Food For Free Named Winner of the 2020 .ORG Impact Awards in the Fighting Hunger and Poverty Category

Through a combination of food rescue and transportation services, Food For Free gives food programs year-round access to fresh fruits and vegetables, while its direct service programs bring food to students, seniors and others most at risk of hunger. Their programs address short-term hunger and the long-term health effects of food insecurity and poor nutrition, while reducing food waste.

Food For Free will receive a $5,000 USD donation and will be honored as part of the "10 Days of .ORG" online experience that celebrates the range of achievements that have healed, inspired, transformed and connected communities over the past year.

Each day of the 10-day celebration places a spotlight on award-winning organizations and individuals making our communities a better place.

"Since 1981, Food for Free has been working very hard to connect food with people who need it most," said Sasha Purpura, Executive Director of Food For Free. "We are honored to win this award and we urge everyone to do what they can to support their local food banks and help address the scourge of hunger during this holiday season."

"Congratulations to Food For Free for being named the 2020 .ORG Impact Award winner in the Fighting Hunger and Poverty category," said Jon Nevett, President and CEO of the Public Interest Registry. "Their work connecting communities to food is incredibly important, especially in these challenging times. Food For Free's work is an inspiration and helps thousands of families avoid hunger and food insecurity in the Boston community."

This year, PIR saw an extremely impressive group of submissions showcasing the diverse and inspiring work taking place in the .ORG Community. Thank you to everyone who participated in the .ORG Impact Awards.

More than 500 organizations and individuals submitted entries this year. Submissions were reviewed and scored by a panel of judges who are leaders in the Internet, non-profit and marketing sectors. All nominations were required to be tied to an active website with a .ORG domain.

Award winners will receive a donation of up to $30,000 USD to an eligible charitable entity of their choice. Please visit www.orgimpactawards.org for complete rules and information.

10 Days of .ORG Schedule

Day One: Combating Coronavirus Monday, November 30th Day Two: Promoting Education Tuesday, December 1st Day Three: Outstanding Volunteer Wednesday, December 2nd Day Four: Championing Equality, Equity and Inclusion Thursday, December 3rd Day Five: Innovation Friday, December 4th Day Six: Advancing Environmental Sustainability Monday, December 7th Day Seven: .ORG Newcomer of the Year Tuesday, December 8th Day Eight: Fighting Hunger and Poverty Wednesday, December 9th Day Nine: Promoting a Safer Internet Thursday, December 10th Day Ten: .ORG of the Year Friday, December 11th

About Food for Free

About .ORG

.ORG is the original purpose-driven "generic" top-level domain (gTLD) with more than 10 million domain names registered worldwide. .ORG is open to everyone, providing a global platform for organizations, associations, clubs, businesses and individuals to bring their ideas to life. For more than 30 years, .ORG has built an enduring legacy of trust, preserving an open and secure Internet where diverse communities can establish a trusted online identity and freely share ideas. .ORG is powered by the non-profit Public Interest Registry (PIR). PIR has been a champion for a free and open Internet for more than 15 years with a clear mission to be an exemplary domain name registry, provide a trusted digital identity and help educate those who dedicate themselves to improving our world. PIR was founded by the Internet Society ( internetsociety.org ) in 2002 and is based in Reston, Virginia, USA. Visit www.TheNew.org for more information.

