Food Retail 'Buzzing' About New Adult Ice-Cream Innovation

"I haven't seen anything like it," says Sam Marriott, sales executive of national food-broker network Lakeland Marketing, one of the first independent sales agencies to represent Arctic Buzz as of earlier this month. "The way this product is so rapidly generating interest and even translating into sales is remarkable and it's because, conceptually, and quality-wise, it's so different."

Arctic Buzz uses a revolutionary manufacturing process to, literally, infuse a full shot of liquor into every serving size of its hand-crafted, smooth-as-silk ice cream. The result is the first adult dessert with a clearly detectable balance of sweet, creamy ice cream and unique alcohol flavors.

Swarmed from the start of the NRA show, Arctic Buzz dished out nearly 2,000 samples to a restaurant and convenience-store audience looking for new ideas.

"The adult dessert-and drink-making versatility of Arctic Buzz is very attractive to foodservice operators, in particular, because of the demand for constant menu innovation," says Brett Stram, a sales associate with national food-industry distributor, Performance Food Group (PFG), and another recent Arctic Buzz representative.

"But the new category potential is exciting as well, because retailers can stand out from their competition and build their overall brand value with a one-of-a-kind option like this."

Currently, Arctic Buzz is available in seven flavors, including Chocolate, Vanilla, Raspberry, Cookies & Cream, Birthday Cake, Key Lime Pie and Coconut, all vodka-infused with an ABV of 6% up to 9%. Seasonal flavors include Pumpkin Pie, North Pole Nog and Candy Cane Lane.

Always looking to innovate and, in turn, expand menus and markets, Arctic Buzz is already looking to introduce three new flavors, using different liquors, later this summer. They include Lemon Tequila, Rum Raisin and Bourbon Pecan.

For more information, including sales & marketing contacts, where the product currently has retail placement and more, visit www.ArcticBuzzIceCream.com, or plan to see Arctic Buzz at its next major food tradeshow event, the Texas Restaurant Association Marketplace, in Houston, July 14–15.

