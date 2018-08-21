Food Photographer Follows Her Dream, ends up Living in France

WHITEFISH BAY, Wis., Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Food photographer and travel enthusiast April Preisler has been following her calling to be a food photographer since a 2011 trip to Paris. Now she's leaving her kitchen and studio behind, packing her bags for France, and bringing her food and travel blog Food n' Focus to the global stage.

April Preisler, Food n' Focus

"After a trip to Paris several years ago, I knew I wanted to return to France where my adventure with Food n' Focus truly began. Now that my dream of moving to France and exploring Europe is coming true, I'm so excited to take this leap and in the process inspire others to follow their dreams through my stories on Food n' Focus," said Preisler.

The food and travel enthusiast says bon voyage and sets off for the French Riviera on September 1st where she will begin documenting the cuisine and lifestyle of the Côte d'Azur. In addition to photographing the coastal villages of Southern France, high on her list are watching the sunrise over lavender fields in Provence, and hunting for the world renowned Périgord truffles this coming winter in the Dordogne-Périgord area of France, just east of Bordeaux.

While she plans to spend the majority of her time in France, the travel fanatic envisions seizing on the close proximity of other European countries, and has plans to find adventure in Italy, Spain, Portugal, and possibly even a quick visit to the North African country of Morocco.

"There are so many unique cultures in this part of the world, I want to use this opportunity to learn as much as I can and leave no stone unturned. I feel like the range of recipes on Food n' Focus is pretty broad, but I'm guessing that I'll pretty quickly realize how little I really know, which will provide me with an amazing opportunity to share new cooking styles and spices with everyone who follows me," Preisler said.

Adding to her own recipes and coverage of local markets, while traveling abroad Preisler will also be working with chefs and purveyors of local food products to help them tell their stories.

Food n' Focus is a food and travel site committed to delivering beautiful recipes, adventures of travel, and professional photography. April Preisler started Food n' Focus after a trip to Paris in 2011 where she discovered the beauty of food through her camera's lens. The success of Food n' Focus is driven by April's passion for cooking, travel, and the urge to capture everything with her camera along the way. In addition to regular recipes and travel posts, Food n' Focus also offers a quarterly recipe book titled CUISINE: Recipes for the Season.

