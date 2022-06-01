Food Packaging Robotics Market Size to Grow by USD 1.03 Bn at a CAGR of 10.19% | Primary Packaging segment is expected to witness lucrative growth | Technavio

This market research report extensively covers Food Packaging Robotics Market by the following:

Application - primary packaging and secondary packaging



The main packaging's share of the food packaging robotics market will expand significantly. Because it includes the processing and packing of sensitive and delicate items, primary packaging applications are extremely important in the food sector. The introduction of more sophisticated packaging, such as Tetra packs, has made the primary packaging process more difficult, resulting in quality and speed constraints. As a result, companies are adopting food packaging robots to address this difficulty and reduce operational expenses.

Geography - North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America



APAC will account for 38 percent of market growth. The primary markets for food packaging robotics in APAC are China , Japan , and South Korea (Republic of Korea). The market in this region will grow at a slower rate than the market in Europe . Food packaging robotics market expansion in APAC would be aided by a growing trend in the usage of industrial robots throughout the forecast period.

Food Packaging Robotics Market Dynamics

Market Driver

The assurance of safety and quality is one of the primary elements driving the growth of the food packaging robotics industry. The focus of robotic technology advancements is on safety considerations. Packaging robots are put on the assembly line and work alongside factory personnel. Packaging robots include safety controllers that allow them to keep an eye on the movement of their arms. This maintains the movements under control and ensures the safety of the nearby manual employees.

Market Trend

The ability of robots to perform numerous activities is a prominent trend driving the growth of the food packaging robotics industry. Because of the increased demand for automation in the food business, robotic technology is rapidly evolving. Packaging robots may work in a variety of applications thanks to the integration of modern sensors and vision technology, as well as differential arm movements. Packaging robots are versatile since their axes can move in different directions.

Market Challenge

One of the major roadblocks to the expansion of the food packaging robots sector is the scarcity of skilled labor. To maintain seamless operations, human workers must understand how robots perform as well as periodic servicing requirements. End-users are typically deterred from using robots because of a lack of technical experience since they view the downtime associated with maintenance duties as a significant loss.

Food Packaging Robotics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.19% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.03 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.75 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Key consumer countries China, US, Germany, Japan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., DENSO Corp., FANUC Corp., MIDEA GROUP, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., OMRON Corp., Seiko Epson Corp., Syntegon Technology GmbH, Teradyne Inc., and Yaskawa Electric Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Food Packaging Robotics Market Segmentation

Application

Primary Packaging

Secondary Packaging

Geography

APAC

Europe

North America

MEA

South America

Food Packaging Robotics Market Vendor

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

ABB Ltd.

DENSO Corp.

FANUC Corp.

MIDEA GROUP

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

OMRON Corp.

Seiko Epson Corp.

Syntegon Technology GmbH

Teradyne Inc.

Yaskawa Electric Corp.

Product Insights and News

ABB Ltd.- The company provides robots such as IRB120, IRB 1200 and many others.

The company provides robots such as IRB120, IRB 1200 and many others. FANUC Corp . - The company provides robots under the brand name of DR-3iB/8L Delta Robot.

. - The company provides robots under the brand name of DR-3iB/8L Delta Robot. OMRON Corp. - The company provides different types of solutions such as Inspection solutions and integrated robotics.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Industrial machinery

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Application

5.3 Primary packaging - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Primary packaging - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Primary packaging - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Secondary packaging - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Secondary packaging - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Secondary packaging - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 25: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 26: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 29: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

Exhibit 31: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 32: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

Exhibit 35: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 40: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 41: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 ABB Ltd.

10.4 DENSO Corp.

Exhibit 48: DENSO Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 49: DENSO Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 50: DENSO Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 51: DENSO Corp. - Segment focus

10.5 FANUC Corp.

Exhibit 52: FANUC Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 53: FANUC Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 54: FANUC Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 55: FANUC Corp. - Key offerings

10.6 MIDEA GROUP

Exhibit 56: MIDEA GROUP - Overview



Exhibit 57: MIDEA GROUP - Business segments



Exhibit 58: MIDEA GROUP - Key offerings

10.7 Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Exhibit 59: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 60: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 61: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 62: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 63: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Segment focus

10.8 OMRON Corp.

Exhibit 64: OMRON Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 65: OMRON Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 66: OMRON Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 67: OMRON Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 68: OMRON Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 Seiko Epson Corp.

Exhibit 69: Seiko Epson Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 70: Seiko Epson Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 71: Seiko Epson Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 72: Seiko Epson Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 73: Seiko Epson Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 Syntegon Technology GmbH

Exhibit 74: Syntegon Technology GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 75: Syntegon Technology GmbH - Product and service



Exhibit 76: Syntegon Technology GmbH - Key offerings

10.11 Teradyne Inc.

Exhibit 77: Teradyne Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 78: Teradyne Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 79: Teradyne Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 80: Teradyne Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 81: Teradyne Inc. - Segment focus

10.12 Yaskawa Electric Corp.

Exhibit 82: Yaskawa Electric Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 83: Yaskawa Electric Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 84: Yaskawa Electric Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 85: Yaskawa Electric Corp. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 86: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 87: Research Methodology



Exhibit 88: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 89: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 90: List of abbreviations

