Food Processing Ingredient Market Size to Grow by USD 14.53 Billion, Natural Segment to be Largest Revenue-generating Source Segment - Technavio

NEW YORK , Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report "Food Processing Ingredient Market by Source and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026", the market will witness a YOY growth of 4.8% in 2022 and a CAGR of 5.84% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by source (natural and synthetic) and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Food Processing Ingredient Market 2022-2026

Key Segment Analysis

The natural segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Natural ingredients have numerous medicinal benefits. Hence, they are used in various food and beverage items, such as sports drinks, functional foods, nutritional supplements, and medically prepared foods. Consumers are becoming highly conscious about the food that they consume. Hence, they prefer healthy and natural ingredients in food and beverage products. Such benefits will drive the food processing ingredient market growth during the forecast period.

Find additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in the coming years. View our FREE PDF Sample Report

Geographical Market Analysis

Europe will provide maximum growth opportunities in the food processing ingredient market during the forecast period. According to our research, the region will contribute 38% of the global market growth. Germany and the UK are the two major countries in the food processing ingredient market in Europe. The growth of this region is attributed to factors such as the increasing preference for convenience foods such as ready-to-eat food products.

Vendor Insights

The food processing ingredient market is fragmented. Vendors are deploying the following growth strategies such as quality, price, service, brand image, distribution, and marketing to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Agropur Dairy Cooperative

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Arla Foods Ingredients Group PS

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

Associated British Foods plc

BASF SE

Batory Foods

Cargill Inc.

Chr Hansen Holding AS

Clariant International Ltd.

Koninklijke DSM NV

Du Pont De Nemours Inc.

EPI INGREDIENTS

Ingredion Inc.

Kerry Group Plc

Olam International Ltd.

PRIME Ingredients Inc.

Puris

Solvay SA

Tate and Lyle Plc

Technavio's reports provide key strategic initiatives used by vendors, along with key news and the latest developments. View our FREE PDF Sample Report Now

Key Market Drivers and Challenges

The rising demand for processed food is driving the food processing ingredient market growth. This demand is primarily fueled by an expanding global middle class and a rise in the number of working women. Long shelf life is important for frozen goods. Hence, many frozen food makers have introduced new techniques to extend the shelf life of their products.

The lack of proper infrastructure in emerging economies is challenging the food processing ingredient market growth. Food processing ingredients need to be stored at a specific temperature to avoid contamination. Storage and manufacturing facilities are required at the final site as well as the supply chain. However, in emerging countries, the technologies used for producing food processing ingredients are not advanced. This is due to the high cost incurred in R&D and procurement of the latest technologies.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help vendors improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. View our FREE PDF Sample Report

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Technavio can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

Related Reports

Clean Label Ingredients Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The predicted growth for the clean label ingredients market share from 2021 to 2026 is USD 18.71 billion.

Global Specialty Food Ingredients Market by Product, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The specialty food ingredients market share is expected to increase by USD 41.36 billion from 2020 to 2025

Food Processing Ingredient Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.84% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 14.53 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.8 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 38% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Agropur Dairy Cooperative, Archer Daniels Midland Co., Arla Foods Ingredients Group PS, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., Associated British Foods plc, BASF SE, Batory Foods, Cargill Inc., Chr Hansen Holding AS, Clariant International Ltd., Koninklijke DSM NV, Du Pont De Nemours Inc., EPI INGREDIENTS, Ingredion Inc., Kerry Group Plc, Olam International Ltd., PRIME Ingredients Inc., Puris, Solvay SA, and Tate and Lyle Plc Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Staples Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Source



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Source

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Source - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Source - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Source

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Source



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Source

5.3 Natural - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Natural - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Natural - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Natural - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Natural - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Synthetic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Synthetic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Synthetic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Synthetic - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Synthetic - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Source

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Source ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Arla Foods Ingredients Group PS

Exhibit 89: Arla Foods Ingredients Group PS - Overview



Exhibit 90: Arla Foods Ingredients Group PS - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: Arla Foods Ingredients Group PS - Key offerings

10.4 Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Exhibit 92: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Overview



Exhibit 93: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 94: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 95: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Segment focus

10.5 Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 96: Ashland Global Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 97: Ashland Global Holdings Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 98: Ashland Global Holdings Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 99: Ashland Global Holdings Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 100: Ashland Global Holdings Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 Associated British Foods plc

Exhibit 101: Associated British Foods plc - Overview



Exhibit 102: Associated British Foods plc - Business segments



Exhibit 103: Associated British Foods plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 104: Associated British Foods plc - Segment focus

10.7 Chr Hansen Holding AS

Exhibit 105: Chr Hansen Holding AS - Overview



Exhibit 106: Chr Hansen Holding AS - Business segments



Exhibit 107: Chr Hansen Holding AS - Key news



Exhibit 108: Chr Hansen Holding AS - Key offerings



Exhibit 109: Chr Hansen Holding AS - Segment focus

10.8 Du Pont De Nemours Inc.

Exhibit 110: Du Pont De Nemours Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 111: Du Pont De Nemours Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 112: Du Pont De Nemours Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 113: Du Pont De Nemours Inc. - Segment focus

10.9 Ingredion Inc.

Exhibit 114: Ingredion Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 115: Ingredion Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 116: Ingredion Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 117: Ingredion Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: Ingredion Inc. - Segment focus

10.10 Kerry Group Plc

Exhibit 119: Kerry Group Plc - Overview



Exhibit 120: Kerry Group Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 121: Kerry Group Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: Kerry Group Plc - Segment focus

10.11 Koninklijke DSM NV

Exhibit 123: Koninklijke DSM NV - Overview



Exhibit 124: Koninklijke DSM NV - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Koninklijke DSM NV - Key news



Exhibit 126: Koninklijke DSM NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Koninklijke DSM NV - Segment focus

10.12 Tate and Lyle Plc

Exhibit 128: Tate and Lyle Plc - Overview



Exhibit 129: Tate and Lyle Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 130: Tate and Lyle Plc - Key news



Exhibit 131: Tate and Lyle Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: Tate and Lyle Plc - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 133: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 134: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 135: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 136: Research methodology



Exhibit 137: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 138: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 139: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio