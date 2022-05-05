Food Processing Equipment Market to Reach US$ 69.8 Bn by 2032 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

Top Companies Covered in Food Processing Equipment Market are Tetra Pak, HOSHIZAKI Corp., Gea Group, Alfa Lavel, Krones, Middleby ,Buhler, Marel, Atlas, Pacific engineering co. inc., Welbilt, Inc., Dover, Rational AG, and others.

NEWARK, Del., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the recent FMI report, the sales of the food processing equipment market are expected to surpass a value of US$ 69.8 Bn in 2032, rising at a CAGR of around 4.5% through the end of 2032.

The growth of packing solutions that are sturdy enough to endure the rigors of manufacturing and transportation has been fueled by rising customer expectations for clean, nutritious, and safe meals.

Bagging, filling, wrapping, conveying, sealing, and other all-purpose operations are becoming more popular. The market has also witnessed an increase in the for shelf-stable food goods, increasing the adoption of aseptic packaging and forming machines.

Other factors influencing the food processing equipment market include increased demand for dairy, meat, poultry, and seafood products, coupled with rising awareness of food safety. Food processing is the process of converting raw ingredients into desirable food items through chemical or physical techniques. These machines can be fully or partially automated.

These instruments are utilized in a variety of sectors, including seafood and meat processing, poultry farming, dairy, chocolate, vegetable and beverage processing. High-speed packaging and labelling machines are used in the dairy and meat industries. There are three types of end products: liquid, solid, and semi-solid.

Key Takeaways from the Food Processing Equipment Market Study:

Europe & North America hold majority in the food processing equipment manufacturing global share

& hold majority in the food processing equipment manufacturing global share The meat, poultry, and seafood industries will account for the bulk of market share and will continue to do so for the foreseeable future.

India is estimated to be the lucrative food processing equipment market in South Asia over the forecast period

"Key players in the food processing equipment market are focusing on developments and opportunities for manufacturing of ready-to-eat food. In order to gain competitive edge, market players are spending extensively in R&D to develop novel products. Manufacturers are also concentrating on incorporating technical advancements in order to boost manufacturing efficiency." said a lead analyst at FMI.

Who is winning?

Some of the leading companies operating in food processing equipment manufacturing are

Tetra Pak

HOSHIZAKI Corp.

Gea Group

Alfa Lavel

Krones

Middleby

Buhler

Marel

atlas pacific engineering co. inc.

Welbilt, Inc.

Dover

Rational AG

Food Processing Equipment Market by Category

By Automation type:

Automatic

Semi-Automatic

Manual

By Application:

Storage Tank

Chiller

Pasteurizer

Filters

CIP Unit

Cream Separators

Spray Dryer

Homogenizer

Batch Collectors & Feeders

Pulverizing and Mixing

Melting, Heating & Cooking

Flaking, Chipping & Cutting

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

3.4. Product Life Cycle Analysis

3.5. Supply Chain Analysis

3.5.1. Supply Side Participants and their Roles

3.5.1.1. Producers

3.5.1.2. Mid-Level Participants (Traders/ Agents/ Brokers)

3.5.1.3. Wholesalers and Distributors

3.5.2. Value Added and Value Created at Node in the Supply Chain

3.5.3. List of Raw Material Suppliers

3.5.4. List of Existing and Potential Buyer's

3.6. Food Processing Equipment Market - Pricing Analysis

3.6.1. Price Point Assessment by Region

3.6.2. Price Point Assessment by Product Type

3.6.3. Price Forecast till 2032

3.6.4. Factors affecting Pricing

3.7. Value Chain Analysis

3.7.1. Profit Margin Analysis

3.7.2. Wholesalers and Distributors

3.7.3. Retailers

3.8. PESTLE and Porter's Analysis

3.9. Regulatory Landscape

3.9.1. By Key Regions

3.9.2. By Key Countries

3.10. Regional Parent Market Outlook

TOC continued...

Get Valuable Insights into Food Processing Equipment Market

FMI, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of vegan tuna presenting historical demand data (2017-2022) and forecast statistics for the period from (2022-2032). The study divulges compelling insights on the demand for Food Processing Equipment Market based on by application (Storage Tank, Chiller, Pasteurizer, Filters, CIP Unit, Cream Separators, Spray, Dryer, Homogenizer, Batch Collectors & Feeders, Pulverizing and Mixing, Melting, Heating & Cooking, Flaking, Chipping & Cutting, Moulding, Cooling & Chilling, Flavouring and Seasoning, Washer/Crushing, Pulping/Milling/Slicing, Tanks & Storage, Fermenting, Filtering, Distillation/Sanitizing ,Bottling/ Filling, Washing, Sorting/ Segregating, Pealing & Slicing, Cooling/ Freezing, Drying/ Frying / Cooking, Slaughtering Equipment, Deboning, Skimming, and Trimming, Cutters and Grinders, Boilers, Heating & Cooking, Smokers, Massagers, and Tumblers, Mixers, Tenderizers others) across seven major regions.

About the Food & Beverage Division at Future Market Insights

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations – the food & beverage team at Future Market Insights helps clients from all over the globe with their unique business intelligence needs. With a repertoire of over 1,000 reports and 1 million+ data points, the team has analysed the food & beverage industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides end-to-end research and consulting services; reach out to explore how we can help.

