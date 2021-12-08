Food Packaging Market to Grow by USD 60.33 billion | Amcor Plc and Ardagh Group SA | Technavio

The food packaging market is expected to grow by USD 60.33 billion from 2020 to 2025. The growth momentum of the market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 3.60%

Food Packaging Market: Major Growth Drivers

The food packaging market is expected to be driven by the prevention of food counterfeiting. Packaging can play a key role in combating counterfeiting concerns. This technology helps in tracking food through the entire supply chain. Technologies such as barcodes and radio frequency identification (RFID) tags are used for tracking food products. Therefore, proper packaging of products is necessary in the industry.

For more information about the drivers of this market, View Our Free Sample Now

Food Packaging Market: Key Vendor Offerings

Amcor Plc: The company offers food packaging for different varieties of food products such as dairy, seafood, and others.

The company offers food packaging for different varieties of food products such as dairy, seafood, and others. Ardagh Group SA: The company offers food packaging for different types of food products such as sauces, condiments, and spices.

The company offers food packaging for different types of food products such as sauces, condiments, and spices. Berry Global Group Inc.: The company offers food packaging such as portion cups, drink cups, and others.

The company offers food packaging such as portion cups, drink cups, and others. COFCO Corp.: The company offers food packaging through its wide range of general food cans.

The company offers food packaging through its wide range of general food cans. Crown Holdings Inc.: The company offers food packaging through its wide range of food cans such as round cans and more.

Reasons to Buy Food Packaging Market Report:

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist food packaging market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the food packaging market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the food packaging market across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and MEA

, , , and MEA Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of food packaging market vendors

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 that enables you to download 3 reports a year and view 3 reports every month.

Related Reports:

Lidding Films Market: The lidding films market has been segmented by end-user (food and beverage, pharmaceutical, personal care and cosmetics, and others) and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA). Download Free Sample Report

The lidding films market has been segmented by end-user (food and beverage, pharmaceutical, personal care and cosmetics, and others) and geography ( , , APAC, , and MEA). Green Packaging Market: The green packaging market has been segmented by product (recyclable, reusable, and degradable), end-user (food industry, beverage industry, healthcare industry, personal care industry, and others), and geography (APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and MEA). Download Free Sample Report

Food Packaging Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.60% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 60.33 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.10 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 56% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, India, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Amcor Plc, Ardagh Group SA, Berry Global Group Inc., COFCO Corp., Crown Holdings Inc., DS Smith Plc, International Paper Co., O-I Glass Inc., Orora Ltd., and Sealed Air Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio