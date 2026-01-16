Food for Climate League Rebrands as BITE: Building Impact Through Eaters

A new name for a proven approach to making climate-smart eating the norm

CHICAGO, Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Food for Climate League, a nonprofit working to make climate-smart food choices the norm, announced today that it is evolving into BITE: Building Impact Through Eaters—a new name that reflects six years of research and its expanded role as a solutions provider across the food system.

"When we started Food for Climate League six years ago, bringing food and climate into the same conversation felt radical," said Eve Turow-Paul, Founder and CEO. "To many people, those worlds were largely separate. Today, the question hasn't changed—how do we build a climate-smart food future that people actually want to eat in—but the work has grown into something much bigger."

Founded in 2019, Food for Climate League began as a research organization focused on the emotional, cultural, and behavioral drivers behind climate-smart food choices. That research laid the foundation for what has since become a broader body of work—helping organizations turn insights into action in real-world environments, from foodservice kitchens and campuses to companies and content platforms.

Today, the organization works with some of the world's most influential companies and institutions—including Google, Disneyland Resort, Sodexo, YouTube, and Compass Group—alongside chefs, content creators, and others shaping what we eat. BITE supports foodservice operators in increasing adoption of sustainable foods by empowering culinary teams to become changemakers through motivation workshops and trainings. The work spans three connected areas: research and testing, behavioral change and operational strategies, and narrative design.

The new name, BITE, reflects both that evolution and the organization's core belief.

"BITE stands for Building Impact Through Eaters," said Turow-Paul. "Because meaningful change doesn't start with technology or policy alone. It starts with understanding what motivates people—chefs, operators, creators, educators, institutions, and eaters—and building strategies rooted in that insight."

What is changing is how that work is operationalized. As BITE, the organization is fully stepping into its role as a solutions provider - helping foodservice operators, brands, institutions, and other decision-makers apply proven strategies at scale. In the past year alone, its work has:

Increased plant-forward choices across U.S. college campuses

Shifted perceptions of sustainable aquatic foods

Influenced brands and operators through new research on eater and operator alignment

Trained content creators in climate-smart food storytelling

"These are the kinds of solutions we're focused on scaling," Turow-Paul said. "They're practical, culturally relevant, and rooted in how people actually make decisions about food."

Looking ahead, BITE's long-term vision remains bold: an equitable, abundant, and delicious food system rooted in joy, identity, and values—reaching 100 million people with climate-smart food solutions. In the coming years, the organization will scale its methods through trainings, toolkits, curricula, and digital products that help partners apply behavioral and narrative strategies in real-world food environments, expand its reach among chefs, operators, creators, and media voices, and continue shaping public norms through storytelling and collaboration.

Food for Climate League marked the organization's beginning.

BITE will carry it forward.

About BITE

BITE: Building Impact Through Eaters, formerly Food for Climate League, is a nonprofit organization that helps make climate-smart eating the norm by translating behavioral science and cultural insight into real-world solutions. By centering eaters and the people who influence them, BITE works across the food system to build a delicious, equitable, and climate-smart food future.

