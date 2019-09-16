Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival Presented by Capital One Announces 2020 Line-Up of Events

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Widely recognized as one of America's favorite gourmet gatherings on the beach, the 19th annual Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One (SOBEWFF®) returns to EAT. DRINK. EDUCATE. February 19 – 23, 2020. Its recently unveiled line-up includes more than 100 events spanning Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties, with 100% of the net proceeds benefiting the Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management at Florida International University. Since its inception, the Festival has raised more than $30 million to support the education of the future leaders of the hospitality industry.

Burger at the Heineken Light Burger Bash presented by Schweid & Sons hosted by David Burtka & Neil Patrick Harris at the 2019 Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival - Miami Beach, FL; February 22, 2019 (Photo Credit: Felipe Cuevas/Feloproductions)

"We are pleased to unveil the robust line-up of events that make up our 2020 Festival program," noted Festival founder and director Lee Brian Schrager, who also serves as senior vice president of communications and corporate social responsibility for Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits. "Once again, fans have a diverse collection of more than 100 events showcasing esteemed culinary talent from around the world and premier wine and spirits selections to choose from."

The Festival's signature fan-favorite tastings nestled on the sands of Miami Beach return to showcase the cuisine from some of America's most talented chefs and lifestyle personalities. This includes iconic events like:

Goya Foods' Grand Tasting Village featuring Grand Tasting Tents & Publix Culinary Demonstrations sponsored by Sub-Zero Group Southeast ( Saturday, February 22 & Sunday, February 23 )

( & ) Italian Bites on the Beach sponsored by HCP Media and the Miami Herald Media Company hosted by Giada De Laurentiis & Dario Cecchini ( Thursday, February 20 )

( ) Heineken Burger Bash presented by Schweid & Sons ® hosted by Rachael Ray ( Friday, February 21 )

( ) Beachside BBQ hosted by Guy Fieri ( Saturday, February 22 )

( ) BACARDI's Beach Carnival hosted by Andrew Zimmern ( Sunday, February 23 )

On Saturday, February 22, the Festival's host hotel Loews Miami Beach will once again serve as the setting for the annual Tribute Dinner presented by Capital One® part of The NYT Cooking Dinner Series. This year, Master of Ceremonies Andrew Zimmern will oversee an evening paying homage to the outstanding accomplishments of the culinary community's beloved Chef Marcus Samuelsson and beverage industry's revered leader Jim Clerkin. Samuelsson is a highly-acclaimed chef and international restaurateur with over 30 restaurant locations spanning the United States, England, Sweden, Norway, and Bermuda, bestselling cookbook author, and popular culinary television personality. Clerkin currently serves as president and CEO of Moët Hennessy North America and will transition to a new role as president of Moët Hennessy strategic development, focused on the company's global distribution network and playing a key role in executing the company's mergers and acquisitions strategy, effective January 1, 2020.

In addition to several popular events returning for the 19th annual edition of SOBEWFF®, a variety of new events will make their debut as part of the 2020 line-up. This includes:

Chef Mash-up presented by HoneySpot App hosted by The Naughty Fork ( Thursday, February 20 )

( ) Gospel & Falafel hosted by Zak the Baker ( Thursday, February 20 )

( ) SLICED: A Genuine Pizza Party hosted by Michael Schwartz ( Friday, February 21 )

( ) Sips & Dips hosted by Adam Richman ( Saturday, February 22 )

( ) Nu Deco Ensemble Concert featuring Special Performance by Rev Run & Late-Night Bites by Politan Row Miami ( Saturday, February 22 )

The diverse weekend of culinary and beverage celebrations will also include the Festival's featured wine seminars, themed walk-around tastings, more than 30 intimate dinners featuring world-renowned chefs and celebrated winemakers, a more expanded selection of hands-on master classes and family-friendly options, the CRAVE Greater Fort Lauderdale Series presented by My Fort Lauderdale Beach, select events in Palm Beach County – including dinners hosted by acclaimed Chef Mauro Colagreco and lifestyle icon Martha Stewart – and more.

SAVE THE DATE: Capital One cardholders will enjoy exclusive presale access to tickets for all SOBEWFF® events October 21 – 27, 2019 and can unlock exclusive discounts. Only Capital One cardholders can purchase tickets to the following exclusive events:

Dinner hosted by Anne Burrell and Scott Conant ( Thursday, February 20 )

( ) Dinner hosted by Ashley Christensen and Mike Lata ( Friday, February 21 )

( ) Dinner hosted by Bobby Flay and Tommaso De Simone ( Friday, February 21 )

( ) Pie-Making Master Class hosted by Pink Pie ( Saturday, February 22 )

The complete line-up of events for the 19th annual Festival is available online at sobewff.org. Ticket sales open to the general public on October 28, 2019. Stay up to date all year long by following along with the #SOBEWFF hashtag on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

About the Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One

EAT. DRINK. EDUCATE. All proceeds from the Festival benefit the students of the Florida International University Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management who also assist Festival organizers with sponsorship fulfillment, restaurant and exhibitor recruitment, logistics, and inventory as well as working alongside some of the world's greatest celebrity chefs and winemakers. To date, SOBEWFF® has raised more than $30 million for the School. In September 2018, BizBash named the Festival the #1 Food & Restaurant Industry event in the United States for the sixth year in a row.

The Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One is produced by Florida International University and Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits, with the support of the Miami Beach Visitors & Convention Authority and the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs. For more information about the Festival, visit sobewff.org or call 877-762-3933. For more information about Florida International University visit fiu.edu, for the Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management visit hospitality.fiu.edu and for more information about Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits visit southernglazers.com.

PRESS CONTACTS:





National Media: Florida/Hispanic Media: The Door | an idea house Brustman Carrino Public Relations (sobewff@thedooronline.com) Larry Carrino (Larry@brustmancarrinopr.com)

Andrea Moreno (sobewff@brustmancarrinopr.com)

SOURCE Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival

Related Links

https://sobewff.org/

