Food Processing Equipment Market to Reach $103.82 Billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

The global consumption of processed foods has seen a significant uptick in recent decades. This surge in demand can be attributed to several interconnected factors, including the global trend of urbanization, fast-paced lifestyles, a growing prevalence of nuclear families, an increasing number of working women, and the limited time available for food preparation. Processed foods are a vital part of the global food supply and contribute to food security (ensuring that sufficient food is available) and nutrition security (ensuring that food quality meets human nutrient needs). Further, there have been major shifts in dietary patterns, such as from the consumption of basic staples to more diversified diets. Consumers are increasingly preferring more value-added food categories, with their health goals greatly impacting food processors. This increasing consumer preference for processed foods has led to increased production by food processors.

As the demand for processed foods is on the rise, technological advancements have become necessary for the growth of the sector and the diversification of the processed food manufacturers' existing production capabilities. Also, there is a growing demand for the processing of basic products such as fruits, vegetables, and grains, which require technologically advanced equipment. Therefore, there is a need to adopt new methods, technologies, and machinery that will minimally impact the sensory qualities of food, such as color and texture, in the food processing industry. Thus, to gain a technological edge in the market, food processors are exploring new processing and preservation technologies with the help of advanced processing equipment, thereby fueling the adoption of food processing equipment across the globe.

In recent years, the global food processing equipment market has witnessed several mergers & acquisitions; expansions; partnerships, agreements, and collaborations; product launches; and other developments. The key players operating in the global food processing equipment market are Bühler AG (Switzerland), Marel hf (Iceland), GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (Germany), Bucher Industries AG (Switzerland), John Bean Technologies Corporation (U.S.), The Middleby Corporation (U.S.), Heat and Control Inc. (U.S.), SPX Flow, Inc. (U.S.), Alfa Laval AB (Sweden), Krones AG (Germany), Paul Mueller Company (U.S.), Tetra Pak International S.A. (Sweden), Bigtem Makine A.S. (Turkey), TNA Australia Pty Limited (Australia), and Hosokawa Micron B.V. (Netherlands).

The global food processing equipment market is segmented by type, mode of operation, and geography.

Key Findings in the Global Food Processing Equipment Market Study:

Based on type, the food processing equipment market is segmented into meat, poultry, and seafood processing equipment; bakery processing equipment; beverage processing equipment; dairy processing equipment; chocolate and confectionery processing equipment; fruit and vegetable processing equipment; snacks processing equipment; and other food processing equipment. In 2024, the meat, poultry, and seafood processing equipment segment is expected to account for the largest share of 25.5% of the global food processing equipment market. However, the beverage processing equipment segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2024–2031.

Based on mode of operation, the food processing equipment market is segmented into semi-automatic and automatic. In 2024, the semi-automatic segment is expected to account for the larger share of 60.3% the global food processing equipment market. The segment's large share is attributed to the benefits of semi-automatic food processing equipment, such as greatly improved labor productivity, flexibility in production processes, and technical & economic feasibility. However, the automatic segment is projected to register the highest CAGR in the global food processing equipment market during the forecast period of 2024–2031.

Based on region, the global food processing equipment market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2024, Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of 43.0% of the food processing equipment market, followed by Europe and North America. The Asia-Pacific food processing equipment market is estimated to be worth USD 30.38 billion in 2024. Asia-Pacific's major market share is attributed to the increasing demand for processed food products in emerging and developing countries of the region, including India, China, Indonesia, and Thailand; rising investments from major food and beverage players; and government support to promote the food processing sector.

Investments in the food and beverage sector in the Asia-Pacific region have been quite significant. Rising investments from major food and beverage manufacturers have made Asia-Pacific one of the world's largest markets for food processing equipment. For instance, as of July 2023, Nestlé India planned to invest USD 564 million by 2025 to expand its manufacturing capacity for noodles, coffee, and chocolates in India. The investment will help the company meet the demand for both mass and premium products. In September 2022, Cargill, Incorporated (U.S.) partnered with the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB) to launch its first digital business studio in Asia. The studio is designed to support local founders with investments that bring Cargill solutions to the market and accelerate innovation for the food and agriculture industry in Asia-Pacific.

Scope of the Report:

Food Processing Equipment Market Assessment—by Type

Meat, Poultry, and Seafood Processing Equipment Cutters and Grinders Smokers, Massagers, and Tumblers Mixers and Blenders Tenderizers Killing and Defeathering Equipment Slicers Evisceration Equipment Cookers, Roasters, and Grillers De-heading and Gutting Equipment Filleting Equipment Other Meat, Poultry, and Seafood Processing Equipment

Beverage Processing Equipment Brewery Equipment Filtration Equipment Carbonation Equipment Blenders and Mixers Heat Exchangers Other Beverage Processing Equipment

Bakery Processing Equipment Ovens and Proofers Dough Mixers Molders and Sheeters Dividers and Rounders Depositors and Pan-greasers Other Bakery Processing Equipment

Dairy Processing Equipment Pasteurizers Homogenizers Separators Evaporators and Drying Equipment Membrane Filtration Equipment Other Dairy Processing Equipment

Chocolate and Confectionery Processing Equipment Depositors Formers Coating and Spraying Systems Mixers Coolers Other Chocolate and Confectionery Processing Equipment

Fruit and Vegetable Processing Equipment Juice Extractors Peelers, Cutters, and Pulpers Dryers Evaporators Other Fruit and Vegetable Processing Equipment

Snack Processing Equipment Extruders Mixers Dryers Fryers Seasoning & Flavoring Equipment Other Snack Processing Equipment

Other Food Processing Equipment

Food Processing Equipment Market Assessment—by Mode of Operation

Semi-Automatic

Automatic

Food Processing Equipment Market Assessment—by Geography

Asia-Pacific China India Japan Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe Germany France Italy U.K. Spain Netherlands Rest of Europe

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

