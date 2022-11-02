Food Industry Veteran Sees Web3 as the Solution to Advocate for Sustainable Food Systems

Crystal Black-Davis takes on new role as Head of Impact for ZK Ladder

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Web3 venture studio, ZK Ladder, recently named food industry veteran, Crystal Black-Davis, as their Head of Impact. The new appointment was announced in conjunction with the studio's first impact venture, SOW. SOW is an organization that will amplify and support web3 initiatives around sustainable food while advocating for systematic change to food systems and non-profit funding.

A focus on the food industry comes second nature to Black-Davis, as a strategy consultant and former executive for global packaged food brands and agricultural products. "My work throughout the years has afforded me insights into how food systems work. I've witnessed firsthand how specific elements within the system can be improved, particularly at the beginning of the value chain with raw ingredient producers. My role at ZK Ladder Impact, and its respective venture SOW, allows for bold, actionable ideas to come to fruition through the power of Web3," said Black-Davis.

ZK Ladder harnesses the power of Web3 to fuel promising ventures that prove innovative use cases such as NFTs and quadratic voting for non-profit fundraising. "By simply embracing proven blockchain technology, we can vastly improve the efficiency of efforts pursuing social change," said Julian Jacobson, co-founder and leader of ZK Ladder. "An effort like this is all about the character and persistence of the people working to make it happen every day, which is why we couldn't be more delighted to have Crystal Black-Davis at the helm."

ZK Ladder focuses on three verticals, Impact, Creator, and Utility. All ventures within the studio will be structured in a collaborative manner that benefits from the attributes of each vertical for maximum success potential. "SOW is an impact venture at its core," said Black-Davis, "however we will incorporate the elements and tools from our creator and utility competencies to drive structural and cultural change in truly innovative ways."

The ZK Ladder Venture studio develops infrastructure for the creation and growth of Web3 communities. It incubates ventures that leverage its common core of technologies for decentralized utility and coordination.

