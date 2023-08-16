Food Packaging Market size to grow by USD 79.41 billion between 2022 to 2027 | Prevention of food counterfeiting drives the market growth

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Food Packaging Market size is expected to grow by USD 79.41 billion between 2022 to 2027, with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.32%. The Food Packaging Market's expansion drives on a few factors like reducing food wastage, prevention of food counterfeiting, and the increasing demand for convenient packaging and processed food.

As per Technavio, global food packaging market is segmented by products (flexible plastic, rigid plastic, glass, metal, and others), applications (bakery and confectionery, dairy products, poultry meat and seafood, fruits and vegetables, and others), and regions (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). Furthermore, the report provides historic market information from 2017 to 2021, facilitating a thorough analysis of trends and advancements in the market. To view the historical data, get the sample report now!

Key drivers and trends fueling growth and reshaping the Food Packaging Market:

The convergence of sustainability and security drives the development of eco-friendly packaging with tamper-evident features. Brands adopt renewable materials, minimalist designs, and smart packaging technologies to enhance product safety, reduce environmental impact, and build consumer trust.

The demand for convenient, nutritious, and portioned foods fuels innovation in packaging design. Single-serve, on-the-go packaging options are combined with active and intelligent features, catering to changing lifestyles while preserving product freshness and nutritional value.

The digital age transforms packaging into an interactive platform. QR codes, sensors, and interactive printing techniques empower consumers with real-time product information, enhance brand engagement, traceability, and personalized experiences.

Brands prioritize localized packaging solutions that resonate with diverse markets and cultural preferences. At the same time, premium and luxury packaging options showcase high-quality materials, intricate designs, and a sense of exclusivity, enhancing product differentiation and brand value.

Challenges Hindering Growth of the Food Packaging Market

Challenges 1. Fluctuations in the prices of packaging materials like plastics, metals, and paper impact production costs and profit margins, compelling companies to adjust pricing and potentially affecting competitiveness. 2. Adhering to evolving food safety regulations and labeling requirements across different regions leads to challenges in ensuring consistent compliance and accurate product information on packaging. 3. Balancing the demand for sustainable packaging with the need for functional and protective solutions requires navigating complex trade-offs between eco-friendliness, durability, and cost-effectiveness. 4. Global events, such as pandemics, natural disasters, and geopolitical factors, can disrupt supply chains, affecting the availability of packaging materials, transportation, and manufacturing processes.

The Food Packaging Market is driven by the need to ensure food safety, reduce waste, and meet changing consumer preferences. While innovative trends like eco-friendly packaging and digital engagement offer exciting opportunities, challenges like fluctuating material prices and complex regulations require careful navigation. As the food packaging market evolves, finding a balance between sustainability, functionality, and compliance will be key to meeting consumer demands and shaping the future of food packaging. The report provides valuable insights into market trends, drivers, challenges, and regional dynamics, empowering companies to refine their marketing strategies and gain a competitive advantage in the market. To access the full report, please buy the complete report here.

