Food Recovery Network and Gaylord National approach 100,000 POUNDS

WASHINGTON, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Food Recovery Network (FRN) is thrilled to announce an exciting milestone as we approach the recovery of 100,000 pounds of surplus food in partnership with Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center. In just over 2 years, our collaboration has grown to support ten hunger-fighting partners in the greater D.C. area, providing nearly 85,000 meals.

"Our partnership with Gaylord National has proven to be transformative for our community. Each pound of food recovered not only alleviates hunger but also demonstrates the power of collective action," said Regina Harmon, Executive Director of FRN. "As we near the 100,000-pound mark, we invite everyone to engage with us, celebrate with us, in this mission to combat food waste, connect people in our community who need it with high-quality food, and make a positive impact on our climate."

FRN and Gaylord National began their official partnership in June 2023. Since then, FRN's team has picked up surplus food from Gaylord National every other week. On average, over two weeks, Gaylord's culinary team saves about 1,200 pounds of perfectly good food, simply prepared in excess, from all of the meetings and events held in their conference and resort center.

"With rising food costs and growing need, the support from Food Recovery Network couldn't be more impactful. The hundreds of trays of prepared, high-quality meals they provide each week through Gaylord allow us to serve nearly all of our breakfasts and many of our lunches for neighbors experiencing homelessness. Their dedication to reducing waste and nourishing our community strengthens our work every day, and we're deeply grateful for their partnership." - Chef Richard Snyder, Central Union Mission Kitchen Manager

Gaylor National is committed to the longevity of the partnership and its sustainability efforts. Says, Hotel Manager, Ryan Verhulst, "Food recovery is essential to reaching our sustainability goals. As part of the Marriott family, we have an emphasis on nurturing our world and reducing our environmental footprint. This includes decreasing our food waste and increasing our contribution to our community. Partnerships like the one we have with the Food Recovery Network help us reach our goals while also giving back to local families in need."

Join us in celebrating our achievements and be part of our journey to achieving that monumental 100,000-pound mark! For more information on how to engage with Food Recovery Network, visit foodrecoverynetwork.org .

Together, we can create lasting change for our community and our planet.

Would you like to join us for a food recovery, to be onsite for the ONE HUNDRED THOUSANDTH POUND, or interview Regina Harmon, Chief Executive Officer? Please contact Sarah Corbin, Director of Communications: [email protected] , 708-714-1357.

Food Recovery Network (FRN) is the largest student-led movement recovering surplus food and ending hunger in the U.S. We unite 8,000+ college students, food suppliers, farmers, and local businesses across the U.S. in the fight against climate change and hunger by recovering surplus food from across the supply chain and donating it to local nonprofit organizations that feed people experiencing hunger.

