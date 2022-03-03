Food Packaging Equipment Market to Reach $25.37 Billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

REDDING, Calif., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled "Food Packaging Equipment Market by Type (Form-fill-seal Equipment, Cartoning Equipment, Filling & Dosing Equipment, Wrapping & Bundling Equipment, Case Packing Equipment), Application, and Geography — Global Forecasts to 2029," the food packaging equipment market is expected to reach a value of $25.37 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period 2022–2029. By volume, this market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8% from 2022 to reach 12,131.3 thousand units by 2029.

Food packaging equipment are essential in the entire processed food production and distribution cycle. Food packaging equipment comprises several small equipment and components used for efficient food packaging, depending on the type of food, its shelf life, its chemical composition, and distribution. These machines can be fully automated or semi-automated depending on the manufactured food product. Packaging machines are used in various food processing industries and facilities in conjunction with the food processing equipment to prevent the food from contamination and preserve freshness. As there is a greater demand for processed food and beverages and intense competition in the processed food industry market, attractive packaging helps attain customers' attention.

This market is driven by factors, such as the increasing integration of automated technologies and flexibility of machinery, the increasing demand for hygienic food packaging, and food manufacturers' growing inclination towards using efficient food packaging products. Moreover, the growth of the packaged food industry in emerging economies and the growing usage of packaging as a product differentiation tool provide attractive growth opportunities for players operating in this market.

However, the high cost of advanced food packaging solutions and stringent environmental regulations hinder the growth of this market to a notable extent. In addition, the issues related to recycling multilayer films and lack of skilled personnel and training are major challenges for the growth of the overall food packaging equipment market.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Food Packaging Equipment Market

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in panic buying among consumers, which increased the demand for basic commodities, including food products. The increased consumption of food products significantly decreased the availability of grocery items at retail stores. Also, disrupted supply chains, labor shortages, and the increased demand for high volumes of raw materials created new challenges for the food industry. However, the situation gradually improved in 2021. The food packaging equipment manufacturers and food processing facilities started focusing on automating packaging processes.

In 2020, the food sector faced huge losses due to the ban on imports & exports, travel, and tourism. Major food-exporting countries, including the U.S., Germany, the U.K., China, France, Canada, and Japan, faced losses due to restrictions on logistics and disrupted supply chains in end-user countries. The situation was severe in the first and second quarters of 2020, but started to normalize towards the end of 2020. By 2021 the situation improved noticeably with relaxations in government restrictions, leading to elevated demand for food products and increased commodity prices, which supported the recovery of the food packaging equipment market. Additionally, local manufacturing facilities that were temporarily shut down in the first six months of 2020 resumed operations from the third quarter due to the end of lockdowns and the need for economic growth.

The complete ecosystem of the food industry, from raw material providers to food-service & delivery companies, was severely impacted by the pandemic. As a precautionary measure, the food industry started deploying automated systems to minimize manual contact with the final products. The industry is, however, expected to gain further traction in 2022. Thus, the need to limit human contact for curbing the further spread of COVID-19 is projected to result in the implementation of automated food packaging equipment across various F&B processing facilities globally.

Rising Demand for Hygienic Food Packaging Among Consumers

Safeguarding the world's food supply requires supply chains to be regulated and monitored based on scientific principles. Ensuring food safety involves various processes, from on-farm production to processing, distribution, storage, selection, preparation, and consumption. National legal frameworks are a key pillar of effective food control systems. The food sector is governed by complex laws and regulations that mandate the requirements to be met by food chain operators to ensure food safety and quality.

Each year, unsafe food causes 600 million cases of foodborne diseases and approximately 420,000 deaths. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, foodborne diseases account for an estimated 76 million cases, 350,000 hospitalizations, and 5,000 deaths in the U.S. every year. Around 30% of foodborne deaths occur among children under five years of age. The WHO African Region is estimated to have the highest burden of foodborne diseases per population. More than 91 million people are estimated to fall ill, and 137,000 die each year. Diarrheal diseases account for more than 70% of the burden of foodborne diseases in the African region. Therefore, governments across the globe are implementing various regulations and policies to ensure the safety of food meant for human consumption.

