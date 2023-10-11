Food packaging Market size to grow by USD 79.41 billion between 2022 -2027 | Get a complete overview of the food packaging with the bundle reports

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Food Packaging Market is projected to increase by USD 79.41 billion with a CAGR of 4.32% during the forecast period 2022 to 2027. Prevention of food counterfeiting drives market growth for food packaging, but volatility in raw material prices hinders progress. An emerging trend is the growing sales of food products on e-commerce platforms. The report analyzes market segmentation by product (flexible plastic, rigid plastic, glass, metal, and others), application (bakery and confectionery, dairy products, poultry meat and seafood, fruits and vegetables, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Food Packaging Market 2023-2027

Baby Food Packaging Market: The baby food packaging market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 14,661.26 million. his baby food packaging market report extensively covers market segmentation by application (milk formula, prepared baby food, dried baby food, and others), packaging (rigid packaging and flexible packaging), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America.).

Self-Heating Food Packaging Market: The self-heating food packaging market share is expected to increase by USD 1.51 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.6%. This report extensively covers the self-heating food packaging market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Ambient Food Packaging Market: The ambient food packaging market share is expected to increase by USD 79.05 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.04%. This report extensively covers ambient food packaging market segmentation by application (MPS, pasta and noodle, fruit and vegetables, SDC, and other food) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Frozen Food Packaging Market in APAC: The frozen food packaging market share in APAC is expected to increase by USD 3.13 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.00%. This report extensively covers frozen food packaging market in APAC segmentation by product (ready to eat products, meat poultry and seafood, fruits and vegetables, frozen desserts, and others) and geography (China, Japan, India, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and Rest of APAC).

Food Packaging Machinery Market: The food packaging machinery market size has the potential to grow by USD 4.05 bn during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. This report provides a detailed analysis of the market by type (FFS, labeling and coding, wrapping and bundling, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

