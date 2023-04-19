Food packaging market size to grow by USD 79.41 billion from 2022 to 2027 - Amcor Plc and Ardagh Group SA among key vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The food packaging market size is set to grow by USD 79.41 billion between 2022 and 2027 and register a CAGR of 4.32%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis and summation of data from multiple sources. Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. Read our sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Food Packaging Market 2023-2027

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Amcor Plc, Ardagh Group SA, Ball Corp., Berry Global Inc., BWAY Corp., CANPACK SA, COFCO Corp., DS Smith Plc, International Paper Co., Kian Joo Can Factory Bhd, Metal Packaging Europe, O I Glass Inc., Orora Ltd., Sealed Air Corp., Silgan Holdings Inc., Tata Steel Ltd., Tetra Laval S.A., Toyo Seikan Group Holdings Ltd., Crown Holdings Inc., and Huhtamaki Oyj are some of the major market participants. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Food packaging market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Product

Flexible plastic



Rigid plastic



Glass



Metal



Others

Application

Bakery and confectionery



Dairy products



Poultry meat and sea food



Fruits and vegetables



Others

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



Middle East And Africa

The flexible plastic segment will be significant during the forecast period. There are various types of flexible plastic products, such as bags, pouches, liners, wraps, and sachets. The flexible plastic packaging market is expected to grow due to its advantages over other types of packaging materials. Flexible plastic packaging comes in different shapes and sizes, thus enabling packaging customization. It is reusable, lightweight, and easy to ship. Flexible packaging also supports various printing options. These factors will drive segment growth during the forecast period.

The report comprises of various segments as well as an analysis of the trends and factors that are playing a substantial role in the market

Food packaging market 2023-2027: Vendor analysis and scope

Some of the major vendors of the food packaging market include Amcor Plc, Ardagh Group SA, Ball Corp., Berry Global Inc., BWAY Corp., CANPACK SA, COFCO Corp., DS Smith Plc, International Paper Co., Kian Joo Can Factory Bhd, Metal Packaging Europe, O I Glass Inc., Orora Ltd., Sealed Air Corp., Silgan Holdings Inc., Tata Steel Ltd., Tetra Laval S.A., Toyo Seikan Group Holdings Ltd., Crown Holdings Inc., and Huhtamaki Oyj. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the food packaging market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Amcor Plc - The company offers food packaging solutions under its brand LifeSapn, AmPrima, and PrimeSeal.

The company offers food packaging solutions under its brand LifeSapn, AmPrima, and PrimeSeal. Ardagh Group SA - The company offers food packaging solutions such as steel and aluminum cans.

The company offers food packaging solutions such as steel and aluminum cans. Ball Corp. - The company offers food packaging solutions such as aluminum packaging.

The report also covers the following areas:

Food packaging market 2023-2027: Market dynamics

Key driver - The prevention of food counterfeiting is driving market growth. Food fraud causes the global food industry to incur losses worth billions of dollars annually. This can be effectively addressed with the help of packaging. The use of food traceability can stop food fraud, as food can be tracked during its movement through the supply chain with the help of technologies such as barcodes and radio frequency identification (RFID) tags. The use of barcode labels helps in verifying the integrity of the product, which helps in overcoming counterfeiting. Such factors will fuel the global market growth during the forecast period.

Significant trend - The growing sales of food products on e-commerce platforms is a key trend in the market. Primary packaging of food items should ensure the quality and freshness of food products. These products require efficient secondary packaging as well. Sales of groceries are increasing. In countries such as the US, online grocery sales account for 18%-22% of the e-commerce market in the country. Various e-commerce channels offer meal kits, fresh delivery, click-and-collect, and delivered baskets. For instance, Amazon offers online grocery delivery services such as Amazon Fresh's Next-Day Delivery, Amazon Subscribe and Save, and Amazon Dash Button. These factors will support market growth during the market during the forecast period.

Major challenge - Volatility in raw material prices is challenging market growth. Various raw materials, including paper, glass, metals, and plastic, are used for food packaging. However, the fluctuation in raw material prices can reduce the profit margins of vendors due to rising production costs. As a result, vendors are compelled to increase the prices of their products. During the forecast period, changes are expected in the cost of packaging raw materials such as paper and paper goods. These factors will hinder market growth during the forecast period.

Food Packaging Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist food packaging market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the food packaging market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the food packaging market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of food packaging market vendors

Food Packaging Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.32% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 79.41 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.52 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 56% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Amcor Plc, Ardagh Group SA, Ball Corp., Berry Global Inc., BWAY Corp., CANPACK SA, COFCO Corp., DS Smith Plc, International Paper Co., Kian Joo Can Factory Bhd, Metal Packaging Europe, O I Glass Inc., Orora Ltd., Sealed Air Corp., Silgan Holdings Inc., Tata Steel Ltd., Tetra Laval S.A., Toyo Seikan Group Holdings Ltd., Crown Holdings Inc., and Huhtamaki Oyj Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

