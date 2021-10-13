Food Industry Freeze-drying Equipment Market Size to Increase by USD 93.26 Mn | 17000+ Technavio Reports

The report identifies convenient handling and storage offered by freeze-dried foods as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The food industry freeze-drying equipment market analysis includes segmentation based on Product (Continuous freeze-drying equipment and Batch freeze-drying equipment) and Geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA).

The food industry freeze-drying equipment market covers the following areas:

Companies Mentioned

Cuddon Freeze Dry

GEA Group AG

HOF Sonderanlagenbau GmbH

Kemolo Co. Ltd.

Kyowa Vacuum Engineering Co. Ltd.

Martin Christ Gefriertrocknungsanlagen GmbH

MechaTech Systems Ltd.

Pigo Srl

SPX FLOW Inc.

Vikumer Freeze Dry

Food Industry Freeze-drying Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.58% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 93.26 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.85 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution Europe at 38% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Cuddon Freeze Dry, GEA Group AG, HOF Sonderanlagenbau GmbH, Kemolo Co. Ltd., Kyowa Vacuum Engineering Co. Ltd., Martin Christ Gefriertrocknungsanlagen GmbH, MechaTech Systems Ltd., Pigo Srl, SPX FLOW Inc., and Vikumer Freeze Dry Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.



