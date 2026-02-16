Food Logistics Market to Hit USD 262.93 Billion by 2032, Led by Cold Chain and Online Grocery Logistics Growth, Says Maximize Market Research

PUNE, India, Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Food Logistics Market size was valued at USD 138.93 billion in 2024, and total revenues are expected to reach USD 262.93 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2025 to 2032.

Food Logistics Market– Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2024-2032)

Food Logistics Market is expanding steadily due to increasing demand for perishable food logistics, rising cross-border food trade, and the rapid development of global cold chain food logistics infrastructure. The shift toward convenience foods, fresh produce, and ready-to-eat meals is accelerating the need for temperature-controlled logistics market solutions across production, storage, and distribution networks.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) @ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/94551/

Advancements in AI in food logistics, IoT in food supply chain tracking, and smart food logistics solutions are enabling real-time monitoring, predictive routing, and improved operational efficiency. These technologies are reducing spoilage, enhancing transparency, and supporting food supply chain optimization across global distribution channels.

Key Market Trends & Insights from the Food Logistics Market Report

Cold chain logistics dominates service demand:

The cold chain logistics segment accounted for the largest share in 2024, supported by growing demand for frozen foods, dairy, seafood, and ready-to-cook products. Increasing adoption of refrigerated transport services and temperature-controlled warehousing is strengthening the temperature-controlled logistics market .

The segment accounted for the largest share in 2024, supported by growing demand for frozen foods, dairy, seafood, and ready-to-cook products. Increasing adoption of and is strengthening the . Road transportation leads the food transportation market:

Roadways remained the dominant food transportation market segment in 2024 due to cost efficiency, flexibility, and last-mile delivery advantages. The growth of e-commerce food logistics and quick-commerce platforms is further increasing reliance on road-based distribution.

Roadways remained the dominant segment in 2024 due to cost efficiency, flexibility, and last-mile delivery advantages. The growth of and quick-commerce platforms is further increasing reliance on road-based distribution. Rapid expansion of online grocery and e-retail logistics:

The online grocery logistics market is witnessing strong growth as consumers shift toward digital food purchasing. Same-day and next-day delivery models are driving investments in urban fulfillment centers and food distribution logistics networks.

The is witnessing strong growth as consumers shift toward digital food purchasing. Same-day and next-day delivery models are driving investments in urban fulfillment centers and networks. Digital transformation through IoT and AI technologies:

Adoption of IoT in food supply chain operations is enabling real-time tracking, temperature monitoring, and predictive maintenance. At the same time, AI in food logistics is supporting smart forecasting, route optimization, and inventory planning across the food storage and transportation market .

Adoption of operations is enabling real-time tracking, temperature monitoring, and predictive maintenance. At the same time, is supporting smart forecasting, route optimization, and inventory planning across the . Sustainability shaping the future of food logistics:

Companies are investing in sustainable food logistics solutions, including electric refrigerated vehicles, energy-efficient cold storage, and optimized multimodal food logistics networks to reduce emissions and operational costs.

Food Logistics Market Growth Drivers

Rising consumption of fresh and frozen foods is accelerating demand in the perishable food logistics market.

• Expansion of global food trade is strengthening the food supply chain market across regions.

• Rapid growth of e-commerce food logistics is increasing demand for last-mile refrigerated delivery.

• Technological advancements are improving food supply chain optimization and operational transparency.

Food Logistics Market Segmentation: Cold Chain and Online Grocery Logistics Driving Growth

Food Logistics Market reveals a dynamic structure shaped by rising demand in the perishable food logistics market, expanding cold chain logistics, and the rapid evolution of the online grocery logistics market. Road-based distribution continues to dominate the food transportation market, while investments in temperature-controlled logistics market infrastructure and smart food logistics solutions are accelerating food supply chain optimization, creating new growth pockets across product types, transport modes, and service segments.

Get Insightful Data on Regions, Market Segments, Customer Landscape, and Top Companies (Charts, Tables, Figures and More) https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/94551/

By Product Type

Perishable food logistics

Non-perishable food logistics

Processed food logistics

By Transportation Mode

Road food transportation

Rail food logistics

Waterway food transportation

Multimodal food logistics

By Service Type

Cold chain logistics

Non-cold chain logistics

Refrigerated transport services

Temperature-controlled warehousing

Regional Insights

Europe held the largest share of the global food logistics market in 2024, supported by advanced cold chain infrastructure, strict food safety regulations, and high levels of cross-border trade. The region's focus on sustainability is also driving adoption of sustainable food logistics solutions and energy-efficient temperature-controlled warehousing.

Developing regions in Asia-Pacific and Latin America are experiencing rapid growth due to urbanization, rising disposable income, and increased demand for processed and packaged foods. Investments in food distribution logistics infrastructure and cold storage facilities are expected to support long-term market expansion.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides a detailed food logistics market analysis covering major global and regional players. It evaluates strategies related to technology adoption, cold chain expansion, sustainability initiatives, and regional network development. The food logistics competitive landscape highlights market leaders, emerging players, and strategic partnerships shaping the future of the industry.

Food Logistics Market Key Developments: AI-Driven Freight, Cold Chain Partnerships, and Mega Acquisitions Reshaping the Global Food Supply Chain

On December 23, 2025, Americold Logistics LLC partnered with a leading food retailer to deploy automated cold-storage solutions, boosting capacity and digital traceability across North American perishable distribution networks.

In September 2024, DB Schenker AG announced a $15.9 billion acquisition of DB Schenker, a landmark consolidation expected to create the world's largest integrated logistics provider.

On October 31, 2024, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. launched an AI-powered freight automation platform, targeting faster routing decisions and real-time optimization across temperature-controlled food supply chains.