Food Packaging Equipment Market Overview

Meticulous Research® has segmented the overall food packaging equipment market based on type (form-fill-seal equipment [horizontal form-fill-seal equipment {pouch packaging, other packaging forms}, and vertical form-fill-seal equipment {pouch packaging, other packaging form}], cartoning equipment, filling & dosing equipment, wrapping & bundling equipment, case packing equipment, labeling & coding equipment, inspecting, detecting, and check weighing machines, and other equipment), by application (dairy, bakery, chocolate & confectionery, fruits & vegetables, meat, poultry & seafood, snack food [chips, extruder & puffed snacks, nuts & seeds, others], and others), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa).

Based on type, the form-fill-seal equipment is expected to account for the largest share of the overall food packaging equipment market in 2022. However, the case packing equipment segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as higher production volumes in a shorter duration, improved food safety, lowered company expenses—leading to reduced labor cost, and reduced risk of potential bottlenecks and downtime are driving the growth of this segment.

Based on form-fill-seal equipment type, the vertical-form-fill seal equipment segment is expected to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period. The high growth rate of this segment is attributed to its flexibility to contain an automated assembly-line product packaging system. Vertical form-fill-seal machines are best suited for restrained floorspace and frequent packaging changeovers. They are ideal for packing produce (salad leaves), cereal (bag in box), meats, and poultry. Their simplified design constitutes an easier and faster system to clean.

Based on application, the meat, poultry, and seafood segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth rate of this segment is attributed to the higher usage of vacuum and MAP sealed trays in meat, poultry, and seafood product packaging for aesthetic appeal. The packaging for meat, poultry, and seafood is done in two ways, flexible or rigid packaging. The most common retail fresh meat cuts packages in western countries are polystyrene foam or clean plastic trays overwrapped with a transparent film. The use of blotter underneath eliminates the accumulation of excessive meat juices.

Based on snack food type, the extruder & puffed snacks segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth rate of this segment is attributed to the high-fat content of snack food products and the associated problem of rancidity in some of the packages. In order to ensure a longer shelf-life, oxygen inside the package is replaced by an inert gas, such as nitrogen; thus, the packaging material must be physically strong to withstand the processes of vacuuming/gas flushing.

Based on geography, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to account for the largest share of the global food packaging equipment market in 2022 and is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high market growth in Asia-Pacific region is attributed to the growing application of packaged foods and the high concentration of locally available packaging equipment manufacturers. The market is driven by the increasing demand for processed food products in emerging and developing countries, such as India, China, South Korea, and Australia. Furthermore, this region is witnessing tremendous growth in its food & beverage industry due to increasing urbanization, growing health awareness, and rising disposable income levels. Also, understanding the changing regulatory environment and shifting consumer preferences also provides growth opportunities for market players operating in the region.

The top five players that dominated the global food packaging equipment market in 2021 were Tetra Laval Group, Krones AG, Coesia S.P.A., GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, and Syntegon Technology GmbH. The other players operating in the food packaging equipment market are Syntegon Technology GmbH (Germany), GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (Germany), MULTIVAC Group (Germany), IMA Group (U.S.), OPTIMA Packaging Group GmbH (Germany), ARPAC LLC (U.S.), Ishida Co. Ltd (Japan), Omori Machinery Co. Ltd. (Japan), and TNA Solutions Pty Ltd. (Australia).

Scope of the Report

Food Packaging Equipment Market, by Type

Form-fill-seal Equipment

Horizontal Form-fill-seal Equipment



Pouch Packaging





Other Packaging Form



Vertical Form-fill-seal Equipment



Pouch Packaging





Other Packaging Form

Cartoning Equipment

Filling & Dosing Equipment

Wrapping & Bundling Equipment

Case Packing Equipment

Labeling & Coding Equipment

Inspecting, Detecting, and Check Weighing Machines

Other Equipment

Food Packaging Equipment Market, by Application

Dairy

Bakery

Chocolate & Confectionery

Fruits & Vegetables

Meat, Poultry, and Seafood

Snack Food

Chips



Extruder & Puffed Snacks



Nuts & Seeds



Others

Others

Food Packaging Equipment Market, by Geography

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

(APAC) China



Japan



Australia



India



Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain



Netherlands



Rest of Europe (RoE)

(RoE) North America

U.S.



Canada

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina



Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

