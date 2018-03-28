Food Network's Best Baker in America Returns To Challenge Elite Bakers For Ultimate Title

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/81799510-food-network-best-baker-in-america/

"The art of baking requires incredible skill and the utmost dedication to detail, while also being able to perfectly balance technique and imagination to create the perfect dessert," said Courtney White, Senior Vice President, Programming, Food Network, Travel Channel and Cooking Channel. "Through the competition these nine bakers have their work cut out for them if they are going to impress the judges, and prove to viewers at home that they have what it takes to be the Best Baker in America!"

The nine bakers competing for the title of Best Baker in America are: Becca Craig (Philadelphia, Pa. – Executive Cake Chef); Kym DeLost (Chicago, Ill. – Pastry Chef)); Jeremy Fogg (New Orleans, La. – Pastry Chef); Frania Mendivil (Los Angeles, Ca. - Executive Pastry Chef); Leigh Omilinsky (Chicago, Ill. - Pastry Chef); Lasheeda Perry (Atlanta, Ga. – Executive Pastry Chef); Max Santiago (Miami, Fla. – Executive Pastry Chef); Jean-Francois Suteau (White Sulphur Springs, W. Va. – Executive Pastry Chef); Adam Young (Mystic, Conn. – Bakery Owner and Head Pastry Chef).

During the course of the season the nine bakers will have to prove to the judges that they have what it takes to be the best, as they are tasked with culinary challenges designed to test their baking expertise and their inventiveness, including baking perfect Petit Fours to creating a classical French layered meringue cake to constructing the perfect strawberry shortcake and old school classics such as a Charlotte Royale and a Mont Blanc cake, all leading up to the finale on Monday, June 18th when we find out who truly is the Best Baker in America.

Meet the newest batch of bakers and view highlights of their creations at Food Network.com. Plus, get Jason Smith's best baking tips, along with exclusive content from host Scott Conant, Marcela Valladolid and the guest judges. Follow all the baking action and tell us which treats are your favorite using the hashtag #BestBakerinAmerica.