Scope of the Report: Food Logistics Market:

Transportation Services

Road Transportation Refrigerated trucks Dry vans and bulk carriers Last-mile delivery vehicles

Rail Transportation Temperature-controlled railcars Bulk food transport

Sea Freight Refrigerated containers (reefers) Bulk cargo ships for grains and commodities

Air Freight Express perishable transport High-value and time-sensitive food shipments



Cold Chain Logistics

Refrigerated Storage Cold warehouses Blast freezers Controlled atmosphere storage

Temperature-Controlled Transportation Chilled transport (0–4°C) Frozen transport (below –18°C) Ambient temperature-controlled transport

Monitoring and Tracking IoT-based temperature sensors Real-time shipment tracking Data loggers and compliance systems



Warehousing and Distribution

Public and private food warehouses

Automated storage and retrieval systems (AS/RS)

Cross-docking facilities

Distribution centers for retail and foodservice

Value-Added Services

Packaging and repackaging

Labeling and barcoding

Sorting and grading

Inventory management

Order fulfillment and last-mile delivery

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy this Research Report (Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures and More) https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/checkout/94551/

Food Logistics Market Regional Insights: Europe's Cold Chain Strength and Asia-Pacific's Online Grocery Growth Driving Global Supply Chains

Europe leads the Food Logistics Market, supported by dense cross-border trade, advanced cold chain logistics, and strict food safety regulations. High adoption of temperature-controlled logistics market infrastructure and smart food logistics solutions is strengthening the perishable food logistics market. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is emerging as a high-growth hub, fueled by the expanding online grocery logistics market and rapid food supply chain optimization initiatives.

Asia-Pacific stands as the second-largest hub in the Food Logistics Market, fueled by rapid urbanization, expanding online grocery logistics market activity, and heavy investments in temperature-controlled logistics market infrastructure. The region's rising middle class and shifting diets are accelerating the perishable food logistics market, while digital platforms and smart food logistics solutions are driving faster food supply chain optimization across major economies.

Food Logistics Market, Key Players:

AmeriCold Logistics LLC Deutsche Bahn (DB) Schenker AG C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. Schneider National CaseStack A.N. Deringer, Inc. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. Evans Distribution Systems, Inc. Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE & Co. KG Matson Logistics Odyssey Logistics & Technology Corporation Kerry Logistics Network Ltd. Nippon Express Co. Ltd. ColdEX Ltd. DACHSER SE

Access Full Summary: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-food-logistics-market/94551/

FAQs:

1. What is the projected growth of the Food Logistics Market by 2032?

Ans: Global Food Logistics Market was valued at USD 138.93 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach nearly USD 262.93 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.3%. Growth is driven by rising demand in the perishable food logistics market, expansion of cold chain logistics, and rapid growth of the online grocery logistics market.

2. Which segments are leading the Food Logistics Market?

Ans: Cold chain logistics leads the service segment due to rising demand for temperature-sensitive foods such as dairy, meat, seafood, and ready-to-eat products. Road transportation dominates the food transportation market because of its flexibility, cost efficiency, and last-mile delivery advantages, especially with the growth of e-commerce food logistics.

3. Which regions dominate the Food Logistics Market?

Ans: Europe leads the market due to advanced cold chain infrastructure, strict food safety regulations, and strong cross-border trade networks. Asia-Pacific follows as the second-largest region, driven by rapid urbanization, expansion of the online grocery logistics market, rising disposable incomes, and increasing investments in temperature-controlled logistics infrastructure.

Analyst Perspective:

From an analyst's perspective, the food logistics sector is entering a phase of technology-led transformation, driven by investments in cold chain expansion, AI-enabled routing, and IoT-based tracking. Returns will increasingly depend on network efficiency, automation, and sustainability upgrades. Competition is intensifying among global integrators and regional specialists, prompting strategic partnerships and infrastructure investments. Regional adoption patterns suggest Europe will focus on optimization, while Asia-Pacific emphasizes capacity expansion and digitalization.

Related Reports:

Smart Food Logistics Market: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-smart-food-logistics-market/94003/

Global Food Delivery Services Market:https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-food-delivery-services-market/112152/

Global On-Demand Logistics Market :https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-on-demand-logistics-market/95205/\

Tech in Food Services Market:https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/tech-in-food-services-market/190058/

Artificial intelligence ai in food and beverages market:https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/artificial-intelligence-ai-in-food-and-beverages-market/107511/

About the Food Logistics Market – Automotive and Transportation Domain:

Food Logistics Market is emerging as a critical component of the Automotive and Transportation domain, driven by expanding cold chain networks, digital fleet management, and rising demand for temperature-controlled distribution. Increasing online grocery penetration and perishable food trade are accelerating investments in smart, efficient, and sustainable food transportation solutions worldwide.

Growing integration of advanced vehicles, telematics, and route-optimization platforms is transforming food supply chain operations. Logistics providers are focusing on energy-efficient refrigerated fleets, automation, and real-time tracking to improve reliability and reduce losses, positioning the food logistics sector as a high-growth opportunity within the global automotive and transportation ecosystem.

Contact:

Lumawant Godage

MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

+91 96073 65656

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Web Site : https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/

Content Source: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-food-logistics-market/94551/

Linkedin.com- https://www.linkedin.com/company/maxmize-market-research-pvt-ltd/

Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/maximizemarketresearch/

Facebook- https://www.facebook.com/maximizemarketresearch/

X twitter- https://x.com/MMRAnalytics

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2904554/Food_Logistics_Market.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2457992/4896454/Maximize_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Maximize Market Research Pvt. Ltd.