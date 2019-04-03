Food Industry Leaders Gather In Boston This May At Food Edge 2019

BOSTON, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- You heard it here first! Disruption in the food industry is the new normal. Food Edge 2019, the second annual summit hosted by Branchfood, is happening in Boston May 1-2 and will feature some of today's most inspiring leaders in the food industry. The summit will be held at the Boston Innovation & Design Center and will bring together the food industry's largest brands, alongside dynamic startups and disruptive leaders, to help brand's find their EDGE. Food brands interested in pushing the envelope should join and explore the trends, strategies and capabilities that can become their EDGE in the marketplace. Food Edge 2019 will cover everything from sustainable sourcing and recipe innovation to product design, customer experience, and social media.

The summit will host more than a dozen speakers including business leaders, inventors, investors, and retailers. Event speakers include:

Jim Foltz , Vice-President, Business Ventures, Albertsons

, Vice-President, Business Ventures, Albertsons Zak Normandin , Co-Founder and CEO, DIRTY LEMON

, Co-Founder and CEO, DIRTY LEMON Andress Blackwell , President and CEO, Swerve

, President and CEO, Swerve Scott Nelson , VP Marketing, Panera Bread

, VP Marketing, Panera Bread Jonathan McIntyre , CEO, Motif Ingredients

, CEO, Motif Ingredients Mike Messermeth, General Manager, Oatly USA

And many more! Check out the full speaker list here.

"We are very excited about the level of enthusiasm for this summit. Food innovators and food entrepreneurs are going to help our food systems evolve into a more positive existence in this world and Boston is at the forefront of this movement," said Lauren Abda, Founder, Branchfood. "We look forward to bringing together the leaders to discover how practicality meets innovation."

Panel topics include:

Technology and sugar

Rise of small brands and redefining growth

Personalization and the future of food

Innovation and investment from a nationwide retailer

The new age of protein

A.I. and product development

In addition to Branchfood, The Boston Globe and Hill Holliday are presenters of Food Edge 2019. Sponsors include The Consulate of Canada, FRESH Communications, the Network of Executive Women and Motus Experiential.

For more information or to register for the summit visit foodedge.co

About Branchfood

Branchfood seeks to promote food entrepreneurship and support the community of founders launching and scaling transformative businesses. We strive to cultivate community, inspire innovation, and elevate New England as a leading food hub.

