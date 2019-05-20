Food Icon Martha Stewart Joins Postmates In Centerpiece Of First National TV Campaign

The series of films launching today and rolling out throughout the summer are the next phase in Postmates' new 360 brand campaign which is designed to highlight how Postmates is a part of people's everyday lives and understands the conveniences people require in today's modern world. The campaign was created by Postmates' newly announced creative AOR, Mother Los Angeles and the new TV spots were directed by Andreas Nilsson.

"We are excited to unveil the second phase of our new ad campaign we call 'Postmate It' featuring Martha Stewart. This campaign is meant to show how Postmates fits into our customers' everyday lives, in a humorous and memorable way," said Eric Edge, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications, Postmates. "Martha was the perfect person to work with on this campaign, she is an icon in food and entertaining and brings an amazing sense of humor to these spots. With our creative partners at Mother LA, I think we've captured the magic of Postmates to show how we're more than just a delivery service -- Postmates is a lifestyle."

The story told in these new spots show that there is a perfect world where no outside distractions exist in preparing your favorite meal — this is the world of Martha Stewart. In the campaign, Martha plays herself by showing people that even if you don't live in her ideal world of food and entertaining here's another way to get the food you love...just "Postmate it".

Each film in the series begins with Martha instructing an audience on how to make one of her favorite dishes. From there we see a person in the real world watching Martha on a screen, frantically trying to keep up. As they attempt to follow her instructions, things quickly fall apart and Martha begins to notice. As this situation in the real world goes sideways, Martha finally encourages people to just "Postmate it" instead.

"Postmates is about more than just food delivery, they are about food understanding," said Joe Staples, ECD & Partner, Mother Los Angeles. "We wanted to show that there are many reasons people order food, and that Martha and Postmates approves of them all."

The two commercials unveiled today are a part of a series of films that will launch throughout the summer, all of which feature Martha Stewart. The truly 360 campaign will also include bespoke OOH placements, social video and a variety of radio spots in Postmates' markets across the US. Last month , Postmates and Mother LA debuted the first wave of the new campaign through hyper-targeted OOH media.

Postmates is the leader in offering the most choice in on-demand delivery from more than 500,000 restaurants, grocery and convenience stores, as well as traditional retailers. The company added 1,000 new cities this year, bringing its total city count to more than 3,500 cities, covering more than 70% of US households. Postmates has added some of the most sought-after local and national restaurants, serving 70 of the top 100 restaurants in the US.

About Postmates

Postmates helps people unlock the best of their cities – and their lives, with the leading on-demand "anything" network. Launched in 2011, Postmates led the on-demand delivery movement in the U.S. by offering delivery from restaurants and stores previously only available offline. The company now operates in more than 3,500 cities across the U.S. and Mexico, provides access to over 500,000 merchants and has recently launched innovative new products including Postmates Party . Postmates is headquartered in San Francisco and has more than 800 employees. Learn more: www.postmates.com .

ABOUT MOTHER

Mother was founded in London in 1996 by a group of creative, free-thinking individuals sitting around a kitchen table eating lunch. It's here that the group decided that they were hungry to do things differently. They wanted to break free from the shackles of traditional agencies and be 100% independent. Today, Mother is still fiercely independent, with offices across London, New York, Los Angeles, Shanghai, and South America. For more information, visit https://motherfamily.com/ .

