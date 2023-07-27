Food Preservatives Market size to grow by USD 568.28 billion from 2022 to 2027 | Rising demand for processed food boosts the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The food preservatives market report has been added to Technavio's offering. The food preservatives market size is estimated to grow by USD 568.28 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.52%. North America is estimated to account for 34% of the global market growth. One of the main factors which are significantly contributing to the growth of the food preservatives market in North America is the increasing demand for products such as cheese, canned fruit juice, and margarine. Additionally, there is a significant presence of vendors in the region which meet the requirements of the largest food chains in the world such as McDonald, Starbucks Corp., KFC, Burger King, etc. Furthermore, they are investing in increasing the food production capacity. Hence, such factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period. For Comprehensive details on the market size of the historic period(2017 to 2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) - View Sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Food Preservatives Market

Food Preservatives Market - Vendor Landscape

Food Preservatives Market - Market Dynamics

Major Drivers & Challenges-

The increasing demand for processed food drives the food preservatives market growth during the forecast period. There is an increasing preference for processed food items, especially in developed and developing countries due to the factors such as increasing disposable income. Additionally, factors such as the growing levels of urbanization and the rising number of women workers have significantly contributed to the market growth. Some of the main factors fuelling the rising demand for processed foods is their long shelf life. Hence, such factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Stringent regulations for food preservatives are a major challenge hindering the market growth during the forecast period. Several regulatory bodies and government agencies such as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the US are enforcing strict rules, standards, and guidelines related to the usage of food preservatives in food items. These rules and regulations are enforced to ensure proper labeling and limit the use of excess food preservatives in specific products. However, these compliances pose a significant challenge to manufacturers and any deviation from such rules can hamper the reputation of the company along with monetary loss. Hence such factors are negatively impacting the market which in turn is expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Key Trends-

The increasing consumer awareness towards organic products is a primary trend in the food preservatives market during the forecast period. The growing health awareness has a significant impact on different industries with a shift in preference among the consumer base towards organic products. Furthermore, several vendors in the market are catering to this demand by providing organic-based products and complying with regulatory bodies and government agencies-issued guidelines and standards. As a result, there is an increase in organic food preservatives including acetic acid, citric acid, and lactic acid which is expected to positively impact the market. Hence, such factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Company Profiles

The food preservatives market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Archer Daniels Midland Co., Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd., Cargill Inc., Celanese Corp., Chemical Corporation Inc., Corbion NV, Foodchem International Corp., Gadot Biochemical Industries Ltd., Handary SA, Hawkins Watts Ltd., Hemadri Chemicals, ITA 3 s.r.l., Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG, Kalsec Inc., Kemin Industries Inc., Kerry Group Plc, Koninklijke DSM NV, RZBC Group Co. Ltd., Tate and Lyle Plc, and Yolimex Sdn Bhd.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others.

Food Preservatives Market - Market Segmentation

The food preservatives market is analyzed in terms of product type (synthetic and natural), type (anti-microbial, antioxidant, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth in the synthetic segment is significant during the forecast period. Some of the main preservatives in the synthetic segment include sodium benzoate and sorbic acid which are used for the preservation of the quality, flavor, and taste of a food product and are added during the manufacture of food. Factors such as the growing demand for convenience foods products, packaged food, and ready-to-eat (RTE) food that require a prolonged shelf life are expected to fuel the growth of this segment which in turn will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Related Reports:

The artificial sweetener market size is projected to increase by USD 2,017.87 million and the market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.05% between 2022 and 2027. This artificial sweetener market report extensively covers market segmentation by application (food and beverages, direct sales, pharmaceuticals, and others), type (aspartame, neotame, sucralose, acesulfame-k, and saccharin), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and The middle east and Africa). The increasing popularity of low-calorie sweeteners is the key factor driving the growth of the global artificial sweetener market.

The mustard market size is projected to increase by USD 2,379.18 million and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.16% between 2022 and 2027. This mustard market report extensively covers market segmentation by type (seed, powder, oil, and paste), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The growing awareness among consumers about the various health benefits of consuming mustard is one of the major factors expected to drive the global mustard market during the forecast period.

Food Preservatives Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.52% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 568.28 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.05 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Archer Daniels Midland Co., Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd., Cargill Inc., Celanese Corp., Chemical Corporation Inc., Corbion nv, Foodchem International Corp., Gadot Biochemical Industries Ltd., Handary SA, Hawkins Watts Ltd., Hemadri Chemicals, ITA 3 s.r.l., Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG, Kalsec Inc., Kemin Industries Inc., Kerry Group Plc, Koninklijke DSM NV, RZBC Group Co. Ltd., Tate and Lyle Plc, and Yolimex Sdn Bhd Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

