-a-kind dining experience.

Their personal chefs provide everything from food and equipment to procedures that follow all CDC guidelines including sanitization, mask-wearing, self-assessments and social distancing.

For more information or to book a chef, visit Food Fire + Knives at foodfireknives.com or visit them on Instagram and Facebook .

About Food Fire + Knives: From its home base of Charleston, Food Fire + Knives debuted as an accessible and affordable on-demand service that offers the ultimate private dining and entertainment experience. Through their simple and easy online ordering process, Food Fire + Knives connects local expert chefs with dining hosts to create a customized menu for a wide variety of cuisine. They are located in Charleston, SC, Asheville, NC, Hilton Head, SC, Savannah, GA and many other locations.

Contact: Emma Cline, Bowers PR & Marketing

Telephone: (937) 728-1306

E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE Food Fire + Knives