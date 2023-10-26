Food Industry Pulsed Electric Field (PEF) Systems Market to increase by USD 333.04 million during 2022-2027; Increased need for food sterilization to drive the growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The food industry pulsed electric field (PEF) systems market size is expected to grow by USD 333.04 million between 2022 and 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will decelerate at a CAGR of 28.19% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by Application (Liquid food and Solid food), Type (30-50 kV/cm and 10-30 kV/cm), and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The increased need for food sterilization drives market growth. Sterilization is a crucial process for food products to ensure they are suitable for human consumption. Furthermore, the need for environmentally friendly food processing practices and the growing preference for fresh foods drive the development of innovative technologies in food processing. It also helps in increasing the shelf life of food products.

Thus, PEF processing is an effective method for the proper sterilization of food products. The PEF system helps in the removal of microorganisms such as vegetative bacteria, molds, yeasts, and others. Additionally, given the rise in demand for safe food products, many players in the food processing segment are expected to invest in PEF systems, which will propel the demand for PEF systems for food processing during the forecast period. The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market. View a PDF Sample

Key Highlights:

The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the food industry pulsed electric field (PEF) systems market: Diversified Technologies Inc., Elea, Energy Pulse Systems, Food Physics LLC, Gungunwala Food Equipment Pvt. Ltd., Heat and Control Inc., KayDee Solutions, PEF Technologies B.V., and ScandiNova Systems AB

Food Industry Pulsed Electric Field (PEF) Systems Market is concentrated in nature.

Market to observe 32.13% YOY growth in 2023.

Market Dynamics:

Trend

The adoption of PEF systems as an alternative to thermal pasteurization is an emerging trend in the market .

is an emerging trend in the market A high-voltage PEF system is an effective alternative for thermal pasteurization and PEF is a non-thermal process of food preservation.

PEF helps preserve the natural quality of food and beverage products.

Challenge

The high initial cost of setting up PEF systems challenges the market growth .

challenges the market growth The installation of an industrial-scale PEF system is more expensive compared to the installation of a commercial-scale PEF system.

Furthermore, the average lifetime of a high-pulse voltage generator used in a PEF system is around five years with a capability of 20 hours per day of operation.

The report also covers information on upcoming trends and challenges. Explore detailed information by purchasing a report

Key Segments:

Based on application, the liquid food segment will be significant during the forecast period. The PEF processing of liquid food helps preserve the sensory characteristics of the food and also helps preserve freshness, retain color, and thus, extend the shelf life of liquid food. Get a glance at the market contribution of the segments, Request a Sample

Food Industry Pulsed Electric Field (PEF) Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 28.19% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 333.04 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 32.13 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 37% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and The Netherlands Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

