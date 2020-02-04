Food Industry Expert Joins Benson Hill as General Counsel

"Innovation in the food industry is moving well beyond reformulation or expanding a brand. Innovation today is expanding the capabilities across the value chain to deliver the health and sustainability benefits consumers are looking for," said Bortolotti. "Benson Hill is on the leading edge of this evolution, leveraging the diversity within crops and ingredients to empower real product differentiation in the industry. The opportunity to be part of this evolution, along with joining a stellar team, is really exciting to me."

Prior to joining Benson Hill, Rebecca was a partner at Advent, LLP, a law firm focused on innovation and technology development across a broad range of industry areas, including ag-tech, food and ingredients. Before that, she spent nearly 10 years at ConAgra Brands, more recently as Chief Technology Counsel supporting key initiatives related to business transformation, including M&A transactions, intellectual property licensing, and partnership development.

"Rebecca has a passion for applying innovation to solve complex challenges and drive strategic growth," said Matt Crisp, CEO and co-founder of Benson Hill. "Her agility, deep expertise and focus on impact are a great fit with our team. We are thrilled to have her on board."

Rebecca received her undergraduate degree from the University of South Dakota in Biology and completed her J.D. at Creighton University School of Law. She and her family will relocate to St. Louis where Benson Hill is headquartered.

About Benson Hill

Benson Hill empowers innovators to develop more healthy, tasty and sustainable food by unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants. Benson Hill's CropOS™ platform combines machine learning and big data with breeding techniques and plant biology to drastically accelerate and simplify the product development process. More information can be found online at www.bensonhill.com. Follow us on Twitter at @BensonHillInc.

