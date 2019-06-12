Food Processing Equipment Market to Expand at 6.7% CAGR due to Demand for High Quality and Processed Food, Noted TMR

ALBANY, New York, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TMR anticipates that the food processing equipment market is gaining traction on the back of booming processed and packaged food & beverages sector globally. Rising health consciousness among consumers has led to the change in preference for dietary requirements globally and also in the developing countries. Additionally, several government organizations are implementing policies to support the adoption of food processing equipment in order to ensure the quality of products. These are some of the key factors driving growth of the global food processing equipment market. Thanks to these factors, the market is likely to exhibit CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period from 2017 to 2022. With this CAGR, the market is estimated to grab a value of US$70,510.1 Mn by 2022 end. However, the factors such as the high cost of food processing equipment, absence of the standard design, which can maintain hygiene, are restraining growth of the global food processing equipment market.

Nonetheless, the trend of automation in the food and beverages is propelling growth of the global food processing equipment market. Additionally, rapid globalization and rising disposable income have led to an increase in demand for processed and packaged food products, which is expected to favor growth of the market in the coming future. Thus, the segment of processed food dominated the global food processing equipment market in 2017 by accounting half of the share in terms of revenue. The segment is estimated to grab a value in US$14,000 Mn by 2022-end.

Request to View Sample of Report at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=34610

Bakery & Confectionery Segment to Influence Food Processing Equipment Market Growth

Rising demand for easy-to-cook or ready-to-eat food products, demand for the bakery and confectionery products in increasing. Owing to the huge demand, the bakery and confectionery segment is likely to grab a value of US$20,000 Mn by the end of the forecast period. Moreover, the growing demand for meat and other poultry-based products is likely to fuel the demand for food processing equipment market. Thus, the segment is likely to exhibit the strongest growth by the end of the forecast period.

Regionally, the market in Asia Pacific is likely to be dominant in the global food processing equipment market in the coming years by accounting for the two-fifth revenue share by the end of the forecast period. This growth is attributable to the high demand from processed food from emerging countries such as China, Indonesia, and India. Further, the market in North America is predicted to stand on the second-leading position due to high manufacture of the equipment coupled with high adoption of equipment in the food and beverages industry.

Request PDF Brochure of Report at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=34610

Robust Investments on Product Innovation Propels Food Processing Equipment Market

Moreover, growing investment in R&D activities for the innovation of newer technologies in the food processing is augmenting growth of the global food processing equipment market especially in the developed region such as North America. In addition, a strong presence of key players in the region is also benefiting to market growth. Some of the key players in the market include Bucher Industries AG, AB Electrolux, Krones AG, John Bean Technologies Corporation, Bühler AG, Tetra Laval, Dover Corporation, and SPX Corporation.

These players are trying to stand alone in the market by offering newer products at competitive prices. Rising need for flexible equipment is boosting the adoption of automated systems, which is driving growth of the global food processing equipment market for each process in the food and beverages industry. Additionally, some of the crucial factors on those the players are focusing are safety, reducing overall maintenance cost, maximize efficiency, and energy efficiency.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Industry Expert: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ASK&rep_id=34610

This information is encompassed in t he report by TMR, titled, "Food Processing Equipment Market (Equipment Type - Thermal Equipment, Depositors, Extruding Machines, Mixers, Refrigeration, Slicers and Dicers, Others; Food Type - Processed, Unprocessed; Application - Dairy Sector, Fruits and Vegetables, Meat and Poultry Processing, Fisheries, Bakery and Confectionery, Other Application; Operation- Semi-Automatic, Automatic) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 - 2022."

Request for Discount On This Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=34610

For the study, the Food Processing Equipment Market has been segmented as follows:

Equipment Type

Thermal Equipment

Depositors

Extruding Machines

Mixers

Refrigeration

Slicers and Dicers

Others

Food Type

Processed

Unprocessed

Application

Dairy Sector

Fruits and vegetables

Meat and Poultry Processing

Fisheries

Bakery and Confectionery

Other Application

Operation

Semi-Automatic

Automatic

Geography

North America

U.S.



Rest of North America

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Italy



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

UAE



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Browse More Factory Automation Market Research Reports

Popular Report by TMR:

Microcars Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/microcars-market.html

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/microcars-market.html Device Smart Communicators Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/device-smart-communicators-market.html

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/device-smart-communicators-market.html Rice Milling Machines Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/rice-milling-machines-market.html

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/rice-milling-machines-market.html Automatic Tube Cleaning System Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/automatic-tube-cleaning-system-market.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision."

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany, NY - 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Research Blog: http://newsregal.com/

SOURCE Transparency Market Research