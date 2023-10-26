Food Industry Vacuum Cooling Equipment Market size to increase by USD 6.77 million during 2022-2027, Increasing emphasis on maintaining quality of food to drive the growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The food industry vacuum cooling equipment market size is expected to grow by USD 6.77 million between 2022 and 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 3.85% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by Type (Air cooled vacuum cooler and Water cooled vacuum cooler), Application (Baked products, Meat products, Fruits and vegetables, and Readymade food), and Geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The increasing emphasis on maintaining the quality of food drives the food industry vacuum cooling equipment market. The freshness of a variety of foods is maintained by vacuum cooling and these food products are crunchier than conventionally cooked and refrigerated products.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Food Industry Vacuum Cooling Equipment Market 2023-2027

For instance, vacuum-cooled meat products help tenderize meat and enhance the color, texture, and sweetness of the meat product. The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market. View a PDF Sample

Key Highlights:

The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the food industry vacuum cooling equipment market: Agrimaint Inc., Atlas Copco AB, Celtic Cooling, DC Norris and Co. Ltd., Dongguan COLDMAX Ltd., Dongguan Huaxian Technology Co. Ltd., Focusun Refrigeration Corp., Hochland SE, KoolJet, NIKKU INDUSTRY CO. LTD., Revent International AB, SHENZHEN ALLCOLD Co. Ltd., Shenzhen ICEUPS Refrigeration Equipment Co. Ltd., Southern Vacuum Cooling Inc., TRJ REFRIGERATION INC., ULVAC Inc., Verhoeven Family of Co., Weber Cooling International BV, WEC Group, and YASUJIMA Co. Ltd.

Market to observe 3.32% YOY growth in 2023.

Market Dynamics:

Trend

The growing adoption of immersion vacuum cooling is an emerging food industry vacuum cooling equipment market trend.

is an emerging food industry vacuum cooling equipment market trend. A fast cooling rate and improved industrial productivity of the product without compromising its quality are achieved through immersion vacuum cooling.

The tenderness and chewiness of meat are enhanced by vacuum cooling soaking meat products.

Challenge

Chances of excess loss of moisture from food products during vacuum cooling are challenging the growth of the food industry vacuum cooling equipment market.

are challenging the growth of the food industry vacuum cooling equipment market. During the vacuum cooling process, there can be excessive loss of weight and water from food products because of the decrease in temperature and pressure rates.

The loss of moisture can affect the quality of food. This may decrease the demand for vacuum cooling equipment.

The report also covers information on upcoming trends and challenges. Explore detailed information by purchasing a report

Key Segments:

Based on application, the baked products segment will contribute the highest market share growth during the forecast period. There is a high demand for high-quality bakery products in consistent volumes among consumers. This demand can be met by using vacuum cooling of baked products. Get a glance at the market contribution of the segments, Request a Sample

Food Industry Vacuum Cooling Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.85% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 6.77 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.32 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 38% Key countries US, China, India, Indonesia, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

