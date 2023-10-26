Food Industry Pulsed Electric Field (PEF) Systems Market to increase by USD 333.04 million during 2022-2027; Increased need for food sterilization to drive the growth - Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

26 Oct, 2023, 17:35 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The food industry pulsed electric field (PEF) systems market size is expected to grow by USD 333.04 million between 2022 and 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will decelerate at a CAGR of 28.19% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by Application (Liquid food and Solid food), Type (30-50 kV/cm and 10-30 kV/cm), and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).  The increased need for food sterilization drives market growthSterilization is a crucial process for food products to ensure they are suitable for human consumption. Furthermore, the need for environmentally friendly food processing practices and the growing preference for fresh foods drive the development of innovative technologies in food processing. It also helps in increasing the shelf life of food products.

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Food Industry Pulsed Electric Field Systems Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Food Industry Pulsed Electric Field Systems Market 2023-2027

Thus, PEF processing is an effective method for the proper sterilization of food products. The PEF system helps in the removal of microorganisms such as vegetative bacteria, molds, yeasts, and others. Additionally, given the rise in demand for safe food products, many players in the food processing segment are expected to invest in PEF systems, which will propel the demand for PEF systems for food processing during the forecast period. The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market. View a PDF Sample 

Key Highlights:

  • The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the food industry pulsed electric field (PEF) systems market: Diversified Technologies Inc., Elea, Energy Pulse Systems, Food Physics LLC, Gungunwala Food Equipment Pvt. Ltd., Heat and Control Inc., KayDee Solutions, PEF Technologies B.V., and ScandiNova Systems AB
  • Food Industry Pulsed Electric Field (PEF) Systems Market is concentrated in nature.
  • Market to observe 32.13% YOY growth in 2023.

Market Dynamics:

Trend

  • The adoption of PEF systems as an alternative to thermal pasteurization is an emerging trend in the market
  • A high-voltage PEF system is an effective alternative for thermal pasteurization and  PEF is a non-thermal process of food preservation.
  • PEF helps preserve the natural quality of food and beverage products.

Challenge

  • The high initial cost of setting up PEF systems challenges the market growth
  • The installation of an industrial-scale PEF system is more expensive compared to the installation of a commercial-scale PEF system.
  • Furthermore, the average lifetime of a high-pulse voltage generator used in a PEF system is around five years with a capability of 20 hours per day of operation.

The report also covers information on upcoming trends and challenges. Explore detailed information by purchasing a report

Key Segments:

Based on application, the liquid food segment will be significant during the forecast period. The PEF processing of liquid food helps preserve the sensory characteristics of the food and also helps preserve freshness, retain color, and thus, extend the shelf life of liquid food.  Get a glance at the market contribution of the segments, Request a Sample

Related Reports:

The safety instrumented systems (SIS) market share in the chemicals and petrochemicals industry is expected to increase by USD 635.73 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.62%.

The electric and hybrid aircraft propulsion system market size is expected to increase to USD 12.1 million from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 5.03%.

Food Industry Pulsed Electric Field (PEF) Systems Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 28.19%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 333.04 million

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

32.13

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

Europe at 37%

Key countries

US, Canada, China, Germany, and The Netherlands

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Hydrogen peroxide market to grow by USD 518.87 million from 2022 to 2027; Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd., Akzo Nobel NV, Arkema Group, and more among key companies- Technavio

Hydrogen peroxide market to grow by USD 518.87 million from 2022 to 2027; Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd., Akzo Nobel NV, Arkema Group, and more among key companies- Technavio

he hydrogen peroxide market size is expected to grow by USD 518.87 million from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will...
Industrial Food Blender And Mixer Market size to increase by USD 6.06 billion during 2022-2027, Growing demand for ultra-high-shear mixers to drive the growth - Technavio

Industrial Food Blender And Mixer Market size to increase by USD 6.06 billion during 2022-2027, Growing demand for ultra-high-shear mixers to drive the growth - Technavio

The industrial food blender and mixer market size is expected to grow by USD 6.06 billion between 2022 and 2027. However, the growth momentum of the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Food & Beverages

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.