Food Flavor and Enhancer Market in Spain to Record 6.27% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022 | Increasing Demand for Food flavors in Processed Foods to Drive Growth | 17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The food flavor and enhancer market in Spain is set to grow by USD 233.36 million from 2021 to 2026. The report projects the market to progress at a CAGR of 6.70% as per the latest report by Technavio. The food flavor and enhancer market share growth in Spain by the natural flavors segment will be significant for revenue generation. Natural flavors are free from artificial substances and chemical preservatives. They help retain the original flavor and aroma of a naturally occurring substance and, therefore, are used as a seasoning in a wide range of health food products. Moreover, the demand for natural flavors is further driven by the increasing preference for a healthy lifestyle. Therefore, the natural flavors segment is expected to witness significant growth across the world, that will drive the food flavor and enhancer market in Spain during the forecast period.
Food Flavor and Enhancer Market in Spain: Increasing demand for food flavors in processed foods to drive growth
Different types of natural and artificial flavors in processed foods impart a characteristic, unique taste and help enhance the flavor of the food, making it more appealing to consumers. Highly processed foods consist of natural and artificial flavors that help in promoting shelf stability by preserving the texture of the food and increasing its palatability. Moreover, most highly processed food varieties, such as cookies, crackers, chips, among others, require minimal additional preparation and are ready to eat. Thus, the growing demand for processed foods has, in turn, increased the demand for different varieties of food flavors. This will drive the growth of the food flavor and enhancer market in Spain during the forecast period
Food Flavor and Enhancer Market in Spain: The threat of counterfeit products is hindering the food flavor and enhancer market growth in Spain.
Counterfeit flavor and fragrance products affect consumers as well as the manufacturers of genuine flavor products. Consumers who buy fake goods, either knowingly or unknowingly, will be affected by adverse health issues caused by them. Most consumers cannot distinguish between original products and counterfeit ones and buy the latter due to their low cost, which affects the brand image and sales of the original company. As a result, counterfeiting in certain industries, such as food flavors, poses greater risks than in others. Such factors may impose serious challenges for established vendors in the food flavor and enhancer market in Spain during the forecast period.
Food Flavor and Enhancer Market in Spain: Value Chain Analysis
The end-to-end understanding of the value chain is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period. The value chain of the Food Flavor and Enhancer Market in Spain includes the following core components:
- Inputs
- Inbound logistics
- Primary processing
- Secondary and tertiary processing
- Outbound logistics
- End-customers
- Marketing and sales
- Services
- Innovations
Technavio report has further elucidated on other innovative approaches being followed by manufacturers to ensure a sustainable market presence.
Food Flavor And Enhancer Market In Spain: Segmentation Analysis
This market research report segments the food flavor and enhancer market in Spain by Product (Natural flavors and Artificial flavors) and Application (Bakery and confectionery, Food and nutrition, Beverages, Dairy and frozen desserts, and Others).
Food Flavor And Enhancer Market In Spain Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.70%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 233.36 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
6.27
Performing market contribution
Spain at 100%
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Archer Daniels Midland Co., Cargill Inc., DALLANT SA, Firmenich SA, Givaudan SA, International Flavors and Fragrances Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, Lucta SA, MANUFACTURAS TABERNER SA, and TER INGREDIENTS SL
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
1. Executive Summary
1.1 Market Overview
2. Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
2.1.1 Parent Market
Exhibit 06: Parent market
Exhibit 07: Market characteristics
2.2 Value Chain Analysis
Exhibit 08: Value Chain Analysis: Packaged foods and meats
2.2.1 Input
2.2.2 Inbound logistics
2.2.3 Primary processing
2.2.4 Secondary and tertiary processing
2.2.5 Outbound logistics
2.2.6 End-customers
2.2.7 Marketing and sales
2.2.8 Services
2.2.9 Innovations
3. Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
Exhibit 10: Market segments
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
3.4.1Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets
3.4.2Estimating growth rates for mature markets
Exhibit 11: US - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 12: US market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)
4. Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five Forces Summary
Exhibit 13: Five forces analysis 2021 - 2026
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
Exhibit 14: Bargaining power of the buyer
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
Exhibit 15: Bargaining power of the supplier
4.4 Threat of new entrants
Exhibit 16: Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
Exhibit 17: Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
Exhibit 18: Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
Exhibit 19: Market condition - Five forces 2021
