Food Processing Machinery Market to Grow by USD 21.69 Billion (2025-2029), Driven by APAC Investments and Market Evolution Powered by AI - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is driving market transformation - The global food processing machinery market size is estimated to grow by USD 21.69 billion from 2025-2029, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 6.1% during the forecast period. Rising investments in food processing sector in developing economies in APAC is driving market growth, with a trend towards availability of customized food processing machinery. However, purchase of refurbished machinery and retrofitting of current machinery by food manufacturers poses a challenge. Key market players include Alfa Laval AB, ANKO Food Machine Co. Ltd., Bigtem Makine A.S., Bucher Industries AG, Buhler AG, Duravant LLC, FENCO Food Machinery s.r.l., GEA Group AG, Hosokawa Micron Corp., Illinois Tool Works Inc., John Bean Technologies Corp., Krones AG, LEHUI, Marel Group, Nichimo Co. Ltd., SPX FLOW Inc., Tetra Laval SA, The Middleby Corp., TNA Australia Pty Ltd., and Tomra Systems ASA.

Forecast period 2025-2029 Base Year 2024 Historic Data 2019 - 2023 Segment Covered Type (Depositors, Refrigeration, Sclicers and dicers, and Others), Application (MP and S, Bakery, Dairy, and Others), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America) Region Covered APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The Food Processing Machinery Market is experiencing significant growth due to population expansion and increasing demand for processed food in sectors like meat and poultry, bakery and confectionery, seafood and poultry, dairy, grains, and beverages. Developing regions are attracting foreign direct investments, especially in leisure food production. Malnourished and undernourished people require immune-boosting meals, driving the need for advanced processing equipment. Pre-processing equipment like depositors, extruding machines, and slicers & dicers are in high demand. Refrigeration technology is crucial for preserving perishable goods. Processing, storage, transportation, and retail sales require various machinery like cutting machines, dispensing machines, ovens, and cultivation, harvesting, and cultivation equipment. Food safety concerns, taxes, and food additives are key challenges. The market is also witnessing trends towards minimizing food losses and increasing efficiency in processing. Overall, the Food Processing Machinery Market is a dynamic and growing industry that plays a vital role in ensuring food security and providing consumers with a wide range of high-quality food products.

The food processing machinery market is witnessing an emerging trend towards customized equipment. This trend caters to the growing demand for machinery specifically designed to address unique production needs and product requirements. Customization enables food manufacturers to optimize their processes and differentiate their offerings. Tailor-made machinery aligns with the distinct characteristics of the products being processed, including size, shape, texture, and packaging needs. This level of customization leads to enhanced product quality, reduced waste, and improved operational efficiency.

Market Challenges

The Food Processing Machinery Market is experiencing significant growth due to population expansion and increasing demand for processed food in sectors like meat and poultry, bakery and confectionery, seafood and poultry, dairy, grains, and leisure food. Developing regions offer lucrative opportunities, with foreign direct investments playing a crucial role. However, challenges persist, including food losses, taxes, and food safety concerns. The processing equipment segment, including pre-processing, depositors, extruding machines, refrigeration, slicers & dicers, cutting machines, dispensing machines, ovens, and beverages, is key to addressing these challenges. Cultivation, harvesting, processing, storage, transportation, and retail sales also impact market dynamics. Immune-boosting meals and food additives are trends driving demand for advanced machinery. Food safety regulations and sustainable practices are crucial considerations for market players.

Food manufacturing companies are turning to second-hand or rebuilt machinery to reduce costs, which is approximately half the price of new equipment. Some firms upgrade their existing machinery through retrofitting to enhance capabilities and operational efficiency. Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Germany's food and beverages sector, numbering over 5,500 and employing around 550,000 people, often choose this cost-effective option due to financial constraints. The long lifespan and high cost of food processing machinery have led to a significant market for refurbished or retrofitted machinery.

Segment Overview

This food processing machinery market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Type 1.1 Depositors

1.2 Refrigeration

1.3 Sclicers and dicers

1.4 Others Application 2.1 MP and S

2.2 Bakery

2.3 Dairy

2.4 Others Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Depositors- In the food processing sector, depositing equipment plays a significant role in various production lines, particularly in creating dough pieces for muffins, jellies, and decorating cakes. Depositing is an extrusion process that evenly distributes dough through nozzles or a conveyor belt from a die plate. GEA Group AG, a leading vendor, provides high-capacity depositors such as the DV and DLV cookie depositors for wire cut and smooth mix-placed biscuit manufacturing. The DV is directly connected to a tunnel oven band for mass production, while the DLV is a versatile, stand-alone machine suitable for cake production and testing. The DV3 co-extruder deposits two different doughs and a third filling simultaneously, producing dual or tri-colored filled biscuits. GEA's advanced ILPS technology and servo-motor control ensure precise and reliable depositing, ensuring consistent shape and weight for each biscuit. The increasing adoption of depositors in the food processing industries will fuel market growth in the depositors segment during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

The Food Processing Machinery Market is experiencing significant growth due to population expansion and the increasing demand for processed food products in various sectors. Meat and poultry, bakery and confectionery, seafood and poultry, dairy, grains, and leisure food are some of the major segments driving market growth. Developing regions, particularly in Asia and Africa, are expected to offer lucrative opportunities due to rising disposable incomes and changing consumer preferences. Foreign direct investments are playing a crucial role in market expansion, particularly in the production of farm-raised fish solutions for addressing food security concerns in undernourished and malnourished populations. The market is also witnessing a focus on pollution control measures and reducing food losses to ensure sustainable and efficient food processing. The petroleum sector is also exploring opportunities in food processing machinery to optimize operations and reduce costs.

Market Research Overview

The Food Processing Machinery Market is witnessing significant growth due to population expansion and the increasing demand for processed food products in sectors such as meat and poultry, bakery and confectionery, seafood and poultry, dairy, grains, and beverages. Developing regions are expected to drive market growth due to the high demand for processed food and foreign direct investments. Leisure food and immune-boosting meals are also gaining popularity, leading to an increase in demand for processing equipment. Food losses due to taxes and food additives are major challenges for the market. However, advancements in processing equipment such as pre-processing equipment, depositors, extruding machines, refrigeration, slicers & dicers, cutting machines, dispensing machines, ovens, and cultivation, harvesting, processing, storage, transportation, and retail sales are addressing these challenges. Food safety concerns are also being addressed through stringent regulations and technological advancements. The Processing Equipment segment is expected to dominate the market due to the increasing demand for automated and efficient processing solutions. The market is also witnessing growth in the cultivation, harvesting, and processing of grains and seafood due to the high demand for these products in developing regions. The market is expected to continue its growth trajectory in the coming years, driven by these trends and the increasing demand for processed food products.

