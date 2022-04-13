Food Hydrocolloids Market - 33% of Growth to Originate from North America | Dairy & Frozen Products Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation |Technavio

Food Hydrocolloids Market: Growing demand for convenience food products to drive growth

The key factor driving the global food hydrocolloids market growth is the growing demand for convenience food products in developed countries such as the US, Canada, and the UK. This preference can be attributed to the rising consumer awareness regarding the benefits of consuming packaged foods. Furthermore, food regulations imposed by regulatory bodies such as the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the US make it mandatory for packaged food manufacturers in the country to provide more information and clear labeling regarding the ingredients used in the product. As a result, consumers are increasingly aware of what they are consuming. Thus, the growing demand for RTE food and RTD beverage products due to convenience can have a positive impact on the growth of the global food hydrocolloids market during the forecast period.

Food Hydrocolloids Market: Growing utilization of hydrocolloids in gluten-free products is a major trend

Growing utilization of hydrocolloids in gluten-free products is one of the key food hydrocolloids market trends that is expected to impact the industry positively in the forecast period. A gluten-free diet excludes all foods containing gluten. According to the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), about 2 million people in the US have celiac disease, and about 1% of the global population has celiac disease. This has led to the emergence and popularity of gluten-free food products. Food hydrocolloids have been used in various gluten-free formulations to mimic the viscoelastic and rheological properties of glut. Additionally, the hydrocolloids also offer added benefits for food processors with respect to improving food processing, reducing costs, and providing longer stability to the food products. Thus, the suitability of food hydrocolloids in gluten-free food products can have a positive impact on their demand during the forecast period.

Food Hydrocolloids Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the food hydrocolloids market by Application (Dairy and frozen products, meat and seafood products, Bakery, Beverages, and Others) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The food hydrocolloids market in the dairy and frozen products segment will be significant for revenue genera The large-scale requirements for food hydrocolloids, such as carrageenan, pectin, and gelatin, from the dairy industry, will contribute to the growth of the market during the forecast years.

Food Hydrocolloids Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.58% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.32 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.31 Performing market contribution North America at 33% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Archer Daniels Midland Co., Ashland Global Holdings Inc., B and V srl, Behn Meyer Deutschland Holding AG and Co. KG, Cargill Inc., Compania Espanola de Algas Marinas S.A., CP Kelco US Inc., Darling Ingredients Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Hebei Xinhe Biochemical Co. Ltd., Herbstreith and Fox GmbH and Co. KG, Hispanagar S A, Ingredion Inc., J.F. Hydrocolloids Inc., Kerry Group Plc, Koninklijke DSM NV, NEXIRA, Silvateam SpA, Tate and Lyle Plc, and W Hydorcolloids Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Dairy and frozen products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Dairy and frozen products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Dairy and frozen products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Dairy and frozen products - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Dairy and frozen products - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Meat and seafood products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Meat and seafood products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Meat and seafood products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Meat and seafood products - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Meat and seafood products - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Bakery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Bakery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Bakery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Bakery - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Bakery - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Beverages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Beverages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Beverages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Beverages - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Beverages - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 48: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 49: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 50: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 52: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 86: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 87: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 88: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 89: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 90: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 94: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 98: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 99: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 100: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 101: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 102: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 103: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 104: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Exhibit 105: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Overview



Exhibit 106: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 107: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 108: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Segment focus

10.4 Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 109: Ashland Global Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 110: Ashland Global Holdings Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 111: Ashland Global Holdings Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 112: Ashland Global Holdings Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 113: Ashland Global Holdings Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 B and V srl

and V srl Exhibit 114: B and V srl - Overview



Exhibit 115: B and V srl - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: B and V srl - Key offerings

10.6 Cargill Inc.

Exhibit 117: Cargill Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Cargill Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Cargill Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 120: Cargill Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 CP Kelco US Inc.

Exhibit 121: CP Kelco US Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 122: CP Kelco US Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: CP Kelco US Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Exhibit 124: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 125: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 126: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Segment focus

10.9 Ingredion Inc.

Exhibit 128: Ingredion Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 129: Ingredion Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 130: Ingredion Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 131: Ingredion Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: Ingredion Inc. - Segment focus

10.10 J.F. Hydrocolloids Inc.

Exhibit 133: J.F. Hydrocolloids Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 134: J.F. Hydrocolloids Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 135: J.F. Hydrocolloids Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 Koninklijke DSM NV

Exhibit 136: Koninklijke DSM NV - Overview



Exhibit 137: Koninklijke DSM NV - Business segments



Exhibit 138: Koninklijke DSM NV - Key news



Exhibit 139: Koninklijke DSM NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 140: Koninklijke DSM NV - Segment focus

10.12 Tate and Lyle Plc

Exhibit 141: Tate and Lyle Plc - Overview



Exhibit 142: Tate and Lyle Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 143: Tate and Lyle Plc - Key news



Exhibit 144: Tate and Lyle Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 145: Tate and Lyle Plc - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 146: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 147: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 148: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 149: Research methodology



Exhibit 150: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 151: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 152: List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

