Food Industry Vacuum Cooling Equipment Market Size to Increase by $ 4.2 Mn between 2021 and 2025 | Technavio

The report on the food industry vacuum cooling equipment market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report identifies increasing emphasis on maintaining the quality of food as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. Also, the increasing focus on reducing cooling time of food products will contribute to the growth of the market over the forecast period.

The food industry vacuum cooling equipment market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The food industry vacuum cooling equipment market covers the following areas:

Food Industry Vacuum Cooling Equipment Market Sizing

Food Industry Vacuum Cooling Equipment Market Forecast

Food Industry Vacuum Cooling Equipment Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Agrimaint Inc.

Dekker Vacuum Technologies Inc.

Dongguan COLDMAX Ltd.

Dongguan Huaxian Technology Co. Ltd.

KoolJet

SHENZHEN ALLCOLD Co. Ltd.

ALLCOLD Co. Ltd. Southern Vacuum Cooling Inc.

ULVAC Inc.

Verhoeven Family of Companies

Weber Cooling International BV

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 that enables you to download 3 reports/year and view 3 reports/month.

Related Reports:

Global Food Industry Freeze-drying Equipment Market - Global food industry freeze-drying equipment market is segmented by Product (Continuous freeze-drying equipment and Batch freeze-drying equipment) and Geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Commercial High-Speed Hybrid Ovens Market - Global commercial high-speed hybrid ovens market is segmented by product (touchscreen and digital) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Food Industry Vacuum Cooling Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 3% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 4.20 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.28 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution Europe at 41% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, India, and Indonesia Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Agrimaint Inc., Dekker Vacuum Technologies Inc., Dongguan COLDMAX Ltd., Dongguan Huaxian Technology Co. Ltd., KoolJet, SHENZHEN ALLCOLD Co. Ltd., Southern Vacuum Cooling Inc., ULVAC Inc., Verhoeven Family of Companies, and Weber Cooling International BV Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.



Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio