Food Packaging Market worth $548.51 billion by 2030- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, The food packaging market is estimated to be USD 421.38 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 548.51 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.4%.

The food packaging market is experiencing significant growth as manufacturers increasingly adopt innovative packaging solutions to ensure product safety, extend shelf life, and meet the evolving preferences of health- and convenience-focused consumers. Applications span bakery & confectionery, dairy products, meat, poultry and seafood, fresh produce (fruits and vegetables), convenience foods and ready meals, snacks and breakfast cereals, sauces and condiments, baby food, other (whole grain food, cereals, pulses, and oil), where packaging plays a crucial role in preserving freshness, preventing contamination, and enhancing convenience. This growth is further driven by rising demand for sustainable materials, advancements in smart and active packaging technologies, and stricter regulatory standards promoting food safety and quality.

Browse in-depth TOC on " Food Packaging Market "

250– Tables

60– Figures

300– Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=70874880

By format, the rigid packaging segment is estimated to account for a crucial market share.

Rigid packaging, which includes containers made from glass, metal, and rigid plastics, plays a crucial role in the global food packaging market due to its durability, protection, and versatility. Glass jars and bottles are extensively used for beverages, sauces, and preserves because they provide excellent barrier properties against moisture, oxygen, and contaminants, ensuring longer shelf life. Metal packaging, such as cans and tins, is favored for products like canned foods and beverages, offering superior strength and recyclability. Hard plastic containers are widely adopted for dairy products, ready-to-eat meals, and snacks due to their lightweight nature and resistance to impact. The segment's strong market presence is driven by consumer preference for packaging that preserves product integrity and quality, along with growing adoption of sustainable and recyclable materials in rigid formats. Rigid packaging continues to maintain a significant share in the food sector globally.

By packaging type, bottles are estimated to account for a significant market share.

Bottles are estimated to account for a significant share of the food packaging market, particularly for products such as dairy, sauces, condiments, and cooking oils. Their rigid structure, resealability, and compatibility with automated filling and sealing systems make them a practical choice for manufacturers and retailers. Materials like PET, HDPE, and glass offer varying levels of durability, barrier protection, and recyclability, supporting both product safety and shelf stability. The segment has evolved with innovations in lightweighting, tamper-evident closures, and improved barrier coatings, enhancing functionality while reducing environmental impact. Regulatory efforts to minimize single-use plastics have encouraged the use of recyclable and biobased bottle formats, especially in North America and Europe. The rise of premium and health-focused food products has also increased demand for packaging that supports branding and shelf appeal. These factors contribute to the continued prominence of this segment in the food packaging landscape.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=70874880

Based on region, Europe is estimated to account for a notable market share.

Europe is set to be a key region, supported by its well-established food & beverage industry and advanced manufacturing capabilities. The region's market is characterized by a strong emphasis on food safety, quality, and sustainability, driven by stringent regulations such as the European Union's Food Contact Materials (FCM) framework and REACH (Registration, Evaluation, Authorisation, and Restriction of Chemicals). Additionally, Europe is a leader in sustainable packaging innovations, including recyclable and biodegradable materials, responding to increasing consumer demand for eco-friendly solutions. The presence of key packaging manufacturers in Switzerland, Finland, and Ireland, coupled with advanced supply chains and distribution networks, reinforces the region's strong market position and ensures continued growth in the food packaging market.

The report profiles key players such as Amcor Plc (Switzerland), Sealed Air (US), Mondi (UK), Tetra Pak International S.A. (Switzerland), Huhtamaki (Finland), Crown (US), Sonoco Products Company (US), DS Smith (UK), Silgan Containers (US), WestRock Company (US), Graphic Packaging International, LLC (US), International Paper (US), Smurfit Westrock (Ireland), ProAmpac (US), and Genpak (US).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=70874880

Browse Adjacent Reports @ Food and Beverage Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Smart Food Packaging Market by Type (Active Packaging, Intelligent Packaging, Modified Atmosphere Packaging, Edible Packaging), Application, Functionality, Material and Region - Global Forecast to 2029

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets Inc.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/food-packaging-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/food-packaging.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets