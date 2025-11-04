Food For Life Baking Co. Launches Ezekiel 4:9 Organic Sprouted Flourless Pita Bread

2,500-Year-Old Recipe is Simply Pita Perfection!

CORONA, Calif., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --Food For Life Baking Co. today announces the newest addition to its celebrated Ezekiel 4:9 bread line, Organic Sprouted Flourless Pita Bread. As with all of Food For Life's Ezekiel 4:9 breads, the new Pita Bread is certified organic, flourless, and made from live, sprouted grains. The Pita Bread is now available in a six-count bag in the freezer section at natural food stores and better supermarkets across the U.S.

Food For Life sprouts the grains in all of its Ezekiel 4:9 breads, and the company's new Pita Bread is no exception. Sprouted grains maximize nutrition and increase the absorption of minerals such as calcium, magnesium, iron, copper and zinc by breaking down enzyme inhibitors. Plus, sprouted grains promote a more balanced pH. Food For Life's unique sprouting process also enhances digestibility by breaking down starches — which also reduces the Pita Bread's glycemic index. Furthermore, slow-baking each Pita Bread preserves the nutrient-dense properties, including their natural fiber and bran benefits.

And unlike so many pocket breads currently available on the market today, Food For Life's Pita Bread is certified organic, non-GMO, kosher, and does not contain artificial preservatives, oils, or shortenings. Instead, the new Pita Bread features a wholesome combination of freshly sprouted grains and legumes including wheat, barley, beans, lentils, millet and spelt. Together, these ingredients provide the foundation for a complete plant protein with nine essential amino acids, 18 amino acids in all.

"We have found that the combination of only the very best ingredients with tried-and-true baking methods we've perfected over the last fifty years makes a truly exceptional Pita Bread," says Gary Torres, Food for Life's company principal. "With great taste and unparalleled nutrition, we believe we've created the world's healthiest bread in pita form."

For more information or for a list of where to buy, please visit FoodForLife.com.

About Food For Life Baking Co.

Food For Life Baking Co. is a family-owned and operated specialty bakery creating sprouted grain breads and all-natural baked goods for over 50 years. Starting in the back of a small Glendale, California, neighborhood natural foods store known as Foods For Life Natural Foods, the company produced the very first sprouted grain breads on the market. After three generations and over 60 different bread products, Food For Life continues to expand and enhance its product lines, offering naturally-crafted baked goods from the finest natural ingredients. For more information, visit FoodForLife.com or follow on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, X, Pinterest and YouTube.

