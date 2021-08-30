Food Network Celebrity Chef Visits Senior Living Community Eskaton Village Carmichael

"I've traveled all over the country, and I actually have the most fun at senior living communities. It's a crowd I really can connect with. People are more alike than they are different, and the stories that we share, there are common themes, and food plays so far into that," Chef Tila told us. "It's a lot of fun to be able to draw upon their knowledge and history during these visits."

For Eskaton, creating an immersive, inspiring dining experience is just one way of Transforming the Aging Experience for Northern California's older adults. Dan Urban, Regional Director of Operations for Morrison, Eskaton's trusted culinary partner, says "Food just brings people together, especially in a senior living community. For some residents, a lot of their social interaction happens at meal times, so we want to make everything vibrant, healthy and fun, served with great hospitality."

Beyond providing fresh, creative cuisine to support nutritional needs, Eskaton continues to aim higher by offering incredible opportunities like Chef Tila's visit. "This is what Eskaton is all about – innovating the aging process. Rather than just having your typical dining experience, you have a new chef showing you different tastes, different looks of the world, and I really think it speaks to what we do here at Eskaton," said Brandon Meadows, Executive Chef at Eskaton Village Carmichael.

Eskaton has been serving Northern California's older adults and their families since 1968. As a nonprofit senior living and services provider, our mission is to enhance the lives of older adults through innovative health, housing and social services. With five decades of experience and a national reputation for innovation, Eskaton is Transforming the Aging Experience. For more information, please call 1-866-ESKATON, or visit eskaton.org.

Jet Tila is a chef, culinary anthropologist, entrepreneur, and Food Network star. Along with a host of accolades and achievements, Jet's television career is vast and includes appearances on "Iron Chef America," "Parts Unknown with Anthony Bourdain," "Chopped," "Cutthroat Kitchen," "Beat Bobby Flay," "Guy's Grocery Games," and the "Today" show. He is also the host of "Ready Jet Cook" on FoodNetwork.com and has partnered with the Wynn Resorts to open Wazuzu at the Encore Casino and Resort. Jet has roots deeply embedded in the industry and ones that significantly establish him firmly in the art form he is most passionate about: storytelling through food.

Learn more about Chef Tila at chefjet.com or on the Food Network website.

Click on the links for photos and b-roll Chef Tila's visit to Eskaton Village Carmichael.

