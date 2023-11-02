Food Processing Machinery Market size to grow by USD 22.08 billion from 2023 to 2028- Technavio

Technavio

02 Nov, 2023, 19:00 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The food processing machinery market is expected to grow by USD 22.08 billion from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 6.49% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Rising investments in the food processing sector in developing economies in APAC are notably driving the food processing machinery market. However, factors such as the purchase of refurbished machinery and retrofitting of current machinery by food manufacturers may impede market growth. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Food Processing Machinery Market 2024-2028

The market is segmented by Type (Depositors, Refrigeration, Slicers and dicers, and Others), Application (MP and S, Bakery, Dairy, and Others), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the food processing machinery market including Alfa Laval AB, ANKO Food Machine Co. Ltd., Bigtem Makine A.S., Bucher Industries AG, Buhler AG, Duravant LLC, FENCO Food Machinery s.r.l., GEA Group AG, Hosokawa Micron Corp., Illinois Tool Works Inc., John Bean Technologies Corp., Krones AG, LEHUI, Marel Group, Nichimo Co. Ltd., SPX FLOW Inc., Tetra Laval SA, The Middleby Corp., TNA Australia Pty Ltd., and Tomra Systems ASA. 

Food Processing Machinery Market 2024-2028: Company Analysis

Alfa Laval AB - The company offers food processing machinery such as speed low acid aseptic filler, Rotary Jet Mixer, Hybrid Powder Mixer

This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now for detailed company information

Food Processing Machinery Market 2024-2028: Segmentation

Type

  • The depositors segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. In the food industry, equipment deposition is a relatively common production line process. Muffins and jellies, even garnishes and decorations of cakes are difficult to make without a deposit step.

Geography 

  • APAC is estimated to contribute 55% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growth in the region is due to population growth, urbanization, and increasing disposable incomes. As a result, it drives the demand for processed foods and machinery, thereby contributing to the growth of the regional food processing machinery market.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a PDF Sample Report

Food Processing Machinery Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2023

Historic period

2018-2022

Forecast period

2024-2028

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.49%

Market Growth 2024-2028

USD 22.08 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

5.45

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 55%

Key countries

US, China, South Korea, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Alfa Laval AB, ANKO Food Machine Co. Ltd., Bigtem Makine A.S., Bucher Industries AG, Buhler AG, Duravant LLC, FENCO Food Machinery s.r.l., GEA Group AG, Hosokawa Micron Corp., Illinois Tool Works Inc., John Bean Technologies Corp., Krones AG, LEHUI, Marel Group, Nichimo Co. Ltd., SPX FLOW Inc., Tetra Laval SA, The Middleby Corp., TNA Australia Pty Ltd., and Tomra Systems ASA

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

