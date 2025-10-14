TEMPE, Ariz., Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of World Food Day 2025, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), Arizona State University's Swette Center for Sustainable Food Systems, the Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation, and Food Tank are hosting the official North American World Food Day 2025 celebration, Food is Medicine and Eating for Health, on Thursday, October 16, 2025, at 12:30pm MST at the Walton Center for Planetary Health (777 East University Drive, Tempe, AZ 85281) in Tempe, Arizona.

"Food is Medicine and Eating for Health": A Special World Food Day 2025 Event Celebrating the Power of Food for Wellness (PRNewsfoto/Food Tank) "Food is Medicine and Eating for Health": A Special World Food Day 2025 Event Celebrating the Power of Food for Wellness (PRNewsfoto/Food Tank)

"World Food Day is a moment to reflect on the critical links between our food and our health. No single solution or actor alone will solve this challenge—but collaboration across health, agriculture, and education sectors can move us closer to a future where healthy food is available and affordable for all," says Thomas Pesek, Senior Liaison Officer at the FAO Liaison Office for North America.

"Food is not just about nourishment—it is medicine, and it holds the power to shape our health, communities, and planet. This World Food Day event is a unique opportunity to engage with experts and discover how small, informed changes in what we eat can have a profound impact on our overall well-being," says Kathleen Merrigan, Executive Director of the Swette Center for Sustainable Food Systems at Arizona State University. "I hope attendees leave with a deeper understanding of how food systems intersect with health and sustainability, and feel empowered to make choices that benefit both themselves and the environment."

The invitation-only event will focus on the transformative power of food in promoting health and wellness, including how nutrition plays a pivotal role in preventing and managing chronic diseases, enhancing overall well-being, and fostering sustainable food practices for a healthier world.

"At Sprouts, we see food as a powerful tool that nourishes the body while also inspiring curiosity, building confidence, and creating community connections. Investing in the next generation's understanding of food and health creates long-term impact—not just for personal well-being, but for the strength of entire communities," says Lyndsey Waugh, Executive Director of the Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation.

"We don't need to wait for top-down solutions. Communities are already leading the way—innovating, educating, growing food, and fighting for access and justice. What they need now is more support, resources, and recognition to scale their impact. Food is Medicine and Eating for Health is a chance to celebrate those efforts and to remind all of us that building a healthier food system isn't just possible, it's already happening," says Danielle Nierenberg, President of Food Tank.

Food is Medicine and Eating for Health, kicking off with lunch at 12:30pm, will feature hands-on cooking demonstrations and practical advice on making food choices that support long-term health.

This gathering will bring together leading voices across science, farming, health, culture, and community advocacy to highlight bold, community-driven solutions at the intersection of nutrition, health, and sustainability. Confirmed participants include (listed alphabetically): Selena Ahmed (American Heart Association/Periodic Table of Food Initiative); Arnott Duncan (Duncan Family Farms); Crystal FitzSimons (Food Research & Action Center); Michael Kotutwa Johnson (University of Arizona); Debra Utacia Krol (The Arizona Republic); Denisa Livingston (Community Health Advocate, Food & Health Justice Organizer, Seed Steward and Heirloom Food Grower); Brandon Lombardi (Sprouts Farmers Market); Erica Martin (Arizona State University); Kathleen Merrigan (Arizona State University); Clara Migoya (The Arizona Republic); Ali Mohammed (University of Arizona); Sophie Neems (Arizona State University); Melissa K. Nelson (ASU School of Sustainability, College of Global Futures); Danielle Nierenberg (Food Tank); Michel Nischan (Wholesome Wave); Suzanne Palmieri (Arizona State University); Tom Pesek (U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization); Luke Ramsey-Wiegmann (Arizona State University); Pierre Thiam (Yolélé Foods); Ginger Sykes Torres (Local First Arizona); Lyndsey Waugh (Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation); and Chris Wharton (Arizona State University College of Health Solutions), with more to be announced soon.

To register, please use the promo code WorldFoodDay at checkout, HERE.

For event inquiries, contact Bernard Pollack at [email protected]

For media inquiries, contact Courtney Haik at [email protected] .

Media Contact:

Bernard Pollack

3128438612

SOURCE Food Tank