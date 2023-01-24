Food industry pulsed electric field (PEF) systems market 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation- Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global food industry pulsed electric field (PEF) systems market size is estimated to decline by USD 333.04 million from 2022 to 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will decelerate at a CAGR of 28.19%. Europe will account for 37% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Global food industry pulsed electric field (PEF) systems market - Five Forces

The global food industry pulsed electric field (PEF) systems market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining power of buyers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of rivalry

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of substitutes

Global food industry pulsed electric field (PEF) systems market – Customer Landscape



The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.



Global food industry pulsed electric field (PEF) systems market - Segmentation Assessment



Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (Liquid food and Solid food), and type (30-50 kV/cm and 10-30 kV/cm).

The liquid food segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The PEF processing of liquid food helps in preserving the sensory characteristics of the food. It also helps in preserving freshness, retain color, and extending the shelf life of liquid food. In addition, PEF treatment offers the inactivation of microbes in liquid food such as milk, milk products, and liquid egg products. Thus, the benefits of PEF processing will increase the demand for liquid food industry PEF systems for liquid food during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global food industry pulsed electric field (PEF) systems market is segmented into Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global food industry pulsed electric field (PEF) systems market.

Europe is estimated to account for 37% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Europe is one of the largest markets for processed fruits and vegetables. The import and consumption of processed fruits and vegetables across various countries in Europe , such as Germany , France , Belgium , and the UK, has increased. PEF systems are used in fruit and vegetable processing for the permeabilization of cell membranes in fruit and vegetable tissues. It also facilitates the dehydration, drying, peeling, and freezing operations of various fruits and vegetables. Such factors will drive the growth of the market in Europe during the forecast period.

Global food industry pulsed electric field (PEF) systems market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The increased need for food sterilization is notably driving the market growth .

is notably driving the market growth Sterilization is crucial for food products to ensure that they are suitable for human consumption. The need for environmentally friendly food processing practices and the growing preference for fresh foods are driving the development of innovative technologies in food processing. Sterilization also helps in increasing the shelf life of food products.

PEF processing is an effective method for the proper sterilization of food products. The PEF system helps in the removal of microorganisms such as vegetative bacteria, molds, yeasts, and others.

With the rise in demand for safe food products, many players in the food processing segment are expected to invest in PEF systems, which will propel the demand for PEF systems for food processing during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The adoption of PEF systems as an alternative to thermal pasteurization is a key trend in the market .

is a key trend in the market A high-voltage PEF system is an effective alternative for thermal pasteurization. PEF is a non-thermal process of food preservation, which helps in preserving the natural quality of food and beverage products.

It offers consumers microbiologically safe, minimally processed, fresh, and nutritious food products.

It also helps in minimizing the detrimental changes in the physical and sensory characteristics of food and beverage products. These factors will support the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The high initial cost of setting up PEF systems may impede the market growth . The installation of an industrial-scale PEF system is more expensive than the installation of a commercial-scale PEF system.

may impede the market growth The installation of an industrial-scale PEF system is more expensive than the installation of a commercial-scale PEF system. The average lifetime of a high-pulse voltage generator used in a PEF system is around five years with a capability of 20 hours per day of operation. The replacement of the high-pulse voltage generator also incurs additional costs.

The capacity level of the PEF system leads to high capital costs, which directly increases electricity costs.

The high initial costs, along with the high operational costs of PEF equipment, may restrict the adoption of PEF systems by small and medium-scale industrial end-users. This, in turn, will limit the growth of the market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this food industry pulsed electric field (PEF) systems market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the food industry pulsed electric field (PEF) systems market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the food industry pulsed electric field (PEF) systems market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the food industry pulsed electric field (PEF) systems market across Europe , North America , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of food industry pulsed electric field (PEF) systems market vendors

Food Industry Pulsed Electric Field (PEF) Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 149 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 28.19% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 333.04 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 32.13 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 37% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and The Netherlands Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Diversified Technologies Inc., Elea, Energy Pulse Systems, Food Physics LLC, Gungunwala Food Equipment Pvt. Ltd., Heat and Control Inc., KayDee Solutions, PEF Technologies B.V., and ScandiNova Systems AB Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global food industry pulsed electric field (PEF) systems market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global food industry pulsed electric field (PEF) systems market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Liquid food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Liquid food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Liquid food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Liquid food - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Liquid food - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Solid food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Solid food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Solid food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Solid food - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Solid food - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 30-50 kV/cm - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on 30-50 kV/cm - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on 30-50 kV/cm - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on 30-50 kV/cm - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on 30-50 kV/cm - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 10-30 kV/cm - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on 10-30 kV/cm - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on 10-30 kV/cm - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on 10-30 kV/cm - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on 10-30 kV/cm - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 55: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 56: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 57: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 59: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 61: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 62: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 64: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 65: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 69: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 81: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 The Netherlands - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on The Netherlands - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on The Netherlands - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on The Netherlands - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on The Netherlands - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 101: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 102: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 103: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 104: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 105: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 106: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 107: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Diversified Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 108: Diversified Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 109: Diversified Technologies Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: Diversified Technologies Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 111: Diversified Technologies Inc. - Key offerings

12.4 Elea

Exhibit 112: Elea - Overview



Exhibit 113: Elea - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: Elea - Key offerings

12.5 Energy Pulse Systems

Exhibit 115: Energy Pulse Systems - Overview



Exhibit 116: Energy Pulse Systems - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Energy Pulse Systems - Key news



Exhibit 118: Energy Pulse Systems - Key offerings

12.6 Food Physics LLC

Exhibit 119: Food Physics LLC - Overview



Exhibit 120: Food Physics LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Food Physics LLC - Key offerings

12.7 Gungunwala Food Equipment Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 122: Gungunwala Food Equipment Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 123: Gungunwala Food Equipment Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: Gungunwala Food Equipment Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.8 Heat and Control Inc.

Exhibit 125: Heat and Control Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Heat and Control Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: Heat and Control Inc. - Key offerings

12.9 KayDee Solutions

Exhibit 128: KayDee Solutions - Overview



Exhibit 129: KayDee Solutions - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: KayDee Solutions - Key offerings

12.10 PEF Technologies B.V.

Exhibit 131: PEF Technologies B.V. - Overview



Exhibit 132: PEF Technologies B.V. - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: PEF Technologies B.V. - Key offerings

12.11 ScandiNova Systems AB

Exhibit 134: ScandiNova Systems AB - Overview



Exhibit 135: ScandiNova Systems AB - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: ScandiNova Systems AB - Key news



Exhibit 137: ScandiNova Systems AB - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 138: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 139: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 140: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 141: Research methodology



Exhibit 142: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 143: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 144: List of abbreviations

