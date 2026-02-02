Food Logistics Names Vince Paperiello and Todd Larson as Recipients of 2026 Rock Stars of the Supply Chain Award

STG team members receive Leaders in Excellence, Top Warehousing Leader awards

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Food Logistics, the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of product through the global cold food supply chain, named Vince Paperiello, STG's Executive Vice President & Group President, Transportation, with a Leaders in Excellence award. In addition, it named Todd Larson, Senior Vice President, Contract Logistics, with a Top Warehousing Leader award. The Rock Stars of the Supply Chain Awards honor individuals in the industry whose achievements, hard work and vision shape the supply chain.

"At STG Logistics, we are enormously fortunate to have talented, committed leaders throughout our organization," said Geoff Anderman, STG's Chief Executive Officer. "These awards highlight the continuous contribution Vince and Todd make to our organization every day and to the supply chain industry as a whole."

Paperiello leads the Transportation business at STG Logistics, overseeing intermodal, drayage, and brokerage operations while fostering a high-performance culture rooted in accountability, achievement, and continuous improvement. With a clear vision for operational excellence, he aligns leadership around disciplined KPIs, process efficiency, and a customer-first mindset to deliver world-class service in a cost-effective manner. A strategic, data-driven leader, he partners closely with commercial teams to fuel targeted, profitable growth through customer and lane segmentation, strategic pricing, and optimized network performance. His leadership has improved driver productivity, reduced costs and emissions, and strengthened vendor partnerships across the business.

Larson oversees STG Logistics' Contract Logistics product, leading core functions that drive team performance, customer satisfaction, financial results, and strategic growth. A people-first leader, he fosters a strong safety culture, positive associate relations, and a collaborative environment while consistently delivering exceptional customer service that exceeds key performance indicators. With deep operational and financial expertise, Larson manages performance and yield while operating with a commercial mindset to pursue new business development and expand the CLS model. Under his leadership, CLS has grown its food-grade and value-added services, launched two new facilities in California and Georgia, and strengthened its position across consumer goods and light industrial markets.

"From cargo fraud and natural disasters to ever-changing food safety regulations and increase in tariffs and cost of goods, many of today's supply chain leaders are faced with a number of challenges. But it's their resilience, hard work, innovation and attention to quality, sustainability and food safety that separates these rock stars apart from everyone else," says Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive and co-founder of the Women in Supply Chain Forum .

STG Logistics provides temperature-controlled warehouses and transportation solutions designed to safeguard the integrity of customers' cold chain products. With expertise in food-grade logistics management, STG ensures optimal conditions for temperature-sensitive goods throughout the entire supply chain. STG has strategically positioned, food-grade warehouses offering comprehensive logistics services, including traditional storage, efficient cross-docking, and real-time inventory control. Rigorous quality control processes are implemented to maintain the integrity of temperature-sensitive items, and operations are further enhanced by organic certification through Oregon Tilth .

About STG Logistics

STG is a leading national containerized logistics services provider including asset-based intermodal transportation, marine and rail drayage, warehousing and transloading services and over the road FTL and LTL services. With over 40 years of experience in domestic logistics, STG has access to every major rail ramp and port in the country. STG is a portfolio company of Wind Point Partners, Duration Capital Partners and Oaktree Capital Management.

About Food Logistics

Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Food Logistics also operates SCN Summit and Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to www.FoodLogistics.com to learn more.

About IRONMARKETS

IRONMARKETS, formerly known as AC Business Media, is a leading business-to-business media and buyer engagement platform with a portfolio of renowned brands in heavy construction, asphalt, concrete, paving, rental, sustainability, landscape, manufacturing, logistics, and supply chain markets. IRONMARKETS delivers relevant, cutting-edge content to its audiences through its industry-leading digital properties, trade shows, conferences, videos, magazines, webinars, and newsletters. It also provides advertisers the analytics, data, and ability to reach their target audience. Learn more at https://www.iron.markets .

CONTACT:

Courtney McCrimmon

412-225-6899

[email protected]

SOURCE STG Logistics