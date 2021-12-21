Food Logistics Names ThinkIQ to 2021 Top Software & Technology Providers Award

ThinkIQ's SaaS Manufacturing cloud-based platform simplifies the creation of web-based applications and leverages the strengths of the Internet of Things, Big Data, Data Science, Semantic Modeling and Machine Learning. The platform collects data across the operation (existing and IIoT sensors) to provide actionable real time insights. It creates a new level of capability beyond what independent disconnected operating environments can provide today.

"Software developments and emerging technologies are what make the world go 'round. They're what make supply chains move, even when the world stops. They're what keeps people, products and plants safe. They provide traceability, visibility, efficiency and credibility. And, the winners from this year's award prove that there are no limitations to what software and technology can do in the supply chain space," says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive.

"We are honored to be recognized by this distinguished award for our software," said Doug Lawson, Chief Executive Officer, ThinkIQ. "Our company is dedicated to ensuring a safe, efficient and reliable supply chain by delivering unprecedented farm-to-fork traceability and insights that allow businesses to prevent food waste and improve yield, quality, safety and compliance. We're grateful to be recognized for our efforts."

Recipients of this year's award will be profiled in Food Logistics' Nov/Dec 2021 print issue. Go to www.FoodLogistics.com to view the full list of Top Software & Technology Providers. Go to https://www.foodlogistics.com/awards to learn more about other Food Logistics' awards.

About ThinkIQ

ThinkIQ, a pioneer of Digital Manufacturing Transformation SaaS, delivers unprecedented material traceability and insight into ways to improve yield, quality, safety, compliance and brand confidence. Our transformational intelligence platform delivers fact-based granular and data-centric contextualized view of material flows and related provenance attribute data that integrates into existing IoT infrastructures and crosses supply chains to Smart Manufacturing processes and beyond. Our customers have saved $10's of millions by identifying waste and underperforming assets, as well as reducing warranty reserves for quality and safety issues. ThinkiQ is a privately held company headquartered in Aliso Viejo, CA.

