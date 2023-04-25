Food Innovators Highlight Policy Priorities at First-Ever Capitol Hill Fly-In & Reception

WASHINGTON, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Food innovation leaders from coast to coast assembled in the nation's capital today to advocate on behalf of their industries' agriculture, climate and biotechnology/biomanufacturing priorities, as well as to discuss the importance of American leadership in building a safe, secure and sustainable food supply.

The Future of Food Event - Washington, D.C., April 25, 2023

The delegation included CEOs, scientists, entrepreneurs and investors from some of the world's leading plant-based and cellular agriculture companies, including Eat Just (the parent company of JUST Egg and GOOD Meat), Finless Foods , Impossible Foods , Next Gen Foods (makers of TiNDLE ) and Oatly as well as industry and advocates and trade associations including the Plant-Based Food Association (PBFA) and the Good Food Institute (GFI).

This was the first time these organizations, which have different business strategies, products and manufacturing processes, have come together in Washington, D.C. to raise awareness for diversified, innovative agricultural tools and foods that utilize technological advances for the benefit of human and planetary health. The group hosted policymakers, regulators and media at an invite-only event on Capitol Hill where guests enjoyed hors d'oeuvres featuring ingredients from the emerging food brands, curated by popular deli and caterer DC Vegan .

Some of the most successful plant-based and cellular agriculture companies are founded and headquartered in the United States. With investments regulatory certainty from the federal government, this country can reap the rewards of added jobs and further economic growth and strength.

"The Good Food Institute is working to create a world where alternative proteins are no longer alternative. We believe the 118th Congress can help make that vision a reality. Along with our industry partners, including the companies that convened on Capitol Hill today, GFI looks forward to sharing its policy priorities with Congressional leaders," said Bruce Friedrich, founder and president of GFI.

"The U.S. plant-based foods industry is growing fast and PBFA along with the brands that gathered in Washington today, want to ensure that American farmers and rural communities at the core of our food system are reaping the benefits.The Farm Bill represents a powerful opportunity for policymakers to bolster infrastructure and support farmers to enable them to be active participants and beneficiaries in a more sustainable and resilient food system," said Rachel Dreskin, CEO of PBFA.

Making food innovation a U.S. policy priority amid growing global competition

As the global demand for animal products increases, fostering innovative and sustainable food production methods has never been more important. Plant-based food products and a separate category of animal-based products made via cellular agriculture offer new and varied opportunities to build a resilient and nutritious food supply, charting a more robust path for everyone who eats.

These industries are using cutting-edge techniques that can help diversify supply chains and provide sustainable alternatives to meet the growing global demand for meat, poultry, seafood, eggs and dairy. With proper investment and support, the U.S. can maintain its global leadership in the sector. Embracing new foods and their growing markets will be crucial in achieving health, climate change, food security, agriculture and national and economic security goals.

As Congress and federal agencies prepare for the 2023 Farm Bill, the fiscal year 2024 appropriations cycle and administer the bold goals outlined in the Biden-Harris Administration's National Biotechnology and Biomanufacturing Initiative Executive Order, officials should pay special attention to this sector as an engine for solving some of our nation's most urgent issues.

Innovators and leaders in the industry are recommending that the U.S. government:

Invest in the future of food through research, development and consumer education.

Create a market and regulatory ecosystem that allows for innovation and maintains U.S. competitiveness.

Prioritize good jobs and workforce development throughout the supply chain.

Media Contacts:

Carolyn Englar, Good Food Institute [email protected]

Kate Good, Plant Based Foods Association [email protected]

Keely Sulprizio, Impossible Foods [email protected]

Andrew Noyes, Eat Just [email protected]

Rachel Soeharto, TiNDLE [email protected]

Haley Steinhauser, Finless Foods [email protected]

Sara Fletcher, Oatly, [email protected]

SOURCE Finless Foods