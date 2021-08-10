'Food is Medicine' Advocates Accelerate Access to Medically Tailored Meals, a Life-Saving Health Care Intervention

The Food is Medicine Accelerator project is expanding access to medically tailored meals nationwide. Tweet this

The Food is Medicine Accelerator is a partnership between the Food is Medicine Coalition, Community Servings, God's Love We Deliver, Center for Health Law and Policy Innovation at Harvard Law School, and Nonprofit Finance Fund. Supported by funding from CVS Health, private donors, and co-investments from the agencies participating in the training, the Food is Medicine Accelerator works to refine, replicate and broadly scale the MTM model to support individuals in areas across the country that do not have access to MTM services.

"As leading advocates in the Food is Medicine movement, we feel compelled to address the urgent need for medically tailored meals not only in Massachusetts, where we feed thousands of people annually, but also in other parts of the country," said David B. Waters, CEO of Community Servings. "The Food is Medicine Accelerator will help improve the health of people across our nation by expanding this model to areas where homebound, critically ill individuals currently have no access."

"We are thrilled to share our expertise in and passion for the Food is Medicine movement with our colleagues in the Food is Medicine Accelerator," said Karen Pearl, President and CEO of God's Love We Deliver. "New York City has been transformed by the life-saving work that God's Love We Deliver has done for more than three decades, and we look forward to seeing how our model will lower health care costs, improve health outcomes, and increase patient satisfaction for the individuals helped by the members of the Food is Medicine Accelerator."

The Accelerator team trains participants from nonprofit food agencies in the operational, policy and contracting mechanisms to become providers of medically tailored meals. The MTM model features home-delivered meals that are designed by a registered dietitian nutritionist and that reflect an appropriate, evidence-based dietary therapy for illnesses such as cancer, cardiac disease, diabetes and HIV/AIDS. The intervention also includes standards for nutrition and food quality, nutrition counseling and education, data collection, and health care referrals.

Upon completion of the training, Accelerator participants are well-equipped to introduce medically tailored meals in their respective regions. The nonprofits currently training through the Accelerator are: Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida in Orlando; Meals on Wheels of Northwest Indiana in Merrillville, Ind.; La Soupe in Cincinnati; the Houston Food Bank; and Dohmen Company Foundation in Milwaukee.

The Accelerator is leveraging a growing body of research showing the impact of MTM on improving health outcomes, reducing health care costs, and enhancing patient satisfaction. The provision of MTM is the only known food insecurity intervention to overcome key barriers to optimal health, such as limited access to health-promoting foods and difficulty in changing dietary behaviors, and targets individuals whose needs cannot be met with less intensive, non-MTM programs such as food pantries, soup kitchens and traditional meals-on-wheels programs.

SOURCE Community Servings