5. Market Segmentation by Product
5.1 Market segments
Exhibit 20: Product- Market share 2021 - 2026 (%)
5.2 Comparison by Product
Exhibit 21: Comparison by Product
5.3 Natural flavors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 22: Natural flavors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 23: Natural flavors - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.4 Artificial flavors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 24: Artificial flavors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 25: Artificial flavors - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.5 Market opportunity by Product
Exhibit 26: Market opportunity by Product
6 Market Segmentation by Application
6.1 Market segments
Exhibit 27: Application- Market share 2021-2026 (%)
6.2 Comparison by Application
Exhibit 28: Comparison by Application
6.3 Bakery and confectionery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 29: Bakery and confectionery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 30: Bakery and confectionery - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
6.4 Food and nutrition - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 31: Food and nutrition - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 32: Food and nutrition - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
6.5 Beverages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 33: Beverages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 34: Beverages - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
6.6 Dairy and frozen desserts - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 35: Dairy and frozen desserts - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 36: Dairy and frozen desserts - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 37: Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 38: Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
6.8 Market opportunity by Application
Exhibit 39: Market opportunity by Application
7. Customer landscape
Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria
7.1 Overview
Exhibit 40: Customer landscape
8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.1.1 Increasing demand for food flavors in processed foods
8.1.2 New product launches in Spain
8.1.3 Premiumization in the food and beverage industry in Spain
8.2 Market challenges
8.2.1 Threat of counterfeit products
8.2.2 Stringent food safety regulations and guidelines
8.2.3 Health issues related to artificial food flavors
Exhibit 41: Impact of drivers and challenges
8.3 Market trends
8.3.1 Rising demand for organic food flavors
8.3.2 Technological advances in the food flavor industry
8.3.3 Increasing number of M&A activities in Spain
9. Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
Exhibit 42: Vendor landscape
9.2 Landscape disruption
Exhibit 43: Landscape disruption
Exhibit 44: Industry Risk
9.3 Competitive Landscape
10. Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
Exhibit 45: Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
Exhibit 46: ?Market positioning of vendors?
10.3 Archer Daniels Midland Co.
Exhibit 47: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Overview
Exhibit 48: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Business segments
Exhibit 49: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Key news
Exhibit 50: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Key offerings
Exhibit 51: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Segment focus
10.4 Cargill Inc.
Exhibit 52: Cargill Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 53: Cargill Inc. - Product and service
Exhibit 54: Cargill Inc. - Key offerings
Exhibit 55: Cargill Inc. - Segment focus
10.5 DALLANT SA
Exhibit 56: DALLANT SA - Overview
Exhibit 57: DALLANT SA - Product and service
Exhibit 58: DALLANT SA - Key offerings
10.6 Firmenich SA
Exhibit 59: Firmenich SA - Overview
Exhibit 60: Firmenich SA - Product and service
Exhibit 61: Firmenich SA - Key news
Exhibit 62: Firmenich SA - Key offerings
10.7 Givaudan SA
Exhibit 63: Givaudan SA - Overview
Exhibit 64: Givaudan SA - Business segments
Exhibit 65: Givaudan SA - Key offerings
Exhibit 66: Givaudan SA - Segment focus
10.8 International Flavors and Fragrances Inc.
Exhibit 67: International Flavors and Fragrances Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 68: International Flavors and Fragrances Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 69: International Flavors and Fragrances Inc. - Key offerings
Exhibit 70: International Flavors and Fragrances Inc. - Segment focus
10.9 Koninklijke DSM NV
Exhibit 71: Koninklijke DSM NV - Overview
Exhibit 72: Koninklijke DSM NV - Business segments
Exhibit 73: Koninklijke DSM NV - Key offerings
Exhibit 74: Koninklijke DSM NV - Segment focus
10.10 Lucta SA
Exhibit 75: Lucta SA - Overview
Exhibit 76: Lucta SA - Product and service
Exhibit 77: Lucta SA - Key offerings
10.11 MANUFACTURAS TABERNER SA
Exhibit 78: MANUFACTURAS TABERNER SA - Overview
Exhibit 79: MANUFACTURAS TABERNER SA - Product and service
Exhibit 80: MANUFACTURAS TABERNER SA - Key offerings
10.12 TER INGREDIENTS SL
Exhibit 81: TER INGREDIENTS SL - Overview
Exhibit 82: TER INGREDIENTS SL - Product and service
Exhibit 83: TER INGREDIENTS SL - Key offerings
11. Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.1.1 Market definition
11.1.2Objectives
11.1.Notes and caveats
11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
Exhibit 84: Currency conversion rates for US$?
11.3 Research Methodology
Exhibit 85: Research Methodology
Exhibit 86: Validation techniques employed for market sizing?
Exhibit 87: Information sources
11.4 List of abbreviations
Exhibit 88: List of abbreviations
