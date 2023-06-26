Food Packaging Market size is set to grow by USD 79.41 billion from 2022 to 2027; Prevention of food counterfeiting drives the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global food packaging market size is estimated to grow by USD 79.41 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.32%. The growth momentum will progress during the forecast period. APAC is estimated to account for 56% of the global market during the forecast period. Technavio's analysts have elaborately explained the regional trends and drivers that shape the market during the forecast period. Due to enhanced economic conditions in countries like China, India, Indonesia, and Australia, the APAC market is expected to experience favourable growth. This has led to improved investments across different sectors. The development of e-commerce is also a significant factor contributing to the expansion of the APAC market. However, consumer priorities are shifting towards packaged foods owing to rising incomes, busy lifestyles, time constraints, and the availability of packaged food options. Online platforms offer convenience, prompt delivery, and attractive discounts, further boosting the demand for packaged food products. This has led to innovations in the food packaging sector, driving industry growth in the forecast period. Hence, such factors will boost the growth of the regional market. For more insights on the historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Food Packaging Market

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Food Packaging Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on product (Flexible plastic, Rigid plastic, Glass, Metal, and Others), application (Bakery and confectionery, Dairy products, Poultry meat and seafood, Fruits and vegetables, and Others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the flexible plastic segment will be significant during the forecast period. It comes in different forms, including bags, pouches, liners, wraps, and sachets. Due to its many benefits over other types of packaging materials, the flexible plastic packaging market is expected to grow. Flexible plastic packaging offers a variety of creative possibilities in terms of shapes and sizes, enabling packaging customization. However, it is reusable, and a wide variety of printing options are supported. Further, it is simple to trade because the material is light in comparison to other packaging options. Owing to its benefits in terms of weight, cost, and ease of shipping, flexible plastic packaging is increasingly being used in the consumer goods sector. A recent development in product marketing is the use of packaging techniques that improve the visual appeal and aesthetics of the product. As a result, vendors have consistently developed creative solutions for consumers, which helps the flexible plastics market. Therefore, such factors are expected to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Food Packaging Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

Prevention of food counterfeiting is notably driving the food packaging market driver. Food counterfeiting poses a major challenge for both food manufacturers and customers, resulting in significant financial losses for the global food industry. Manufacturers can adopt different steps to lower the risk of food fraud. For instance, in the US, close collaboration between food manufacturers and customs officials helps identify counterfeit products, although these options have limitations and depend on government support. However, packaging plays a vital role in combating food counterfeiting. Food traceability is a critical solution that allows the tracking of products throughout the supply chain. In addition, technologies like barcodes and RFID tags are utilized to track food items. Thus, effective packaging is necessary for executing these technologies. The use of barcode labels on packaged products improves product integrity and significantly lowers the risk of counterfeiting during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

Growing sales of food products on e-commerce platforms is an emerging food packaging market trend. Food products have extended their existence into the domain of e-commerce, necessitating durable primary packaging to maintain product quality and freshness during the supply chain. Efficient secondary packaging is also important for safe product delivery, as improper packaging can harm products, affecting brand reputation and directing to financial losses. The market for secondary packaging has consequently increased. Similarly, the demand for healthy food options, including nutritious snack bars, is on the rise. In the US, online grocery sales account for a major share of the overall e-commerce market, with different channels available such as delivered baskets, click-and-collect, fresh delivery, and meal kits. Prominent companies like Amazon offer convenient online grocery delivery services, such as next-day delivery through Amazon Fresh, subscribe and save options, and the Amazon Dash button. Therefore, such factors contribute to the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

Volatility in raw material prices is a major challenge that may impede the food packaging market growth. The various types of packaging materials used for the packaging of food include plastic, glass, metals, and paper. For instance, cartons used in food packaging are produced either from recycled fibre mills or virgin fibres. The costs of both recycled fibre mills and virgin fibres frequently change, which is a significant problem for end-users like carton producers. The fluctuation in the price of raw materials will result in the reduction of profit margins of vendors due to the increasing production cost. Therefore, vendors are compelled to rise their product pricing due to unstable raw material prices. The price of virgin fibre seems to be more stable when compared with recycled fibre. The prices of packaging raw materials such as paper and paper products that are used to manufacture corrugated packaging solutions are predicted to fluctuate during the forecast period. Thus, companies are expected to rise the prices of corrugated packaging in reaction to the upsurge in raw material prices. In addition, aluminium, a key raw material used for food can manufacturing, is showing price volatility that hinders the growth of the market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Food Packaging Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the food packaging market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the food packaging market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

Growth of the food packaging market across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of food packaging market vendors

Food Packaging Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.32% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 79.41 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.52 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 56% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Amcor Plc, Ardagh Group SA, Ball Corp., Berry Global Inc., BWAY Corp., CANPACK SA, COFCO Corp., DS Smith Plc, International Paper Co., Kian Joo Can Factory Bhd, Metal Packaging Europe, O I Glass Inc., Orora Ltd., Sealed Air Corp., Silgan Holdings Inc., Tata Steel Ltd., Tetra Laval S.A., Toyo Seikan Group Holdings Ltd., Crown Holdings Inc., and Huhtamaki Oyj Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

